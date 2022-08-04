Canada discussed decision to export Russian turbines with Ukraine and Germany in advance: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday that ahead of making the decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline, Canada discussed the matter with both Germany and Ukraine.
"Russia has weaponized energy by cutting the flows of gas to Europe. We hoped to leverage Canada's role in the maintenance of Nord Stream 1 turbines to do just that," Joly said Thursday during her testimony as part of parliamentary hearings on Canada's decision to return Russian-owned pipeline parts.
The foreign affairs minister said both her and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson sought to find alternatives and encouraged discussion between the two countries.
"Knowing that turbines were being repaired in Canada, the German Chancellor reached out to us directly pleading for us to call Putin’s bluff," Joly said.
In her opening remarks Joly also made an effort to tout Canada's efforts to assist Ukraine to-date, from highlighting the range of sanctions imposed on the various tranches of military, financial and humanitarian aid.
Wilkinson testified alongside Joly during the opening hour of the meeting of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, speaking to the events that unfolded in the lead up to the decision, including the consideration that Canada's sanctions regime was meant to directly punish Russia, not indirectly jeopardize European economies.
"The trap that Putin was trying to set by weaponizing the Nord Stream pipeline was obvious. Don't return the turbines such that Canada and the West are likely to be blamed for reducing the gas flow to Europe and risking dividing the alliance, or return the turbine and risk a perceived weakening in the alliances' resolve regarding sanctions," Wilkinson said.
Ahead of two of her ministerial counterparts taking the hot seat, Defence Minister Anita Anand said Thursday the federal government is backing Ukraine "full stop" despite the contentious move.
"I have been in touch with [Ukraine Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov] this morning and we continue to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and with our counterparts in the Ukrainian government," Anand said. "They recognize that we stand with Ukraine shoulder-to-shoulder, full stop."
After announcing Canadian Armed Forces personnel will be deployed next week to take part in a training mission of Ukrainian soldiers in the U.K., Canada's defence minister was questioned about Canada heeding Ukraine's requests for military assistance while still standing by returning of these parts, something Ukrainians have suggested will indirectly allow Russia to continue funding its war.
"We will continue to impose severe costs on the Russian regime in response to Putin's illegal and unprovoked war against Ukraine. At the same time, it is important for us to support our European friends and allies as they work to end their dependency on Russian gas imports as quickly as possible," Anand said.
Committee members voted in July to launch a special summer study into the federal government's decision to circumvent Canadian sanctions, expressing a desire to be briefed by those involved in the decision on how it was made, and what its implications and ramifications are.
Canada's decision to allow the return of these turbines has been met with mixed reviews. While it has been backed by allies, such as the U.S. and the EU, it has been roundly condemned by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as the federal opposition parties who pushed for these hearings.
KEY DIPLOMATS TO TESTIFY
Testimony is continuing Thursday afternoon, with President of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Alexandra Chyczij set to testify next.
From the outset of this situation, Chyczij has been outspoken against Canada's decision, suggesting that granting the permit has given Russia leverage they will continue to try to exploit in regards to the energy sector.
"What Russia now knows is that Canada and Germany blinked,” Chyczij previously told CTV News. Her organization, working alongside the Ukrainian World Congress, have sought to challenge the decision in Federal Court, arguing that granting the permit "was not reasonable, transparent or properly authorized."
Later, MPs will hear testimony from the Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada Yuliia Kovaliv, the Ambassador of Germany to Canada Sabine Sparwasser, and the Ambassador of the European Union to Canada Melita Gabric.
It's likely, given the positions of Germany and the EU on the subject, Sparwasser and Gabric will offer insight into the rationale for their support of Canada's decision, which they've previously expressed as a short-term necessity as Germany and other European countries work to reduce their reliance on Russian oil and gas.
In contrast, Kovaliv is planning to restate Ukraine's position that Canada is setting a dangerous precedent and renew Kyiv's calls to reverse the decision, according to The Canadian Press.
