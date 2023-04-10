Canada likely 'watching anxiously from the sidelines' expert says of U.S. Pentagon leaks
A national security expert says Canada will likely wait for American security services to investigate and brief Ottawa on an apparent leak of Pentagon documents that appear to detail U.S. and NATO operations in Ukraine.
Wesley Wark, a senior fellow with the Centre for International Governance Innovation, says Canadian officials will want to learn the seriousness of the leak and the specific information pertaining to Canada contained within the documents.
"In that initial stage, there's generally a lot of reluctance to share what is known about a counter-intelligence investigation with allies, even close allies," he said.
"I suspect the Canadian government is going to be watching anxiously from the sidelines as it waits for more information."
The documents posted online are labelled secret and contain what appear to be details on weapons and equipment shipments to Ukraine, but they also contain apparent inaccuracies that have some questioning their authenticity, or whether they were altered.
The leaked documents describe claims, which The Canadian Press has not independently verified, by Russian-backed hackers that they successfully accessed Canada's natural gas infrastructure.
The Communications Security Establishment, which oversees Canadian foreign intelligence gathering and cybersecurity, said in a statement it does not comment, "whether to confirm or deny, on leaked intelligence" because of the risk of revealing tactics, techniques and procedures.
But it said it was concerned about "the opportunities for critical infrastructure disruption" on internet-connected technology in industrial processes.
"State-sponsored cyber threat actors may also target critical infrastructure to collect information through espionage; pre-position in case of future hostilities; or as a form of power projection and intimidation," the statement said.
"We remain deeply concerned about this threat and urge critical infrastructure owners and operators to get in touch with us to work together to protect their systems."
Stephanie Carvin, an associate professor of international relations at Carleton University, said the apparent leaks put Canada at risk because the Americans have likely now lost access to cyber groups targeting this country.
"That means we are potentially less safe," she said. "We're heavily dependent on the U.S. for our intelligence collection, it would mean that we would no longer have access to that reporting if the U.S. is effectively cut off."
Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said Friday a "formal referral" had been made to the U.S. Justice Department, which said in a statement that it had begun an investigation with the Department of Defense.
Wark said the leaker's intentions are unclear at this point.
"(The leak) doesn't seem to have one obvious target to it and therefore it makes the motivations of the leaker all that more mysterious, both in the method of the leak and the nature of the material that's been leaked," he said.
Information about intelligence assessments of Ukrainian military capabilities could be the most damaging, Wark said.
"These intelligence leaks are bound to have some kind of impact on the intelligence relationship between the United States and Ukraine, which is so important to both countries," he said.
"Ukrainians are going to desperately need U.S. intelligence capabilities to fight their war and particularly to mount any spring or summer counter offensive, and the Americans in turn are extremely eager to be able to have as full an appreciation as possible of Ukrainian war plans and capabilities."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2023.
-- With files from The Associated Press
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
opinion | Don Martin's sorry-to-be-cynical prediction on the federal budget
The only thing most Canadians will remember about the budget this time next week is how the booze tax increase was reduced to two per cent from six, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Beware the friendly face of Joe Biden. He's just not that into us.
Joe Biden comes for a sleepover next week to make Canada the 18th country he has visited since being sworn in as U.S. president, quite the protocol slippage from that fading, if not forgotten, tradition of Canada being the first foreign presidential pitstop, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag
After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.
opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight
The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cottage country in Canada may not be for everyone. Here's why some are leaving
When the pandemic shut down life in Canada’s big cities, many Canadians moved their lives to cottage country. Now, after experiencing the challenges of rural living, one expert explains why a mass exodus back to urban centres could be on the horizon.
Louisville bank employee livestreamed attack that killed 4
A 23-year-old bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace Monday morning, killing four people -- including a close friend of the governor -- while livestreaming the attack, authorities said.
Massive black hole flying through space leaves behind a trail of stars: NASA
A supermassive black hole flying through space has left behind a trail of newborn stars twice as long as the Milky Way, a phenomenon researchers say they have never seen until now.
'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
Prime minister's chief of staff set to testify Friday on foreign interference
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff, Katie Telford, will appear before a parliamentary committee on Friday.
Grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot U.S. teacher
A grand jury in Virginia has indicted the mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher on charges of child neglect and failing to secure her handgun in the family's home, a prosecutor said Monday.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney see Wrexham dream move one step closer
Ryan Reynolds punched the air before turning to embrace Rob McElhenney as the Hollywood stars moved a big step closer to their dream of leading Welsh soccer team Wrexham to promotion.
WATCH | 'Craziest thing I've ever seen': Video shows person rollerblading on Ontario expressway
A video uploaded to Facebook shows a rollerblader in Hamilton, Ont., skating down a busy expressway.
Alberta premier says she's under ethics investigation related to COVID-19 prosecution
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is under investigation by the province's ethics commissioner into whether she interfered in the administration of justice in relation to a COVID-19 prosecution.
Canada
-
Frustration mounts for Quebecers still without power five days after ice storm
Frustration was mounting on Monday for Quebecers still without power five days after a major ice storm, as the province's hydro utility worked to reconnect the remaining homes and businesses cut off from the grid.
-
'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
-
'They were scared for their lives': Montreal mosque vandalized during Ramadan
Montreal police (SPVM) officers have arrested a 32-year-old man, and he's been charged with mischief after smashing the glass door at the Al Omah Mosque. Police responded to the mosque on Sunday around 5 a.m., located on Saint-Dominique Street. downtown.
-
Alberta premier says she's under ethics investigation related to COVID-19 prosecution
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is under investigation by the province's ethics commissioner into whether she interfered in the administration of justice in relation to a COVID-19 prosecution.
-
WATCH
WATCH | 'Craziest thing I've ever seen': Video shows person rollerblading on Ontario expressway
A video uploaded to Facebook shows a rollerblader in Hamilton, Ont., skating down a busy expressway.
-
Decampment aftermath: Tents spread in Vancouver as health concerns grow
After a massive sidewalk-clearing operation on Wednesday, camping tents and makeshift shelters are now popping up outside of Vancouver’s East Hastings Street corridor.
World
-
Petrol bombs thrown at Northern Irish police during parade opposing Good Friday Agreement
A number of masked people attacked a police vehicle with petrol bombs and other objects at a parade opposing the Good Friday peace accord in Londonderry, police said on Monday, a day before U.S. President Joe Biden visits Belfast.
-
Illustrated Anne Frank book removed by Florida school
A high school along Florida's Atlantic Coast has removed a graphic novel based on the diary of Anne Frank after a leader of a conservative advocacy group challenged it, claiming it minimized the Holocaust.
-
Family of Czech billionaire sues over Alaska heli-skiing crash death
The family of a Czech billionaire who died in a heli-skiing crash in Alaska in 2021 says in a lawsuit that he survived the accident but succumbed to his injuries in the hours between the crash and when a rescue was launched.
-
Grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot U.S. teacher
A grand jury in Virginia has indicted the mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher on charges of child neglect and failing to secure her handgun in the family's home, a prosecutor said Monday.
-
A list of recent high-profile shootings in the U.S.
The latest high-profile shooting in the United States happened Monday in Louisville, Kentucky. The shooting is the 15th mass killing, in which four or more people died other than the perpetrator, in the country this year.
-
When exactly will India surpass China as most populous?
Demographers are unsure exactly when India will take the title as the most populous nation in the world because they're relying on estimates to make their best guess. But they know it's going to happen soon, if it hasn't occurred by now.
Politics
-
Prime minister's chief of staff set to testify Friday on foreign interference
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff, Katie Telford, will appear before a parliamentary committee on Friday.
-
Canada likely 'watching anxiously from the sidelines' expert says of U.S. Pentagon leaks
A national security expert says Canada will likely wait for American security services to investigate and brief Ottawa on an apparent leak of Pentagon documents that appear to detail U.S. and NATO operations in Ukraine.
-
As content creators await the passing of Bill C-11, some say it's still too ambiguous
Bill C-11 is awaiting a final vote in the Senate, and is likely to become law in the next several weeks. But even after almost a year of debate and revisions, some content creators say the proposed law is too ambiguous, and they have no new assurances about what it will mean for them.
Health
-
A small shift in temperature could have a big effect on how lung transplants are performed worldwide
Canadian transplant scientists say they may be able to help boost the number of lungs available for transplants, all with a simple tweak of temperature.
