Canada names new ambassador to Armenia amid Nagorno-Karabakh tensions
Canada's government has announced the ambassador who is to helm a new embassy in Armenia at a time of escalating military conflict in neighbouring Azerbaijan.
Career diplomat Andrew Turner will be posted to Yerevan, where Canada is set to open an embassy as soon as next month, as the Liberals try to form closer ties with countries moving away from Russia's orbit.
- Capital Dispatch: Sign up for the latest in federal politics and why it matters
- Top headlines on Canadian politics, all in one place
Turner's background primarily involves postings in the Middle East, though he has also helped shape Ottawa's response to tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Canada has a large Armenian diaspora, and the Liberals have made a point of raising issues related to Armenia in the House of Commons.
In April 2022, ambassador to the European Union Stephane Dion, who is also a former foreign affairs minister, issued a report on how Canada can better support Armenia's "fragile" democracy.
The report, weeks after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, argued the country's commitment to democracy is an example for other former Soviet states.
"Supporting Ukraine also means stepping up our efforts to advance democracy in the region. This is precisely how our allies are responding," his report reads.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced in June 2022 that Canada would eventually open a new embassy, with her office saying it will help build up Ottawa's knowledge of the Caucasus region, "guide Canada's response to evolving security threats" and also help foreigners with visas and Canadians with passport services.
The news comes as Canada's ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, says Azerbaijan might be undertaking "ethnic cleansing" of Armenians in its Nagorno-Karabakh region.
That region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but is populated by roughly 120,000 ethnic Armenians, and both Azerbaijan and Armenia have fought for control of the region since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Tensions rose in the area a year ago when the region's main access road was blocked, leading to months of shortages of food and medicine that groups such as Human Rights Watch blame on Azerbaijan.
Last week, Azerbaijan unleashed heavy artillery fire on separatist militias and reportedly killed scores of people, raising concerns of all-out war. But a ceasefire was declared within 24 hours, and Azerbaijan says it wants to integrate Armenians into its country as "equal citizens."
A mass evacuation is currently underway, with thousands of ethnic Armenians fleeing to Armenia. Some are telling media they fear another military escalation in the area or political repression if they move to other parts of Azerbaijan, which is Freedom House qualifies as a corrupt authoritarian regime.
Rae said Monday on Twitter that the evacuation represents "a complete failure of global diplomacy in the face of ethnic cleansing."
Joly has issued statements calling on Azerbaijan to stop escalating tensions, but the NDP has asked her to start imposing sanctions on officials in that country who are responsible for violating human and international rights.
"Canada must make it unequivocally clear that the international community will not tolerate this conduct," reads a French-language letter signed by MPs Heather McPherson and Alexandre Boulerice last Friday.
Canada does not currently have an embassy in either country, with issues in Azerbaijan handled by diplomats posted to Turkey, and a consulate opened in Armenia last year that reports to diplomats in Moscow.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Trudeau's new House leader wants question period to become an hour Canadians watching can be proud of
If you've tuned in to question period and wondered if that is really how the elected member of Parliament representing you in Ottawa should be acting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new House leader is trying to change that.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
OPINION Don Martin: Canada is back on the world stage. And mostly alone.
Justin Trudeau got one promise right: Canada is back on the world stage. Sadly, it’s for all the wrong reasons, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it
Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.
opinion Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
opinion Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Speaker's Nazi veteran invite 'profoundly embarrassing' Trudeau says, as Rota faces calls to resign
Tensions flared in the Commons on Monday over opposition calls for House Speaker Anthony Rota to resign after apologizing to Parliament for inviting, recognizing and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Poster advertising 'whites-only' children's playtime sparks outrage in B.C. community
Police have launched an investigation into a poster inviting "proud parents of European children" to participate in racially segregated playtime in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Canadian air force investigating 'inappropriate and unapproved' call sign broadcast on U.K. flight
The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is investigating an ‘inappropriate and unapproved’ call sign that was transmitted electronically from one of its aircraft on Monday.
Canada approves Ebola virus vaccine for adults exposed to the deadly disease
Canada has approved a vaccine to prevent Ebola in non-pregnant and otherwise healthy adults aged 18 and older.
We carry DNA from extinct cousins like Neanderthals. Science is now revealing their genetic legacy
Using the new and rapidly improving ability to piece together fragments of ancient DNA, scientists are finding that traits inherited from Neanderthals are still with us now, affecting our fertility, our immune systems, even how our bodies handled the COVID-19 virus.
Toronto woman hospitalized overseas with botulism
A Toronto woman has been hospitalized in France with a severe case of botulism after eating improperly preserved sardines at a Bordeaux wine bar.
