Canada needs our 'common sense' plan, Poilievre says as Conservative convention kicks off

QUEBEC CITY -

The Conservative party's moment has come to sell Canadians on its "common sense" plan, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told his caucus on Thursday, as they gathered in Quebec City ahead of the federal party's three-day policy convention where controversial policy pitches risk impacting the party's broadening appeal.

In an address open to media, Poilievre repeated his anti-Justin Trudeau messaging that would be familiar to anyone who had attended one of his rallies this summer: the prime minister and his nearly eight years in power are to blame for the rising cost of living, housing costs and the "crime, chaos, drugs and disorder" that are "common on our streets."

"Justin Trudeau of course, would like us to erase our past and cancel our future, and replace it with the dystopia that now exists in this country," Poilievre said, listing off proposals for how he'd govern differently, to applause from his team.

"That common sense plan will make Canada again the freest country in the world," he said. "United for our common home. Your home, my home, our home."

The Conservative leader is heading into the party confab buoyed by the momentum of strong summer polling numbers—putting within majority government territory should an election be called— after he travelled the country championing his "bring it home" message.

But, with the latest Nanos Research numbers indicating a narrowing of the Conservatives' lead over Trudeau's Liberals, pollster Nik Nanos says this weekend's gathering carries high stakes for Poilievre if he wants to keep appealing to as broad a base of Canadians as possible.

"I think for the Tories, what they have to do is to show that they are a government in waiting, and that they're not risky. And I think this this is why the meeting in Quebec City is going to be critical," Nanos said.

'A BIG TEST FOR POILIEVRE'

The need for Poilievre to sail smoothly through this weekend is already facing headwinds in the form of some of the hot button policy proposals the party's grassroots has put on the agenda.

While Poilievre is making an effort to focus almost exclusively on affordability and safety issues—of which there will be some discussion at the convention—other Conservative members are pushing to see the party wade into the kind of anti-woke culture wars playing out south of the border, including taking a stance on access to gender-affirming care for transgender youth in Canada.

"It's going to be a big test for Pierre Poilievre and his advisers on how they manage— stage manage, and policy manage— this meeting. To make sure that it is a showcase for the Conservatives, to say that they are government in waiting, and not necessarily a party that is amalgam of some opinions that might not be popular with some Canadians," Nanos said.

And, after a summer where wildfires ravaged communities across the country, the Conservatives' climate policies are once again going to be up for debate at the convention.

While internal party divisions over social conservative issues and climate change policies also dogged his predecessors Erin O'Toole and Andrew Scheer at their respective 2021 virtual and 2018 in-person conventions, so far party strategists say Poilievre is working with a more unified caucus and cadre of supporters after his decisive first-ballot leadership victory almost exactly one year ago.

Poilievre has also made direct effort to balance listening to what delegates have to say about why they're prioritizing certain issues, while making clear he reserves the ultimate final right to decide what policies he adopts and runs on in the next federal election.

He's already told reporters he won't be commenting on any of the resolutions until members have had a chance to vote on them, as to not "interfere."

"The members of our party have great common sense… There's something like 55 different resolutions. I'm not going to sit here and offer opinions on all 55 of them before they pass," Poilievre told reporters in Quebec City on the eve of the convention. "I'd rather let the members review the motions and propose what policy they want me to consider, and when they do, I'll consider it."

It's not just Conservatives that will be closely watching this weekend's events. The Liberals and NDP will also be angling for any leverage that comes from contentious policy advancements, as they continue to try to contrast their approaches to the surging Tories.

"People are starting to get to know (Poilievre), and they're starting to like what they see. Now that's a fragile mix," said Conservative strategist Jason Lietaer in an interview on CTV News Channel.

"The Liberals are good at trying to paint Conservative leaders as scary… So what's at stake for him is to continue to introduce himself in a way that shows mostly suburban moms of the GTA, but also the Lower Mainland of B.C., Atlanta Canada… Quebec City… That he is to be trusted, he's got some real solutions… and to keep that momentum and to introduce himself in a way that says, 'You know what, you can trust me with the keys.' That's his goal," Lietaer said.

WHAT'S ON CONVENTION AGENDA?

As of midday Thursday, eager party faithfuls had begun filing into the Centre des congrès de Québec, where training sessions were all that were on offer for delegates ahead of the evening's opening ceremonies.

Over the course of the next few days, convention attendees will be hearing from a few speakers prominent within conservative circles, including Thursday's night keynote from Retired Lt.-Gen. Michel Maisonneuve and his wife, Barbara. Maisonneuve made headlines after giving a speech at a gala in Ottawa last November where he criticized the federal government's climate policies and decried cancel culture.

On Friday, thematically-grouped policy deliberations will get underway in various rooms at the convention centre, and delegates will be breaking for a midday address by former Conservative cabinet minister and one-time leadership hopeful Peter MacKay.

The marquee event of the weekend will be Poilievre's rally-style speech from the main stage on Friday night.

Poilievre is expected to be introduced by his wife Anaida, who has played a role in Poilievre's campaign and image in the lead up to, and since, he won the leadership. She's taken a more prominent place at his side in recent weeks though, coinciding with a massive national ad campaign aiming to soften her husband's attack-dog persona, gained after spending most of his adult life in federal politics.

The weekend will conclude on Saturday with votes on what by then will be a whittled-down package of policies, national council elections, a lunchtime keynote from pro-Brexit British lord Daniel Hannan, and a closing performance by Canada's Got Talent winner Jeanick Fournier.