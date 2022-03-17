The federal government is levelling economic sanctions on 22 senior Belarusian officials.

According to Global Affairs Canada, the officials are part of Belarus’s Department of Defence.

The move comes “in response to the Lukashenko regime’s involvement in Vladimir Putin’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine,” the government says.

On Wednesday, Canada announced it would be prohibiting Belarusian aircraft from entering Canadian airspace.