Canada travel advisory to India updated to include protests, 'negative sentiments'
Canada has updated its travel advisory for India to include warnings about protests and 'negative sentiments' towards Canadians in light of a recent breakdown in Canada-India relations.
What doctors say needs to change about health care in Canada
A group of Canadian doctors, nurses and other health-care providers has issued recommendations on how to make health care more equitable for disadvantaged people.
Canada's largest private sector union sets sights on GM for next round of auto talks
Canada's largest private sector union says it will turn to negotiations with General Motors after members voted to accept its labour agreement with Ford Motor Co. of Canada.
Canada
-
Poster advertising 'whites-only' children's playtime sparks outrage in B.C. community
Police have launched an investigation into a poster inviting "proud parents of European children" to participate in racially segregated playtime in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
-
Charges dropped against construction company in Barrie, Ont. crash that killed 6 young adults
Charges against the company accused of criminal negligence in connection with an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie have been dropped.
-
RCMP demolish last structure at Quebec's Roxham Road migrant crossing
The last RCMP building is coming down at Roxham Road, which became an unofficial border crossing used by more than 100,000 migrants crossing into Canada from Upstate New York to apply for asylum since 2017.
-
Canadian air force investigating 'inappropriate and unapproved' call sign broadcast on U.K. flight
The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is investigating an ‘inappropriate and unapproved’ call sign that was transmitted electronically from one of its aircraft on Monday.
-
Lawyer challenges federal decision to deny help to woman with six children in Syria
A lawyer is urging the Federal Court to direct the Canadian government to repatriate a Quebec woman being held in a Syrian detention camp with her six children.
-
Protest held outside Vancouver's Indian consulate over death of Sikh leader
Dozens of people gathered in downtown Vancouver Monday to protest the killing of a Sikh leader amid allegations that the Indian government played a role in the slaying.
World
-
Firefighter's 3-year-old son struck and killed as memorial walk for slain firefighters was to begin
The 3-year-old son of a firefighter was struck and killed in Delaware over the weekend shortly before a memorial walk was to begin to honor three firefighters killed in an a blaze seven years ago, authorities said.
-
Driver pleads not guilty in Vermont crash that killed actor Treat Williams
A Vermont driver on Monday pleaded not guilty to a charge in the June crash that killed actor Treat Williams.
-
Texas Walmart shooter agrees to pay more than $5M to families over 2019 racist attack
A white Texas gunman who killed 23 people in a racist attack on Hispanic shoppers at a Walmart in 2019 agreed Monday to pay more than $5 million to families of the victims.
-
Rare tickets to Ford's Theatre on the night Lincoln was assassinated auction for $262,500
A pair of front-row balcony tickets to Ford's Theatre on April 14, 1865 -- the night President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth -- sold at auction for $262,500, according to a Boston-based auction house.
-
8 injured when JetBlue flight from Ecuador hits severe turbulence as it approaches Fort Lauderdale
A JetBlue flight from Ecuador to Fort Lauderdale hit extreme turbulence while approaching the Florida airport Monday, injuring seven passengers and a crew member, the airline said in a statement.
-
3 teenagers were fatally shot in South Carolina, and a schoolmate has been arrested
Two people showed up at an abandoned house where four teenagers were hanging out and opened fire, killing three of them and wounding the fourth in an escalation of an old quibble over a burglary, authorities said Monday in Columbia, South Carolina.
Politics
-
Speaker's Nazi veteran invite 'profoundly embarrassing' Trudeau says, as Rota faces calls to resign
Tensions flared in the Commons on Monday over opposition calls for House Speaker Anthony Rota to resign after apologizing to Parliament for inviting, recognizing and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
Kremlin says Canadian recognition of veteran from Nazi unit is 'outrageous'
The Kremlin said on Monday it was 'outrageous' that a Ukrainian man who served in one of Adolf Hitler's Waffen SS units during the Second World War had been presented to Canada's parliament last week as a hero.
-
Cost of living: Pepsi and Coca-Cola absent in meeting with federal industry minister
Canada's industry minister made a point of calling out Pepsi and Coca-Cola for not sending representatives to a meeting he convened on Monday with manufacturing companies to discuss stabilizing grocery prices.
Health
-
Canada approves Ebola virus vaccine for adults exposed to the deadly disease
Canada has approved a vaccine to prevent Ebola in non-pregnant and otherwise healthy adults aged 18 and older.
-
Four in 10 child patients face unsafe spinal surgery wait times in Canada: report
Four out of ten child patients in Canada are facing unsafe spinal surgery wait times, which could cost the health-care system $44.6 million, according to a new report that was published Monday.
