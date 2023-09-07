Canada needs our 'common sense' plan, Poilievre says as Conservative convention kicks off

opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it

Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his wife Anaida walk to a news conference in Quebec City, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. The Conservative Party is holding a three-day convention from Sept.7 to 9 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?

Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.

Canadians share their experiences at the Burning Man festival

After torrential rain in Nevada left thousands stranded at this year’s Burning Man festival, a couple of Canadians who attended the event spoke with CTVNews.ca about what conditions were like on the ground. Although weather conditions may have led to some challenges, some festivalgoers said they also witnessed an unwavering sense of community.

