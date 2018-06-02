Canada giving Trump time to reconsider: Morneau
United States Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, top right, and Finance Minister Bill Morneau bottom left, pose a for a photo during a meeting for the G7 Finance and Central Bank Governors in Whistler, B.C., on Friday, June, 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 2, 2018 10:38AM EDT
WHISTLER, B.C. - Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the federal government is giving U.S. President Donald Trump time to reconsider his decision to impose tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum before Canadian countermeasures go into effect on July 1.
Speaking at the G7 finance ministers' meeting in Whistler, B.C. on Friday, Morneau said he was hopeful the threat of retaliation would make the U.S. back down before any negative economic impacts actually materialize.
Morneau says he used a private, bilateral meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to deliver the message that the measures will destroy jobs on both sides of the border.
He didn't say how Canada's argument was received by Mnuchin, but noted that other G7 nations hit by Trump's tariffs are also complaining -- and threatening to fight back with their own tariffs on American imports.