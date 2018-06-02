

The Canadian Press





WHISTLER, B.C. - Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the federal government is giving U.S. President Donald Trump time to reconsider his decision to impose tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum before Canadian countermeasures go into effect on July 1.

Speaking at the G7 finance ministers' meeting in Whistler, B.C. on Friday, Morneau said he was hopeful the threat of retaliation would make the U.S. back down before any negative economic impacts actually materialize.

Morneau says he used a private, bilateral meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to deliver the message that the measures will destroy jobs on both sides of the border.

He didn't say how Canada's argument was received by Mnuchin, but noted that other G7 nations hit by Trump's tariffs are also complaining -- and threatening to fight back with their own tariffs on American imports.