

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – Public Services and Procurement Minister Carla Qualtrough is shooting down the U.S. administration citing national security as the reason for imposing steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada.

U.S. President Donald Trump is placing a 25 per cent steel tariff and 10 per cent tariff on aluminum on Canada, effective at midnight. This decision was made citing national security, under section 232 of the U.S. Trade Expansion Act, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced Thursday.

The U.S. interprets a threat to national security to be applicable to any threat to American industry, or economy for instance.

Though, Qualtrough said this basis for the tariffs is "difficult to fathom."

"We have such an integrated procurement supply chain that it's very difficult to fathom that there would be a security risk imposed by Canada on the United States," she told reporters Thursday morning before the U.S. announcement was made, speaking to the potential of Canada getting hit by the tariffs. "We are in no way a security threat to the United States."

Qualtrough said the federal government is working to remind its U.S. counterparts of this, and said there are contingency plans in place.

"We prepare for this kind of thing. There is money set aside whether it be for tariffs, or for interest rate fluctuations, so that we can proceed with our defence procurement should there be additional costs associated because of tariffs or other unexpected circumstances," she said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland are set to hold a press conference this afternoon to discuss the tariffs.

A look at steel and aluminum in Canada

STEEL

Production: About 13 billion tonnes a year.

Sales: About $14 billion.

Jobs: 22,000 direct, 100,000 indirect.

Exports: About half of Canada's production is exported, mostly to the U.S.

Location: Steel is produced in five provinces, but production is concentrated mainly in Ontario.

Tariff: U.S. plans to impose 25 per cent tariff on steel from Canada.

ALUMINUM

Production: About 3.2 million tonnes a year.

Sales: About $12 billion.

Jobs: 8,300 direct, 20,000 indirect.

Exports: More than 80 per cent of production is exported to the U.S.

Location: Aluminum is produced in Quebec and British Columbia, with Quebec the largest producer by far.

Tariff: U.S. plans to impose 10 per cent tariff on aluminum from Canada.

Source: The Canadian Press, via Canadian Steel Producers Association, Aluminum Association of Canada