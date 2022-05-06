Canada makes US$99M payment as part of deal to foot more of bill for developing F-35
Ottawa has made a multi-million dollar payment as part of a renegotiated deal that is expected to see Canada foot more of the bill for developing the F-35 than in previous years.
The US$99-million payment and renegotiated deal come despite the fact the Liberal government has said Canada may not actually buy the stealth fighter.
The government announced in late March that it was entering into negotiations for the purchase of 88 F-35s, but left the door open to buying a Swedish-made fighter if the talks stalled.
Canada is one of eight partner countries involved in developing the F-35, and its latest contribution means it has so far thrown US$712 million into the pot.
Defence officials say the updated deal reflects Canada's desire to buy 88 new fighters rather than its original plan of 65, as well as Turkey's withdrawal from the F-35 program.
However, the renegotiated agreement also comes as U.S. officials raised fresh concerns last week about escalating costs and development problems with the stealth fighter.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are officially on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, appearing in media interviews, and preparing for the soon-approaching party debates, each contender has started to trickle out details of their platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Meet the six candidates on the ballot to be the next Conservative leader
Conservative Party members will be electing their new leader in September. Six candidates have secured their place on the ballot, after meeting all of the party's eligibility requirements. Here's a snapshot of who each candidate is, their political histories, and what kind of campaign they're running.
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the names to figure out who is who on Canada's growing sanctions list.
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
The sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title, is antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau's emissions plan fits a pattern of inconsistency and delusion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs a government that excels at being predictably inconsistent, transparently delusional, occasionally devious and excessively obsessed with the latest shiny object, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The result of the Liberal majority rule agreement: Justin won. Jagmeet 0.
The not-quite-a-coalition deal is, first and foremost, a smart power preservation move by Prime Minister Trudeau, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Explosion damages hotel in Cuban capital; 4 deaths reported
A powerful explosion badly damaged a hotel in the Cuban capital on Friday and officials reported several people had died. The blast at the Hotel Saratoga, a 19th century structure in Old Havana, apparently was due to a gas leak, according to the Twitter account of the office of President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who went to the site.
Fatal crash leads to questions: Why were 2 men wanted in murder plots on the same plane?
A plane crash in Ontario that killed an alleged hit man also claimed the life of a man believed to be linked to a separate murder plot.
'Lack of respect': Indigenous leaders slam Legault for criticizing governor general's French
Indigenous leaders are accusing the premier of Quebec of "belittling" Canada's first Inuk governor general by publicly attacking her French-language skills after the two met on Wednesday.
Canadian defence minister was briefed on UFOs ahead of U.S. intel report
Documents obtained through an access to information request show how former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan received a June 2021 briefing on UFOs.
New effort races to rescue civilians from Mariupol plant
A new international effort raced Friday to rescue more civilians from the tunnels under a besieged steel plant in Mariupol and the city at large, even as fighters holed up at the sprawling complex made their last stand to prevent Moscow's complete takeover of the strategic port.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Goodwill find in Texas turns out to be ancient Roman bust
A marble bust that a Texas woman bought for about $35 from a Goodwill store is temporarily on display at a San Antonio museum after experts determined it was a centuries-old sculpture missing from Germany since World War II.
BREAKING | Windsor, Ont. man charged with contributing to terrorist activity
A Windsor, Ont. man is charged with participating in or contributing to the activity of a terrorist group, according to the RCMP.
Rapid COVID test not keeping pace with new variants, scientists say
A new study has found that rapid antigen tests, which can be self-administered at home to monitor for COVID-19 infection, may not be keeping pace with emerging variants of concern that differ from the original strain of SARS-CoV-2.
Canada
-
Fatal crash leads to questions: Why were 2 men wanted in murder plots on the same plane?
A plane crash in Ontario that killed an alleged hit man also claimed the life of a man believed to be linked to a separate murder plot.
-
'Lack of respect': Indigenous leaders slam Legault for criticizing governor general's French
Indigenous leaders are accusing the premier of Quebec of "belittling" Canada's first Inuk governor general by publicly attacking her French-language skills after the two met on Wednesday.
-
Canadian defence minister was briefed on UFOs ahead of U.S. intel report
Documents obtained through an access to information request show how former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan received a June 2021 briefing on UFOs.
-
Ontario logs another 17 deaths as hospitalizations continue to fluctuate
Ontario is reporting another 17 deaths related to COVID-19 as hospitalizations continue to fluctuate.
-
Gas-price record broken again in Metro Vancouver
Gas prices reached yet another all-time high in Metro Vancouver Friday, rising to 216.9 cents per litre.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Windsor, Ont. man charged with contributing to terrorist activity
A Windsor, Ont. man is charged with participating in or contributing to the activity of a terrorist group, according to the RCMP.
World
-
Explosion damages hotel in Cuban capital; 4 deaths reported
A powerful explosion badly damaged a hotel in the Cuban capital on Friday and officials reported several people had died. The blast at the Hotel Saratoga, a 19th century structure in Old Havana, apparently was due to a gas leak, according to the Twitter account of the office of President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who went to the site.
-
Jill Biden visits Europe, will meet with Ukrainian refugees
Delivering good cheer -- and 5 gallons of ketchup -- Jill Biden thanked U.S. troops deployed to Romania as a check against Russian aggression for their service, as she began a four-day trip to Europe to see first hand the refugee crisis caused by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Ukraine updates: Ukraine warns more shelling amid Russia's Victory Day
What's happening in Ukraine on Friday: Officials from Ukraine's national security council warned residents Friday against the increased risk of shelling on Sunday and Monday, coinciding with Russia's Victory Day celebrations.