-
What doctors say needs to change about health care in Canada
A group of Canadian doctors, nurses and other health-care providers has issued recommendations on how to make health care more equitable for disadvantaged people.
Sci-Tech
-
We carry DNA from extinct cousins like Neanderthals. Science is now revealing their genetic legacy
Using the new and rapidly improving ability to piece together fragments of ancient DNA, scientists are finding that traits inherited from Neanderthals are still with us now, affecting our fertility, our immune systems, even how our bodies handled the COVID-19 virus.
-
Photo giant Getty took a leading AI image-maker to court. Now it's also embracing the technology
Seattle-based Getty Images is taking a two-pronged approach to the threat and opportunity that AI poses to its business. First, it sued a leading purveyor of AI-generated images earlier this year for what it alleged was 'brazen infringement' of Getty's image collection 'on a staggering scale.' Now, it's embracing the technology.
-
It's here! Rare asteroid sample lands on Earth after OSIRIS-REx drops cargo
Seven years after OSIRIS-REx was sent into space to retrieve a sample of an asteroid, the NASA-led spacecraft has delivered its cargo into Earth’s orbit, and Canada is set to receive a piece.
Entertainment
-
David McCallum, star of hit TV series 'The Man From U.N.C.L.E.' and 'NCIS,' dies at 90
Actor David McCallum, who became a teen heartthrob in the hit series 'The Man From U.N.C.L.E.' in the 1960s and was the eccentric medical examiner in the popular 'NCIS' 40 years later, has died. He was 90.
-
U.K. police open sexual offences investigation after allegations about Russell Brand
British police have opened a sex crimes investigation triggered by news reports about comedian Russell Brand.
-
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner agree to keep their children in New York temporarily as divorce proceeds
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are keeping their two young children in New York for now as part of a temporary court agreement filed Monday, according to documents.
Business
-
Cost of living: Pepsi and Coca-Cola absent in meeting with federal industry minister
Canada's industry minister made a point of calling out Pepsi and Coca-Cola for not sending representatives to a meeting he convened on Monday with manufacturing companies to discuss stabilizing grocery prices.
-
Regulator rules in favour of Trans Mountain route deviation
The Canada Energy Regulator has approved Trans Mountain Corp.'s application to modify the pipeline's route, a decision that could spare the government-owned pipeline project from an additional nine-month delay.
-
Thailand receives the first Chinese visitors under a new visa-free policy to boost tourism
Top Thai officials welcomed hundreds of Chinese tourists at Bangkok's international airport on Monday, the first day of a new visa-free entry program that officials say will boost the country's tourism industry that was badly damaged by the coronavirus pandemic.
Lifestyle
-
Toymaker Lego to stick to its quest to find sustainable materials despite failed recycle attempt
Denmark's Lego said on Monday that it remains committed to its quest to find sustainable materials to reduce carbon emissions, even after an experiment by the world's largest toymaker to use recycled bottles did not work.
-
'Milestone' OLG lottery jackpot to be drawn this week
A lucky lottery player will be the winner of a record-breaking multi-million dollar prize on Wednesday.
-
Sask. sisters' sanctuary gives ponies and donkeys with special needs a second chance at life
A sanctuary just outside of Estevan is giving some of Saskatchewan’s smallest equines with special needs the opportunity for a forever home.
Sports
-
Zverev advances to Chengdu Open final. Khachanov downs Dimitrov to reach Zhuhai final
Top-seeded Alexander Zverev will play for a 21st career title after beating third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 7-6 (2) in the semifinals of the Chengdu Open on Monday.
-
Call for sanctions as homophobic chants again overshadow French soccer's biggest game
Homophobic chanting by sections of Paris Saint-Germain fans targeting Marseille players has again marred the biggest game in French soccer, prompting calls for sanctions.
-
Steelers' team plane makes emergency landing in Kansas City, no injuries reported
The Pittsburgh Steelers' charter flight home following a Sunday night win in Las Vegas made an emergency landing in Kansas City early Monday.
Autos
-
Ford pausing construction of Michigan battery plant amid contract talks with auto workers union
Ford Motor Co. said Monday that it's pausing construction of a US$3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Michigan until it is confident it can run the factory competitively.
-
Canada's largest private sector union sets sights on GM for next round of auto talks
Canada's largest private sector union says it will turn to negotiations with General Motors after members voted to accept its labour agreement with Ford Motor Co. of Canada.
-
Ford offers Unifor wage increases up to 25 per cent
Ford Motor has offered Canadian union Unifor wage increases of up to 25 per cent in its tentative agreement, the union said on Saturday. The agreement provides a 10 per cent wage increase for the first year followed by increases of two per cent and three per cent through the second and third year and a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus to all employees on the active roll of the company, Unifor said.