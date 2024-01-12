Canada doesn't support premise of South Africa's case against Israel
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada does not support the premise of South Africa's case at the International Court of Justice that accuses Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.
1936-2024
1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections
Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
DEVELOPING Severity of winter storm headed to Ontario, Quebec prompts meteorologists' briefing
Environment and Climate Change Canada will be holding a technical briefing Friday afternoon to discuss a winter storm that is expected to hit Ontario, Quebec and Maritimes this weekend.
opinion Why am I being asked about 'political targets' on my mortgage application?
From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.
iPhone class-action: Who qualifies for the Apple settlement?
If you owned an iPhone before December 2017, you may soon be eligible for a payout from Apple, which has agreed to pay over $11 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.
Canadian gov't, opposition back U.S., U.K. strikes against Houthis in Yemen
The Canadian government and the federal Official Opposition party endorsed Friday the targeted strikes undertaken by armed forces from the United States and United Kingdom against Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.
Security footage shows people passing by Regina man who died on street corner
Disturbing video has surfaced surrounding the death of a Regina transit passenger last month.
The skin care craze has hit tweens. But what is actually worth it?
Adults on social media are now calling beauty obsessed pre-adolescents "Sephora kids." As young as 9, you can find them hunting through cosmetic store aisles or posting their multistep skin care routine online.
This sliver of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid in Winnipeg may hold a clue to life on Earth
A sliver of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid has made its way from the stars to a laboratory here in Winnipeg – all part of a NASA space mission to learn about the origins of life on Earth.
Why your first paycheque of the year was less than expected
Higher-income workers and their employers are paying more in Canada Pension Plan contributions because of changes that took effect Jan. 1.
Dramatic growth in income of Canada's new immigrants over previous decade: report
Immigrants coming to Canada in recent years make dramatically more than those who moved to the country in the previous decade, according to a new report.
Icy roads, frigid temperatures persist in Metro Vancouver
Commuters are being warned to expect delays and exercise caution in Metro Vancouver, amid icy conditions and frigid temperatures Friday.
Schools closed for some southern Alberta students due to extreme cold
Due to severe weather conditions on Friday, all schools within the Rocky View Schools Division (RVS) outside the city of Calgary are closed to in-person classes.
Bomb threat deemed 'non-credible' after flights suspended at St. John's International Airport
The bomb threat reported at St. John's International Airport, which forced a pause on all flights Friday morning, has been deemed "non-credible."
Israel defends itself at UN's top court against genocide allegations
Accused of committing genocide against Palestinians, Israel insisted at the United Nations' highest court Friday that its war in Gaza was a legitimate defence of its people and said that it was Hamas militants who were guilty of genocide.
Judges overseeing Trump cases in New York and DC are latest targets as bogus 'swatting' calls surge
Bomb threats and false reports of shootings at the homes of public officials, state capitols and courthouses have surged in recent weeks, including some connected to court cases against former president Donald Trump.
North Korea to welcome Russian tourists in February, the country's first since the pandemic
Russian tourists reportedly going on a ski trip to North Korea will be the first international travellers to visit the country since border closings in January 2020 amid the global pandemic lockdown.
Somali president's son reportedly testifies in Turkiye as he is accused of killing motorcyclist
The son of Somalia's president testified at an Istanbul court on Friday about the death of a motorcycle courier in the city, Turkish media reported.
Syria's government extends permission for UN to bring aid through border crossing with Turkiye
Syria's government is giving the United Nations permission for another six months to use a major border crossing with Turkey to bring aid into the country's rebel-held northwest.
Russian pro-war activist to face trial over alleged terrorism offences, Russian news agency says
A Russian court Friday ordered that Sergei Udaltsov, a Russian pro-war activist and critic of President Vladimir Putin, be detained until Feb. 15 when he will stand trial for charges of "justifying terrorism," Russian state news agency Ria Novosti said.
Canadian gov't, opposition back U.S., U.K. strikes against Houthis in Yemen
The Canadian government and the federal Official Opposition party endorsed Friday the targeted strikes undertaken by armed forces from the United States and United Kingdom against Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.
Nearly 40 brands of Quaker cereals, granola bars recalled in Canada
Dozens of products including granola bars and cereals sold at grocery stores across Canada are being recalled due to possible contamination with salmonella.
Pizza, energy drinks and vitamins: Here's what is being recalled in Canada
In the latest round of recalls, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued warnings on energy drinks, an IKEA charger and some Ford vehicles.
How a virtual emergency room doctor saved a life from afar
The 12-bed hospital in New-Wes-Valley, N.L. - population 2,000 - found itself at the centre of a heated debate about staff shortages in rural health care when the province signed a contract to staff its emergency department virtually.
AI-powered misinformation is the world's biggest short-term threat, Davos report says
False and misleading information supercharged with cutting-edge artificial intelligence that threatens to erode democracy and polarize society is the top immediate risk to the global economy, the World Economic Forum said in a report Wednesday.
Rare skin fossil is oldest by 130 million years
The world's oldest known fossilized skin belonged to a species of reptile that lived before dinosaurs roamed the Earth, a new study has found.
'Parasite' director calls for a thorough probe into the death of actor
Oscar-winning "Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho and other artists in South Korea have called for a thorough investigation into the death of popular actor Lee Sun-kyun, who played the head of a wealthy family in the class satire movie.
Amy Winehouse 'Back to Black' biopic movie trailer debuts
A first look at the Amy Winehouse biopic "Back to Black" is here.
'A dirty industry secret': 'Love is Blind' contestant files lawsuit alleging traumatic workplace conditions
A 'Love is Blind' contestant has filed a lawsuit against the reality experiment Netflix series, citing a 'traumatic' experience during filming which a non-disclosure agreement prevented her from discussing.
Panamanian commission visits copper mine shut down after court invalidated concession
Panama's government on Thursday inspected a huge copper mine shut down after the country's Supreme Court ruled in November that the government's concession with a Canadian mining company was unconstitutional. The deal had triggered widespread street protests.
Severe weather events threaten to drive insurance premiums higher: expert
Experts say the escalating risk of severe weather events is one of several factors putting pressure on insurance companies and potentially increasing premiums for consumers.
Why researchers say you should spill your embarrassing secrets
People often keep unflattering information about themselves secret because they worry that others will judge them harshly, but those fears are overblown, according to a new peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.
Toronto Blue Jays reach deals with 11 of 12 players ahead of arbitration. Guerrero is the lone exception
The Toronto Blue Jays agreed to one-year contracts Thursday with 11 of their 12 players who were eligible for salary arbitration, with the lone exception being three-time All-Star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Patriots agree to hire Jerod Mayo as next head coach, Bill Belichick's successor
The New England Patriots have agreed to hire Jerod Mayo to succeed Bill Belichick as the team's first Black head coach, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Canada's Sebov and Marino to meet in Aussie Open qualifying, Zhao eliminated
Canadians Rebecca Marino and Katherine Sebov will meet in the Australian Open qualifying tournament after both advancing to the final round.
FCC chair asks automakers about plans to stop abusers from using car electronics to stalk partners
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's finance minister, Honda met on potential EV project
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
