Canada joins U.S., U.K. on sanctions targeting arms sales to Myanmar military junta
Canada is joining the United States and the United Kingdom in sanctioning dozens of people and entities linked to Myanmar's military regime.
The new sanctions target 39 people and 22 entities that Ottawa accuses of helping the military junta since it overthrew civilian rule in February 2021.
The Myanmar military has been accused in recent months of conducting deadly airstrikes against civilians, such as at an April gathering of an opposition movement and in early October at a displaced-persons camp.
Ottawa says peer countries are trying to end the sale and transfer of arms to the military regime, which stands accused of mass arsons, razing villages, arbitrary detentions and torture.
The Monday announcement also expands Canadian prohibitions on the export, sale and shipment of aviation fuel to the regime that governs Myanmar, the country formerly known as Burma.
Ottawa says the new sanctions are meant to complement regional efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to broker an end to the violence in Myanmar.
(The Canadian Press)
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
OPINION Don Martin: It's flip-flop or die as Trudeau retreats on universal carbon pricing
With this week’s flip-flop lifting on carbon pricing for heating oil until 2027 (pushing increases beyond the next election) and a doubling of the rural tax rebate, the severely rattled Liberals are chipping away at the load-bearing wall beneath their environmental platform, Don Martin writes.
Opinion Don Martin: Trudeau frolics with unicorns amid the pounding drums of war
There's a parallel Canadian universe that exists only on Justin Trudeau's social media feed, writes political columnist Don Martin in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
OPINION Don Martin: Poilievre picking wrong fights as Liberals struggle under low morale, support
As morale with Justin Trudeau's Liberals goes down the drain with the party's re-election hopes, all Pierre Poilievre needs to do to win is make sure the drain doesn’t get plugged up with doubts about his leadership, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION Don Martin: Canada is back on the world stage. And mostly alone.
Justin Trudeau got one promise right: Canada is back on the world stage. Sadly, it’s for all the wrong reasons, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
'That will not happen': Netanyahu rejects calls for a ceasefire as Israel battles Hamas in Gaza tunnels
Netanyahu rejected calls for a cease-fire to facilitate the release of captives or end the war, which he has said will be long and difficult. "Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas," he told a news conference. "That will not happen."
Robert De Niro lashes out at former assistant who sued him, shouting: 'Shame on you!'
Actor Robert De Niro shouted "Shame on you!" as he testified Tuesday in a New York courtroom, directing the comments toward his former executive assistant and vice president who is seeking millions of dollars after accusing her former boss of being abusive.
'Too many hits, too many punches': QMJHL player Lane Hinkley forced to retire at 19 due to brain lesion, concussions
Charlottetown Islanders associate captain Lane Hinkley, 19, has announced his retirement from hockey after a medical exam revealed a lesion on his brain.
Kids return to school, plan to trick-or-treat as Maine community starts to heal from mass shooting
Children returned to schools and planned to go trick-or-treating Tuesday evening as the community of Lewiston tried to return to normal after sheltering indoors for days while authorities hunted for the man responsible for the deadliest mass shooting in Maine's history.
Sask. family besieged by bats forced to get dozens of rabies shots
For the last year, Rachelle Swan and her family have been stuck with bats living in their roof.
Millions in Hells Angels cash poured into southern Ontario real estate, court documents show
Members of the Hells Angels biker gang put millions gained from an underground gambling ring into cash, cars, a motorcycle and even waterfront land they hoped to develop, according to allegations in court documents.
High numbers of immigrants choosing to leave Canada for greener pastures: study
As the federal government prepares to unveil its immigration targets for the next three years, new research finds immigrants to Canada are increasingly leaving this country for opportunities elsewhere.
Families of Bernardo victims want Supreme Court to grant access to parole hearing records
The families of Paul Bernardo's victims want the Supreme Court of Canada to grant them access to the serial killer's parole hearing records.
Forecasters more certain rate hikes are over as recession talk grows over GDP numbers
The Canadian economy may have entered a technical recession as high interest rates weigh on consumer spending, preliminary data from Statistics Canada suggests.
Antisemitism policies at public city colleges in New York will be reviewed, the governor says
An independent party will review antisemitism policies at the City University of New York, the nation's largest urban public university system, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday, as protests about the war between Israel and Hamas erupt on college campuses across the country.
-
Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
A barrage of Israeli airstrikes levelled apartment buildings in a refugee camp near Gaza City on Tuesday, and footage showed rescuers pulling men, women and children out of the rubble. Israel said the strike destroyed a Hamas command centre set up in civilian houses and a network of tunnels underneath.
