OTTAWA – Canada is "on track" to sign the renegotiated North American free trade pact on Friday, according to Canada's foreign affairs minister.

"Our objective has always been to sign this agreement on November 30, and we are on track to hit that objective," Chrystia Freeland told reporters in Buenos Aires, which is playing host to the annual G20 Summit.

The United States and Mexico are expected to sign the USMCA trade deal at the international gathering, and Freeland was questioned whether or not it was still Canada's intention to join them, given the outstanding steel and aluminum tariffs.

Freeland said that since arriving in Argentina, she has already spoken with officials from the two countries they are working to finalize the remaining details in the wide-spanning trilateral trade pact.

"These agreements are massive, and a vast number of technical details need to be scrubbed and wrapped up," Freeland said. "The fact that this is an agreement in three languages adds to the level of technical complexity, and it is on that level that we're just being sure that all the Is are dotted and all the Ts are crossed."