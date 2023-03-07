Canada donating 7 electrical transformers to help Ukraine's energy grid

The federal government is donating seven electrical transformers to repair Ukraine’s battered electrical grid, CTV News has learned.

The announcement comes on the same day the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, visits Canada with a focus on clean energy, trade and support for Ukraine.

The transformers will be delivered through the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism, a joint response group that helps to co-ordinate disaster response in the region.

"As Ukrainians continue to contend with the effects of Russia's full-scale invasion, we reiterate our message to Ukraine and its people: Canada is with you. Our support will not relent," said Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly in a statement.

The equipment is part of a multifaceted support for Ukraine to help address critical energy needs as the country continues to defend itself in the second year of Russia's invasion.

“Ukrainians are not alone in the fight for their homeland. Canada will always support democracy, sovereignty and human rights. Canada will always support Ukraine,” Joly said.

The announcement comes as von der Leyden calls on Canada to export more clean hydrogen to Europe, as the block of countries tries to wean itself off Russian energy.

In an email to The Canadian Press, von der Leyen said Canada could also broaden its exports of liquefied natural gas as an interim step.

"The opportunities are limitless," von der Leyen said. "We should definitely expand our co-operation on this energy of the future."

Von der Leyen arrived in Canada Monday night. Her visits to Ottawa and Kingston, Ont., on Tuesday will focus on clean energy, trade and support for Ukraine.

Canada is also announcing another $3 million to support mining action in Ukraine, as well as recovery and reconstruction efforts in the war-torn country.

That money is in addition to the $32 million in funding that Canada is already providing to support mine action in Ukraine.

With files from The Canadian Press