Jury finds Hawaii couple guilty for stealing identities of dead babies
A jury has convicted a Hawaii couple of conspiracy, passport fraud and identity theft for stealing identities and living for decades under the names of dead babies.
Jacob Lew, former treasury secretary to Obama, confirmed as U.S. ambassador to Israel
The Senate has confirmed Jacob Lew as ambassador to Israel, filling the key diplomatic post as the country is fighting a war with Hamas.
'Protecting the pensions of all Canadians' a priority, Freeland says ahead of Friday CPP meeting
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says 'protecting the pensions of all Canadians' is a federal government priority ahead of convening a meeting Friday with her provincial and territorial counterparts to discuss Alberta potentially pulling out of the Canada Pension Plan.
Dany Fortin retires from Canadian Armed Forces after reaching settlement in lawsuit
Dany Fortin, who recently settled a lawsuit over how the Canadian military and federal government handled an allegation of sexual misconduct, has retired from the Armed Forces.
'I could not do this without her': Alberta twins fighting stage 4 breast cancer together
Identical twins often have a lot in common, but a pair of Alberta sisters never could have imagined they'd share a heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.
Ontario lowering age for regular breast cancer screenings to 40
Ontario is lowering the age for regular, publicly funded breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40, which Health Minister Sylvia Jones says will help with early detection.
-
The federal government is expanding its drug and substance use strategy to try to save more lives and provide more services to people disproportionately affected by Canada's overdose crisis.
Apple revamps Mac lineup and pricing with new family of chips
Apple on Monday introduced new MacBook Pro and iMac computers and three new chips to power them, with the company saying it had redesigned its graphics processing units, a key part of the chip where Nvidia dominates the market.
-
The cosmos is full of mysteries waiting to be solved, and some of them appear especially eerie with the arrival of Halloween.
-
In a little more than five years -- sometime in early 2029 -- the world will likely be unable to stay below the internationally agreed temperature limit for global warming if it continues to burn fossil fuels at its current rate, a new study says.
Robert De Niro lashes out at former assistant who sued him, shouting: 'Shame on you!'
Actor Robert De Niro shouted "Shame on you!" as he testified Tuesday in a New York courtroom, directing the comments toward his former executive assistant and vice president who is seeking millions of dollars after accusing her former boss of being abusive.
Shawn Levy on adapting celebrated novel 'All the Light We Cannot See' for the screen
Adapting a beloved, Pulitzer Prize-winning novel into a Netflix series sounds like a daunting task, but Canadian director-producer Shawn Levy says bringing 'All the Light We Cannot See' to the screen didn't feel that way for a simple reason - he is a 'rabid fan' of the book.
-
The stars of 'Friends' say they are mourning the 'unfathomable' death of Matthew Perry. From 1994 to 2004, each of the five actors appeared in every episode of all 10 seasons of the NBC sitcom along with Perry, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday at age 54.
Canadian Tire buys back stake in financial services business from Scotiabank
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. has signed a deal to buy back the 20 per cent stake in Canadian Tire Financial Services that is owned by Scotiabank for $895 million.
-
The Canadian economy may have entered a technical recession as high interest rates weigh on consumer spending, preliminary data from Statistics Canada suggests.
-
The Biden administration's fight against consolidation in the airline industry is being tested Tuesday as lawyers for JetBlue Airways and the Justice Department squared off in court.
'Your Next Star' helps people with Down syndrome get valuable work experience
John has Down syndrome and with the help of the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, he secured that job right out of high school after an internship with them. He does everything from administrative work to community events and even giving the best pep talks to the Bruins alumni team.
-
Video shows incredible orca encounter off the coast of British Columbia
Video shows the incredible moments that a group of people off the coast of Prince Rupert, B.C. had with a pair of orca whales while fishing.
Visitors will be allowed in Florence chapel's secret room to ponder if drawings are Michelangelo's
Just four at a time, visitors soon will be allowed access to a long-hidden space inside Florence's Medici Chapel where delicate charcoal drawings sketched on the walls have been attributed by some experts to Michelangelo.
-
-
South Yorkshire Police say the investigation into the death of hockey player Adam Johnson remains ongoing and will likely "take some time."
Ontario announces gas tax cut extension
The Ontario government has announced it will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until June 30, 2024.
-
Jeep maker Stellantis reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union on Saturday as it escalated strikes against General Motors by adding a plant in Tennessee.
-
General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are meeting with United Auto Workers bargainers Thursday to see if they can reach a contract agreement that mirrors a deal signed with crosstown rival Ford.