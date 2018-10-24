

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – Canada is looking at what can be done regarding the $15-billion contract to sell armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said "Canadians and people around the world will expect consequences" for the killing of a journalist.

Speaking with reporters on his way into a caucus meeting, Trudeau said Canada continues to be "extremely" concerned over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Saudis have has denied murdering the reporter after he disappeared after entering a Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul earlier this month. Canada has joined other nations in calling for an investigation to get clarity about what exactly happened, saying that the explanation given by Riyadh lacks credibility.

"We are looking at, as I said suspending export contracts, export permits which is something we've done in the past, we’re also looking at the contract and to try and see what we can do because you know, obviously as we get clarity on what actually happened to Jamal Khashoggi, Canadians and people around the world will expect consequences," Trudeau said.

More to come.