Politics

    • Canada holds off on sending military trainers back to Ukraine

    National Defence Minister Bill Blair speaks with reporters in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill, Monday, June 17, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld National Defence Minister Bill Blair speaks with reporters in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill, Monday, June 17, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Canada does not think the time is right to send military trainers back to Ukraine, given hesitation among NATO allies about such a step, Defence Minister Bill Blair said on Monday.

    Blair spoke to reporters after attending a NATO summit which agreed the alliance would assume a greater role in co-ordinating arms supplies to Ukraine.

    "There was discussion of a NATO mission to enhance the training. At the present time, the circumstances are not right to deploy - in my view - the Canadian trainers in Ukraine," Blair told reporters.

    "There is, I think, quite an understandable concern about expanding a training mission into Ukraine at the current time."

    Canada, which has helped prepare more than 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers since 2015, pulled its training contingent out of western Ukraine just before Russia invaded in February 2022. The trainers moved to Britain and Poland to resume their work with Ukrainian troops.

    The White House has said it was not planning to send U.S. military trainers to Ukraine.

    (Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Deepa Babington)

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News