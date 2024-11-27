Politics

    Canada didn't live up to its values on immigration in recent years, Carney says

    Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney speaks to reporters at the Liberal caucus retreat in Nanaimo, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press) Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney speaks to reporters at the Liberal caucus retreat in Nanaimo, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press)
    Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney says