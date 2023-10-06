Canada-India dispute likely target for disinformation efforts, U.S. State Department warns
Canada's ongoing diplomatic standoff with India risks making it an even more tempting target for international efforts that use disinformation to reshape global narratives, a senior State Department official says.
Whether it's restive political factions, grassroots public outrage, economic instability or geopolitical disputes, conflict always makes it easier for falsehoods to take root, said Global Engagement Center co-ordinator James Rubin.
"Any time there is an underlying discontent in a country, the manipulators will use that," Rubin told a briefing Thursday about the centre's new report on China's goals for reshaping the information space.
"Unfortunately, they're getting better and better at it."
Social media now lays bare the divisions that exist in any given part of the world, "and through artificial intelligence and spending money on it, they can develop tailored narratives," he said.
And while Rubin was quick to note he's seen no evidence of China seeking to exploit the Canada-India dispute, "this is obviously an area that is ripe for information manipulation."
The dispute broke into public view last month when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed "credible allegations" of a link between the Indian government and the shooting death in June of a prominent Sikh leader in B.C.
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, a longtime advocate for the idea of an independent Sikh state in the province of Punjab, was killed while at the wheel of his pickup truck by two masked gunmen outside a temple in Surrey, B.C.
India — where Nijjar had long been branded as a terrorist and was wanted in connection with multiple attacks dating back to 2007 — has strenuously denied any involvement.
Rubin acknowledged Thursday that the dispute is a "tricky subject" in the U.S., which has been working to strengthen its ties with India as part of a long-term plan to build a geopolitical bulwark against China in the Indo-Pacific.
And while he hewed closely to official U.S. talking points, urging the two countries to co-operate on an investigation to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice, Rubin initially called the killing an "assassination," a term he later retracted.
"I meant the word 'murder,'" he said.
"It was clearly a murder, it should be investigated in Canada, it's terrible that it happened, but I should have used the word 'murder,' not assassination, because that has political overtones."
A spokesman for the Indian government acknowledged this week that New Delhi wants Canada to shrink its diplomatic presence in the country, but would not confirm reports that 41 of 62 Canadian envoys could be kicked out by Monday.
Ottawa has said the discussions are ongoing, but it needs its emissaries to remain in India while efforts continue to resolve the standoff.
Global Affairs Canada said in a statement late Thursday evening that "due to security and operational considerations," it was unable to provide details about Canada's current diplomatic footprint in India.
The turmoil has proven a resilient topic in both Washington and Ottawa, both of which had been more focused in recent months on how best to address the global threats posed by Russia and China.
The latter country has aggressively deployed its disinformation campaigns in Canada in recent years, with one particular target — Conservative MP Michael Chong — earning a specific mention in the new State Department report.
Chong, who represents an Ontario riding, testified before a congressional commission last month about his experience, which included a Chinese intimidation plot that targeted the MP and his relatives in Hong Kong in 2021.
Earlier this year, Chong was also at the centre of an effort by Chinese operatives to discredit him with false information, using WeChat, a social media and direct-messaging app popular in the Chinese diaspora.
"The (People's Republic of China) has used WeChat as a channel for disseminating disinformation targeting Chinese-language speakers residing in democracies," the report says.
The network involved accounts linked to state media and China's state apparatus "in opaque ways," and "shared and amplified false and misleading information about Mr. Chong’s identity, background, and political views."
Rubin noted with some irony that China for decades was and remains a fierce guardian of its internal domestic affairs even as it engages in efforts to manipulate the narratives in countries around the world.
"There's nothing wrong with people asking hard questions, or even suggesting outrageous things, as long as it's done in an open, transparent manner where you know who's saying what to whom, and why," he said.
"When the provenance of information is not clear, when we don't know that it's the Chinese government or the Russian government doing something, that's when it's information manipulation."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
OPINION Don Martin: Poilievre picking wrong fights as Liberals struggle under low morale, support
As morale with Justin Trudeau's Liberals goes down the drain with the party's re-election hopes, all Pierre Poilievre needs to do to win is make sure the drain doesn’t get plugged up with doubts about his leadership, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION Don Martin: Canada is back on the world stage. And mostly alone.
Justin Trudeau got one promise right: Canada is back on the world stage. Sadly, it’s for all the wrong reasons, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it
Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.
opinion Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Woman in Canada facing terrorism charge for alleged participation in ISIS activities: RCMP
A 29-year-old woman is facing a terrorism related offence for her alleged participation in the activities of ISIS, according to the RCMP.
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
Millions of Canadian homes are unaffordable, over-crowded or in need of major repairs: new census data
Millions of Canadian homes are damaged, over-crowded or too expensive for the people living in them, newly published census figures show.
Chiefs' Kelce: 'Just got to keep living' as relationship with Taylor Swift consumes spotlight
Travis Kelce has long prided himself on his ability to compartmentalize his personal life and his professional life. That ability has been put to the test the past few weeks.
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.
Canada-India dispute likely target for disinformation efforts, U.S. State Department warns
Canada's ongoing diplomatic standoff with India risks making it an even more tempting target for international efforts that use disinformation to reshape global narratives, a senior U.S. State Department official says.
Canadian Catholic women call for change at Synod around priesthood, participation
Outside the Vatican, Catholic groups stand in solidarity, hopeful Synod will allow women to enter priesthood.
Woman who walked into B.C. city's darkened lamppost loses claim for damages
A woman who was injured after walking into a darkened lamppost in Burnaby, B.C., has lost a small claims case seeking damages for the mishap.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Woman in Canada facing terrorism charge for alleged participation in ISIS activities: RCMP
A 29-year-old woman is facing a terrorism related offence for her alleged participation in the activities of ISIS, according to the RCMP.
-
Most Canadians see colonialism as a modern problem: Angus Reid survey
Canada has been grappling with the legacy of colonialism here for most of the 21st century, but as many as two out of five Canadians don't see it as a problem, according to a recent survey by the Angus Reid Institute.
-
Missing 76-year-old woman found dead in Toronto, police say
An elderly woman who has been missing for nearly a week has been found dead.
-
Millions of Canadian homes are unaffordable, over-crowded or in need of major repairs: new census data
Millions of Canadian homes are damaged, over-crowded or too expensive for the people living in them, newly published census figures show.
-
Canadian Catholic women call for change at Synod around priesthood, participation
Outside the Vatican, Catholic groups stand in solidarity, hopeful Synod will allow women to enter priesthood.
-
Supreme Court upholds publication bans on details of trials before jury selection
In order to protect the fairness of the justice system, journalists cannot broadcast or publish portions of a criminal trial that take place before a jury is constituted, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled Friday.
World
-
A Russian missile attack in eastern Ukraine kills a 10-year-old boy and his grandmother
A Russian missile attack killed a 10-year-old boy and his grandmother Friday in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, officials said, a day after a strike in the same region killed at least 51 civilians in one of the deadliest attacks in the war in months.
-
Hand grenade fragments were found in the bodies of victims in Prigozhin's plane crash, Putin claims
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that hand grenade fragments were found in the bodies of people who died in the Aug. 23 crash of mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's plane.
-
Canadian Catholic women call for change at Synod around priesthood, participation
Outside the Vatican, Catholic groups stand in solidarity, hopeful Synod will allow women to enter priesthood.
-
Pakistan says its planned deportation of 1.7 million Afghan migrants will be 'phased and orderly'
Pakistan will carry out its recently announced plans to deport all illegal immigrants, including 1.7 million Afghans, in a "phased and orderly manner," the foreign ministry said Friday.
-
Colorado funeral home owner where 115 decaying bodies found tried to conceal improper storage
The owner of a Colorado funeral home where 115 decaying bodies were found after neighbours reported nauseating smells tried to conceal the improper storage of corpses and claimed he was doing animal taxidermy at the facility, according to a suspension letter sent to him by state regulators.
-
NGO rescue ship saves 258 migrants off Libya in two operations
A nonprofit rescue ship operating off the coast of Libya saved 258 migrants in two separate operations in the early hours of Friday morning.
Politics
-
Online News Act not perfect but necessary: Heritage Minister
Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says that while the Online News Act isn't perfect, the media landscape is changing too fast for the government to wait any longer.
-
Liberals' bail-reform bill sparks concerns about need for more legal aid funding
Many in Canada's legal community are expressing concern about how the overloaded court system and those needing legal aid could be affected by a Liberal bill that proposes to make bail harder to access.
-
Emergency resolution on pharmacare expected at NDP convention
A group of grassroots NDP activists is planning to push for pharmacare to be a make-or-break element of the federal party's supply-and-confidence deal with the Liberals at a policy convention next week.
Health
-
Vaping nicotine can be a 'crutch,' and for those trying to quit, the process can be painful
Canadians who vape nicotine say the impacts the habit can have on their health and wallet have led them to try quitting, but the difficult withdrawal process can have lasting effects.
-
Disability advocates warn eligibility for federal dental-care plan may be cumbersome
The federal government's new dental insurance plan has yet to be introduced, but advocates are warning the eligibility criteria for people with disabilities could be cumbersome and may not capture everyone who should have access to the program.
-
Ozempic and similar drugs linked to gastrointestinal conditions: B.C. researchers
People using diabetes drugs such as Ozempic for weight loss are at higher risk of pancreatitis, bowel obstruction and stomach paralysis compared to those who use another medication approved specifically for obesity management, a University of British Columbia study suggests.
Sci-Tech
-
Unprecedented discovery seems to defy fundamental astronomical theories
New images from the James Webb Space Telescope have revealed surprising pairs of planet-like objects in the Orion Nebula that have never been detected before.
-
Scientists say they've confirmed evidence that humans arrived in the Americas far earlier than previously thought
When the discovery of fossilized footprints made in what’s now New Mexico was made public in 2021, it was a bombshell moment for archaeology, seemingly rewriting a chapter of the human story. Now new research is offering further evidence of their significance.
-
U.S. regulators seek to compel Elon Musk to testify in their investigation of his Twitter acquisition
The Securities and Exchange Commission says it is seeking a court order that would compel Elon Musk to testify as part of an investigation into his purchase of Twitter, now called X.
Entertainment
-
Chiefs' Kelce: 'Just got to keep living' as relationship with Taylor Swift consumes spotlight
Travis Kelce has long prided himself on his ability to compartmentalize his personal life and his professional life. That ability has been put to the test the past few weeks.
-
What's streaming now: Drake's For all the Dogs, 'Fair Play,' Assassin's Creed Mirage and William Friedkin's last film
Drake's For all the Dogs, the corporate movie thriller 'Fair Play' starring Phoebe Dynevor, and a game show on CBS that's being described as Mexico's version of Bingo are some of the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.
-
Police bodycam video shows arrest of 'Keffe D,' suspect in 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur
The man charged with murder in the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur had little to say when he was arrested outside Las Vegas. But Duane "Keffe D" Davis knew the gravity of it, according to police body camera footage released Friday.
Business
-
Economy adds 64K jobs in September, unemployment rate holds steady at 5.5%
The Canadian economy added more jobs than expected last month, but with the gains driven by a seasonal spike in education employment and an increase in part-time work, economists say the job market is weaker than it looks.
-
Taiwan probes firms suspected of selling chip equipment to China's Huawei despite U.S. sanctions
Taiwan authorities are investigating four Taiwan-based companies suspected of helping China's Huawei Technologies to build semiconductor facilities.
-
B.C. and Ottawa applaud NAFTA decision on U.S. softwood lumber duties
Officials in Ottawa and British Columbia have welcomed a ruling under the North American Free Trade Agreement that found elements of the United States' calculation of softwood lumber duties are inconsistent with its own law.
Lifestyle
-
'Sticker shock' as Canadians rethink traditional Thanksgiving meal: analyst
After more than a year of high food inflation, families gathering this weekend to gobble Thanksgiving dinner may be feeling the pinch after their grocery shopping.
-
This Vancouver restaurant just earned a Michelin star, bringing the city's total to 9
Vancouver's restaurant scene has earned another Michelin star. The Parisian tire manufacturer-cum-gastronomic tastemaker awarded the honour to Japanese restaurant Okeya Kyujiro, led by chef Takuya Matsuda, at a ceremony Thursday night.
-
The Nobel literature prize goes to Norway's Jon Fosse, who once wrote a novel in a single sentence
Jon Fosse, a master of spare Nordic prose in a sprawling body of work ranging from plays to novels and children's books, won the Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday for writing that gives 'voice to the unsayable.'
Sports
-
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.
-
Max Verstappen qualifies on pole for the Qatar Grand Prix. He can win the title in Saturday's sprint
Max Verstappen underlined why he's on the verge of a third consecutive Formula One title as he qualified on pole for the Qatar Grand Prix on Friday. He can clinch the title in Saturday's sprint race.
-
Simone Biles wins 6th all-around title at worlds to become most decorated gymnast in history
After a two-year absence and less than three months into her return to competition, Simone Biles is back at the top of world gymnastics once again.
Autos
-
Unifor says it's facing resistance as GM contract deadline nears
Unifor says it is still facing resistance from General Motors as an Oct. 9 deadline approaches for contract negotiations, while signs of dissent also rise within the union itself as bargaining with the three major automakers continues.
-
U.S. autoworkers stop expanding strikes against Detroit Three after GM makes battery plant concession
The United Auto Workers union said Friday it will not expand its strikes against Detroit's three automakers after General Motors made a breakthrough concession on unionizing electric vehicle battery plants.
-
A woman was found trapped under a driverless car. It wasn't the first car to hit her
A pedestrian in downtown San Francisco was found critically injured and trapped underneath a driverless car Monday night. But it was not the first car to strike the victim.