TURBINE PERMIT AT ISSUE
The issue bubbled up last month after Wilkinson announced Canada would be granting Siemens Canada a "time-limited and revocable permit," allowing the company to return turbines — part of Gazprom's Nord Stream 1 pipeline — that had been sent to Montreal for repairs.
After the federal government imposed sanctions on Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom as part of an expanding economic sanctions program in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, Siemens Canada was restricted from sending the equipment back.
As a result, Canada faced pressure from both Russia and Germany to return one of the turbines to Germany ahead of scheduled maintenance that has since gone ahead. Wilkinson said Thursday that in June, Siemens Canada applied to Global Affairs Canada with an urgent request to continue scheduled maintenance of the turbines at its facility, saying it was the only facility in the world capable of providing the service needed.
Gazprom claimed it needed the turbines in order to continue supplying Germany, after already considerably decreasing the gas flow through the pipeline. This prompted Germans to express concern that Russia could use not having the turbines as a reason to further cut off its natural gas supply, leaving Germany without a sufficient reserve.
However, since the turbine has been returned, Russia has further reduced gas supplies and has not installed the key piece of pipeline infrastructure it said it needed. According to The Associated Press, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz inspected the turbine on Wednesday in Germany and said there were no problems prohibiting the part's return to Russia, other than missing information from Gazprom.
"With the issue of turbine maintenance taken off the table, Putin has nothing left to hide behind. When the flow of gas slows down, the world now knows with certainty that it was Putin's decision and his alone," Joly said Thursday.
While it was not made clear by the Liberal government at the time the deal was announced, the permit allows for the movement of six turbines to be sent back and forth for regular maintenance over the next two years, with the ability for the permit to be revoked at any time. There has no been indication to date that Canada is prepared to do so.
Canada has ardently defended the move, saying while it was a difficult decision, it was necessary to push back on Russia's attempts to weaponize energy and sow division among western allies, as well as to ensure Germany and other European allies are able to "stay steadfast and generous in their support of Ukraine," which would become more difficult to do if their economies were feeling the impact of reduced energy resources.
WATCH LIVE
IN DEPTH
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki took turns Monday denying pressuring the RCMP, or interfering in the police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying that their approaches were appropriate and warranted, given the unprecedented nature of the situation.
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year. In an exclusive interview with CTV News, Macklem says the path to a 'soft' economic landing is 'narrowing' but at this point the central bank is not projecting a recession.
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
What key legislation passed, what's in limbo after Parliament breaks for summer
Now that the House and Senate have adjourned for the summer, CTVNews.ca breaks down what key pieces of legislation passed in the final days of the spring session, and what key government bills will be left to deal with in the fall.
Where the five Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
The Conservative Party leadership race is well underway as contenders hold rallies, duke it out in debates, and slowly release more details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the five candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
OPINION | Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Former Supreme Court justice to lead Hockey Canada investigation
Former Supreme Court of Canada judge Thomas Cromwell will lead an independent review of Hockey Canada's governance amid calls for a change of leadership of the governing body for its handling of recent allegations of sexual assault against players.
Brittney Griner convicted, sentenced to 9 years in Russia
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years in prison in a politically charged case that could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.
Canadian troops heading to U.K. to train Ukrainian forces
Canada is sending military trainers to the United Kingdom to help teach Ukrainians how to fight invading Russian forces. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced the plan on Thursday, saying up to 225 Canadian Armed Forces members will eventually be based in Britain for an initial period of four months
Man shot dead by Montreal police was suspect in three recent killings
A man is dead after being shot by police in the parking lot of a motel in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. According to Manuel Couture, a spokesperson with Montreal police (SPVM), the person killed was considered a 'murder suspect.'
Royal Family members send birthday wishes to Meghan
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, turned 41 on Thursday, and members of the Royal Family have sent her birthday wishes on social media to celebrate the occasion.
Molotov cocktails thrown at Edmonton restaurant, owner mystified
A southeast Edmonton Indian restaurant has twice been targeted with Molotov cocktails.
