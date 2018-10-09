OTTAWA – The federal government and the incumbent government in Quebec have announced they will not be supporting former governor general Michaelle Jean’s re-election as the head of la Francophonie.

The group of 54 French-speaking nations are gathering this week in Armenia, where they are set to select the new Secretary General, a position Jean has held since 2014, and is looking to hold on to.

CTV News has confirmed that Canada will no longer be backing Jean’s bid and instead will join “the consensus view” of the organization, according to la Francophonie Minister Melanie Joly’s press secretary Jeremy Ghio.

“We want the summit to be a success, and preserve the ability for leaders to discuss important shared priorities. Canada will continue to promote our French language and culture around the world, human rights and shared economic growth within the Francophonie and on the international stage,” Ghio said.

In a tweet, CAQ leader and premier-designate Francois Legault said that his government would not support Jean’s re-election bid either. Both he and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are departing together for the summit.

Jean’s opponent, Rwandan Foreign Affairs Minister Louise Mushikiwabo, has the support of France and the African Union.

In the last few months Jean has had to defend herself from a series of stories about her alleged spending, and a source familiar with the file told CTV News that while that was a factor in the government’s decision, Jean was out-campaigned.

More to come.

With files from The Canadian Press