-
'A hell of a choice': Patients left frustrated amid delays to access assisted dying
The Liberal government passed legislation in 2021 that would expand eligibility for medical assistance in dying to patients whose only condition is a mental disorder, which included a two-year delay so that practice guidelines could be developed. Last month, it hastily legislated another year of delay.
-
U.S. Justice Department appeals Texas abortion pill order
The U.S. Justice Department on Monday appealed a Texas court ruling that would halt approval of the most commonly used method of abortion in the U.S., calling the decision 'extraordinary and unprecedented.'
Sci-Tech
-
'Stunning' NASA star photo could hold clues to origin of human life
NASA's James Webb telescope captured an image of an exploding star that could help piece together the origins of space dust and human life.
-
Inside the international sting operation to catch North Korean crypto hackers
A team of South Korean spies and American private investigators teamed up to track and attempt to recover $100 million stolen from a California cryptocurrency firm by North Korean hackers. And when the moment came, they would have only a few minutes before it could be laundered to safety.
-
Massive black hole flying through space leaves behind a trail of stars: NASA
A supermassive black hole flying through space has left behind a trail of newborn stars twice as long as the Milky Way, a phenomenon researchers say they have never seen until now.
Entertainment
-
Michael Lerner, 'Barton Fink' and 'Elf' actor, dead at 81
Michael Lerner, a veteran character actor who received an Oscar nomination for his performance as an overbearing studio head in the 1991 film "Barton Fink," has died, his nephew, actor Sam Lerner, announced in a post on social media. He was 81.
-
Hilary Swank has given birth to twins
Actress HIlary Swank has welcomed twins with her husband Philip Schneider.
-
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up after six years
Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years together, according to a source close to Swift.
Business
-
Oil and gas sector routinely targeted by cyber attackers, experts say
Cybersecurity experts say they aren't surprised by the revelation contained within a package of leaked U.S. intelligence documents suggesting Russian-backed hackers successfully gained access to Canada's natural gas distribution network.
-
Jury holds key to fate of $1 billion transmission project involving Hydro Quebec
A battle over a $1 billion transmission line that won all regulatory approvals only to be rebuked by state residents in a referendum now comes down to nine regular folks. In a rare move, a jury is being asked to decide a complicated constitutional matter -- whether developers have a vested right to complete the 145-mile (233-kilometer) project, which would supply Canadian hydropower to the New England power grid.
-
Cannabis company Tilray to buy rival Hexo in all-share deal
Tilray Brands Inc. says it is buying fellow cannabis company Hexo Corp. in an all-share deal valued at US$56 million.
Lifestyle
-
How one woman burnt out by a busy Toronto job 'redefined happiness' after moving to a cabin in the north
Suffering from burnout after years of working a high-pressure job in Toronto, Danielle d’Entremont decided to change her life and move north, ending up in a cabin in the Yukon with no running water.
-
U.S. President Biden kicks off Easter egg roll with talk of re-election bid
Not even the annual White House Easter Egg Roll is safe from presidential politics.
-
King Charles III's coronation: 3 crowns, 2 carriages and a shorter route
King Charles III plans to take a shortcut and smoother ride to Westminster Abbey for his coronation, trimming the procession route his mother took in 1953 as he aims for a more modest event that will include some modern touches, Buckingham Palace said.
Sports
-
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney see Wrexham dream move one step closer
Ryan Reynolds punched the air before turning to embrace Rob McElhenney as the Hollywood stars moved a big step closer to their dream of leading Welsh soccer team Wrexham to promotion.
-
Bruins break NHL single-season wins record by beating Flyers
It's not the Boston Bruins' biggest goal, but they now own the NHL single-season wins record thanks to their best player putting on a show.
-
'I got lucky': U of T student closes out 7-1 Leafs win
A University of Toronto student had to put his studies on ice after he was called up to play in a National Hockey League game Saturday.
Autos
-
Ferrari driver Leclerc urges fans to stop coming to his home
Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has asked fans to respect his privacy after his address was leaked, leading to some turning up at his apartment in the past few months.
-
Honda recalls CR-Vs in cold states to fix frame rust problem
Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose.
-
New Ram electric pickup can go up to 800 km on a charge
An electric Ram pickup truck with up to 500 miles of range per charge is among the new vehicles being introduced Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show.