Going 'cavewoman style': Woman recounts saving 7-year old boy from cougar
Alishea Morrison said she acted on pure instinct when she saved seven-year old Cason Feuser from a cougar attack Sunday.
China conducts 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait
China conducted 'precision missile strikes' Thursday in waters off Taiwan's coasts as part of military exercises that have raised tensions in the region to their highest level in decades following a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Molotov cocktails thrown at Edmonton restaurant, owner mystified
A southeast Edmonton Indian restaurant has twice been targeted with Molotov cocktails.
Judicial pre-trial scheduled in Jacob Hoggard sexual assault case
A judicial pre-trial has been scheduled in a northeastern Ontario court in the sexual assault case of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard.
High court won't hear case involving estate of dismembered multimillionaire
When B.C.-based multimillionaire Gang Yuan was beaten, shot and his body chopped into pieces in 2015, the simplest part of the story ended with a manslaughter conviction, but the fate of Yuan's fortune remained very unclear.
Man shot dead by Montreal police was suspect in three recent killings
A man is dead after being shot by police in the parking lot of a motel in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. According to Manuel Couture, a spokesperson with Montreal police (SPVM), the person killed was considered a 'murder suspect.'
Wildfires threatening homes, livelihoods of hundreds in B.C. Interior
With six wildfires of note identified by the BC Wildfire Service, the Keremeos Creek blaze remains the largest in the province at an estimated 4,250 hectares.
-
Canada is sending military trainers to the United Kingdom to help teach Ukrainians how to fight invading Russian forces. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced the plan on Thursday, saying up to 225 Canadian Armed Forces members will eventually be based in Britain for an initial period of four months
In South Korea, Pelosi avoids public comments on Taiwan, China
After infuriating China over her trip to Taiwan, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met South Korean political leaders in Seoul on Thursday but avoided making direct public comments on relations with Beijing and Taipei that could further increase regional tensions.
-
Taliban claim they were unaware of al Qaeda leader in Afghanistan
The Taliban said Thursday they are investigating what they described as 'claims' that al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in the Afghan capital.
-
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
The U.S. Justice Department announced civil rights charges Thursday against four Louisville police officers over the drug raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman whose fatal shooting contributed to the racial justice protests that rocked the U.S. in the spring and summer of 2020.
-
Parkland jury gets rare view of bloody school massacre site
Jurors in the trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz toured the still blood-spattered rooms of a three-story building at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Thursday, an extremely rare visit to an intact crime scene sealed off since he murdered 14 students and three staff members four years ago.
-
Part of Beirut's giant silos collapses, 2 years after blast
A large block of Beirut's giant port grain silos, shredded by a massive explosion two years ago, collapsed on Thursday as hundreds marched in the Lebanese capital to mark the second anniversary of the blast that killed scores.
-
Jackie Walorski: Police change account of crash that killed congresswoman
Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway's centerline and caused the head-on crash.
Canadian troops heading to U.K. to train Ukrainian forces
Canada is sending military trainers to the United Kingdom to help teach Ukrainians how to fight invading Russian forces. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced the plan on Thursday, saying up to 225 Canadian Armed Forces members will eventually be based in Britain for an initial period of four months
Former Supreme Court justice to lead Hockey Canada investigation
Former Supreme Court of Canada judge Thomas Cromwell will lead an independent review of Hockey Canada's governance amid calls for a change of leadership of the governing body for its handling of recent allegations of sexual assault against players.
Africa CDC says gay sex 'not relevant' in monkeypox there
Africa's public health agency says it doesn't know how many of the continent's reported monkeypox cases this year are in men who have sex with men, and it warned Thursday against 'any stigmatization' that might delay case reporting and affect the outbreak response.
-
Family of comatose boy seek to have him moved to hospice
The family of a comatose boy who have fought to prevent doctors from ending his life-support treatment have filed a legal action requesting permission to move their son from a London hospital to a hospice.
