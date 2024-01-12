Politics

    • Canada doesn't support premise of South Africa's case against Israel

    OTTAWA -

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada does not support the premise of South Africa's case at the International Court of Justice that accuses Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

    More coming... 

    Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections

    Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.

    Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Why am I being asked about 'political targets' on my mortgage application?

    From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.

    • 1936-2024

      Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87

      Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' the Broadbent Institute said in a statement announcing his death.

