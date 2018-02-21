

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – The federal government has lowered the processing fees for minors applying for Canadian citizenship on their own from $530 to $100.

This change brings the fee in line with what it costs for minors who apply at the same time as a parent or who already have a Canadian parent.

In a statement announcing the change, the government said that this will make it easier for minors, including immigrant children in the welfare system or in foster care, to become citizens.

This change for minors who are permanent residents comes after amendments to the Citizenship Act passed in June.

Among the changes, the government got rid of the requirement to be 18 years of age to apply for Canadian citizenship.

For anyone who has already paid the $530 fee for a minor applying alone, on or after June 19, 2017, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship officials will contact these applicants to guide them through getting the $430 refund.

The department is aiming to have the refunds made within 12 weeks of Feb. 14, 2018, when the change came into force.