-
High patient volumes, long weekend surge means Edmonton patients may be moved to hospital hallways: AHS
Edmonton hospital patients are being moved into hallways amid a "high demand for acute care services" over the long weekend, Alberta Health Services has confirmed.
Construction begins at Fukushima plant for water release
The construction of facilities needed for a planned release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea next year from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant began Thursday despite opposition from the local fishing community.
-
Over a third of Canadians want to 'delete themselves' from the internet, survey says
More than a third of Canadians say they would completely wipe out their presence on the internet if they could, according to a new survey.
-
UN nuclear chief: Ukraine nuclear plant is 'out of control'
The UN nuclear chief warned that Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine 'is completely out of control' and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the sprawling complex to stabilize the situation and avoid a nuclear accident.
Judicial pre-trial scheduled in Jacob Hoggard sexual assault case
A judicial pre-trial has been scheduled in a northeastern Ontario court in the sexual assault case of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard.
-
TIFF reveals Discovery, Midnight Madness lineups, including Al Yankovic biopic
TIFF's Midnight Madness lineup always leans into the weird, and this year, it's even more explicit about it.
-
Melissa Bank, witty, bestselling author, dies at 61
Melissa Bank, whose 1999 bestseller 'The Girls' Guide to Hunting and Fishing' was a series of interconnected stories widely praised for its wit and precise language and embraced by young readers, has died at age 61.
Taiwan cancels flights as China holds military drills
Taiwan cancelled airline flights Thursday as the Chinese navy fired artillery near the island in retaliation for a top American lawmaker's visit, but the impact on shipments of processor chips and other goods needed by global industries was unclear.
-
Bank of England predicts recession at the end of the year
The Bank of England announced its biggest interest rate increase in 27 years on Thursday as it forecast that the war in Ukraine would fuel further inflation and tip the U.K. economy into a prolonged recession.
-
Business councils call on federal government to secure trade agreement with India
As Canada and other Western nations ramp up their efforts to build stronger political and economic ties in Asia, business groups are calling on the federal government to finally lock in a trade agreement with India.
Royal Family members send birthday wishes to Meghan
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, turned 41 on Thursday, and members of the Royal Family have sent her birthday wishes on social media to celebrate the occasion.
-
How much is Zuckerberg worth? Card collector could find out
Fifty-year-old Allie Tarantino is hoping that a signed baseball card featuring one of the richest men in the world will bring a fortune when it is put up for auction next month.
-
Gabby Petito's legacy: US$100K for domestic violence hotline
Through a US$100,000 donation from the Gabby Petito Foundation, her mother Nichole Schmidt is now partnering with the U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline to help others survive turbulent and violent relationships.
Former Supreme Court justice to lead Hockey Canada investigation
Former Supreme Court of Canada judge Thomas Cromwell will lead an independent review of Hockey Canada's governance amid calls for a change of leadership of the governing body for its handling of recent allegations of sexual assault against players.
-
Medvedev reaches milestone on winning return in Los Cabos
World number one Daniil Medvedev acknowledged reaching a 'nice' milestone as, playing his first tour match since June, he beat qualifier Rinky Hijikata 6-4 6-3 in Los Cabos, Mexico on Wednesday to record his 250th professional singles win.
-
Mickelson, others sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other players who defected to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit Wednesday against the PGA Tour, the first step in a legal fight that could define the boundaries of where players can compete.
Takata air bag claims another driver's life, 19th U.S. death
The death toll from exploding air bag inflators made by Takata Corp. has risen to 19 in the U.S. and 28 worldwide.
-
Ferrari earnings up 22% on surging deliveries to Americas
Luxury Italian automaker Ferrari raised its 2022 forecast Tuesday after reporting a 22 per cent increase in second-quarter earnings as sales in the Americas surged.
-
Former F1 race director Masi says he received death threats
Formula One's former race director Michael Masi has described the abuse he received on social media following last season's controversial call at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.