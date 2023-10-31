Politics

    • Canada joins U.S., U.K. on sanctions targeting arms sales to Myanmar military junta

    This photo provided by the Kyunhla Activists Group shows aftermath of an airstrike in Pazigyi village in Sagaing Region's Kanbalu Township, Myanmar, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, Kyunhla Activists Group, *MANDATORY CREDIT* This photo provided by the Kyunhla Activists Group shows aftermath of an airstrike in Pazigyi village in Sagaing Region's Kanbalu Township, Myanmar, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, Kyunhla Activists Group, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
    OTTAWA -

    Canada is joining the United States and the United Kingdom in sanctioning dozens of people and entities linked to Myanmar's military regime.

    The new sanctions target 39 people and 22 entities that Ottawa accuses of helping the military junta since it overthrew civilian rule in February 2021.

    The Myanmar military has been accused in recent months of conducting deadly airstrikes against civilians, such as at an April gathering of an opposition movement and in early October at a displaced-persons camp.

    Ottawa says peer countries are trying to end the sale and transfer of arms to the military regime, which stands accused of mass arsons, razing villages, arbitrary detentions and torture.

    The Monday announcement also expands Canadian prohibitions on the export, sale and shipment of aviation fuel to the regime that governs Myanmar, the country formerly known as Burma.

    Ottawa says the new sanctions are meant to complement regional efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to broker an end to the violence in Myanmar.

    (The Canadian Press)

    IN DEPTH

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News