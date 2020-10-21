Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Ottawa's top doctor warns of COVID-19 spread in organized team sports; At least 25 cases with 'hundreds' of contacts
Ontario records slight dip in COVID-19 cases but deaths spike
Quebec reports 1,072 new cases of COVID-19, 19 more deaths
102-year-old Winnipeg care home resident dies of COVID-19 one month after moving in
Toronto's St. Mike's dealing with COVID-19 outbreak in emergency department
Some Canadians never received 'one-time key' for COVID Alert app after positive coronavirus test
Ireland set for second lockdown as Europe reels from virus surge
49 cases of COVID linked to Calgary wedding, 'aggressive' contact tracing underway
Via Rail to require passengers without masks to provide medical proof of exemption
Scientists raise alarm over signs of vaccine 'hesitancy'
Trudeau family to skip trick-or-treating, citing need to follow local health advice
Can brushing your teeth prevent the spread of COVID-19? Not exactly