-
Andrew, Harry and Meghan won't appear on jubilee balcony
Buckingham Palace on Friday answered the biggest remaining questions about Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations: Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, won't be on the palace balcony when the monarch greets the public on June 2.
-
Woman forced to land in Belarus gets 6 years in prison
A woman who ran a Belarusian opposition messaging app channel and was arrested along with her activist boyfriend when an airliner they were on was forced to land in Belarus was convicted Friday of charges that included inciting social hatred.
-
Sri Lankan police use tear gas on protesters near Parliament
Sri Lankan police used tear gas and a water cannon on Friday to disperse student protesters who were camped outside Parliament criticizing lawmakers for not ousting President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government over the country's worst economic crisis in decades.
Politics
-
Conservative leadership candidates spar over COVID mandates, trucker convoy, Huawei
Longtime Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest, Quebec's former premier, took turns attacking one another's political records Thursday in the first unofficial debate in the Tory leadership race.
-
Canada to investigate sexual violence against women in Ukraine as war crimes
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will help investigate sexual violence by Russian troops against women and girls in Ukraine.
-
Two-thirds of Canadians concerned about rising home prices: Nanos survey
A new poll from Nanos Research has found that two-thirds of Canadians are expressing concern over rising housing prices, with concern highest among younger Canadians.
Health
-
Virus found in pig heart used in human transplant
Researchers trying to learn what killed the first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig have discovered the organ harboured an animal virus but cannot yet say if it played any role in the man's death.
-
Rapid COVID test not keeping pace with new variants, scientists say
A new study has found that rapid antigen tests, which can be self-administered at home to monitor for COVID-19 infection, may not be keeping pace with emerging variants of concern that differ from the original strain of SARS-CoV-2.
-
'Roe' under threat, California leans in as abortion refuge
California Democrats have accelerated their plan to make the nation's most populous state a sanctuary for women seeking abortions, propelled by the release this week of an early draft of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that has ignited a surge of activism among the state's vast network of providers and advocacy groups.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. sanctions North Korean cryptocurrency mixing firm
The U.S. announced Friday it is sanctioning North Korean digital currency mixing firm Blender.io, which the country allegedly uses to launder stolen virtual currency and support cyber crimes.
-
Britain pushes tough tech rules under new digital watchdog
Big tech companies like Google and Facebook would have to comply with tough British rules under a new digital watchdog aimed at giving consumers more choice online -- or face the threat of big fines.
-
Canadians' trips to liquor stores, pharmacies tracked via phones during pandemic
Canadians' movements, including trips to the liquor store and pharmacy, were closely tracked via their mobile phones without their knowledge during the COVID-19 pandemic, a report sent to a parliamentary committee shows.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is more than just interdimensional shenanigans
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' 'Peace by Chocolate,' 'Operation Mincemeat' and 'Memory.'
-
A song with power: Ukraine's Eurovision entry unites nation
Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra's upbeat, melodic entry for this month's Eurovision Song Contest was written as a tribute to the frontman's mother.
-
Complainant to continue testimony at sex assault trial of Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard
A young woman alleged to have been sexually assaulted by Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard when she was a teenager is expected to continue her testimony at his trial today.
Business
-
Wall Street swings sharply amid worries about rates, economy
Stocks are falling on Friday, but they're swinging sharply as Wall Street struggles with how to interpret a strong U.S. jobs report amid worries the Federal Reserve may cause a recession in its drive to halt inflation.
-
Canada's jobless rate fell in April to another record low
Statistics Canada says the jobless rate fell in April to another record low as employment was little changed for the month with a gain of 15,300 jobs.
-
Two-thirds of small business owners close to burnout, despite pandemic restrictions easing
After more than two years of rolling COVID-19 lockdowns, capacity restrictions, and supply chain disruptions, half of small business owners report difficulty coping with mental health challenges.
Lifestyle
-
'She gave me her name': Ontario woman shares how she reconnected with her birth family
Heidi Belair, 59, was born in Toronto and adopted when she was just a few months old. Taking a DNA test recently led her to discover more about her birth parents, and reconnect with two siblings she never knew she had.
-
Royals share photos in honour of Archie's 3rd birthday
Members of the Royal Family are sending birthday wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie, who turned three on Friday.
-
Goodwill find in Texas turns out to be ancient Roman bust
A marble bust that a Texas woman bought for about $35 from a Goodwill store is temporarily on display at a San Antonio museum after experts determined it was a centuries-old sculpture missing from Germany since World War II.
Sports
-
Moncton and Halifax to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
It's official. New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have been selected to host the 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.
-
Asian Games in China postponed because of spread of COVID-19
Less than three months after Beijing hosted the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, the Olympic Council of Asia said Friday that this year's Asian Games in China are being postponed because of concerns about the spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country.
-
Giro d'Italia: Van der Poel in pink after winning opener on debut
Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel won the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia on Friday and claimed the race's first maglia rosa on his debut in the Italian grand Tour.
Autos
-
Gas-price record broken again in Metro Vancouver
Gas prices reached yet another all-time high in Metro Vancouver Friday, rising to 216.9 cents per litre.
-
Grosjean borrows from 'Days of Thunder' in response to Rahal
Romain Grosjean used a line from the movie 'Days of Thunder' to shrug off criticism from Graham Rahal following late contact between the two in last week's IndyCar race.
-
McLaren takes Miami in bid to become North America's team
Bruce McLaren was a Kiwi, born and raised in New Zealand. His eponymous Formula One team and high-technology supercar company are based in England. And yet McLaren very much wants to be North America's official team.