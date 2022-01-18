Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Canada is focused on deterrence through the presence of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) on the ground in Ukraine, as allies send weaponry in response to Russia’s military build-up at the border.

During a press conference alongside Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Tuesday, Joly said Canada remains committed to enhancing the capabilities of Ukraine’s national guard and armed forces to help stave off a potential invasion of Russian troops.

“The goal is to make sure that we can contribute to their increased capacities, capabilities, in light of the Russian threat and also a further invasion from Russia,” said Joly.

“Russia is the aggressor and we need to make sure we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine.”

CTV News confirmed late Monday night that a small group of Canadian special forces has been deployed to Ukraine.

As part of Operation UNIFIER, Canada sends a group of about 200 CAF members to Ukraine every six months. The operation’s focus is to assist with force training in coordination with the U.S. and other countries that provide that level of support.

Joly did not provide details about the duties of the specific group of special forces, only to say that military support is “longstanding” and will “continue in the future.”

Joly travelled to Ukraine in light of the mounting tensions in the region and to underline Canada’s support for Ukrainian sovereignty.

Ukraine has asked for weaponry assistance from Western allies, along with concrete commitments to sanctions against Russia.

Britain announced it has begun supplying the country with anti-tank weapons for self-defence purposes.

"We have taken the decision to supply Ukraine with light anti-armour defensive weapon systems," British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told the U.K. House of Commons, saying the first systems were already delivered on Monday and a small number of British personnel would provide training for a short period of time.

Asked whether Canada would consider the same, Joy said Canada hears “loud and clear” the demands from the Ukraine and is “looking at options.”

She added that a decision would be made in a “timely manner.”

Joly reiterated the government’s commitment to “serious consequences,” including “coordinated sanctions” with allies should Russia proceed with an attack.

With files from Reuters