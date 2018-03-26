

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – The Canadian government is expelling Russian diplomats working in Canada.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Monday that four members of Russia’s diplomatic staff working at the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Canada or at the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Montréal are being removed from Canada, and three applications for additional staff are being denied.

"The four have been identified as intelligence officers or individuals who have used their diplomatic status to undermine Canada's security or interfere in our democracy," Freeland said.

The minister said the move is in “solidarity” with the United Kingdom over the nerve agent attack in Salisbury on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

"The nerve agent attack in Salisbury, on the soil of Canada's close partner and ally, is a despicable, heinous and reckless act, potentially endangering the lives of hundreds," Freeland said in the statement announcing the move.

"This is part of a wider pattern of unacceptable behaviour by Russia, including complicity with the Assad‎ regime, the annexation of Crimea, Russian-led fighting in eastern Ukraine, support for civil strife in Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova and other neighbouring countries, interference in elections, and disinformation campaigns," she said.

More to come...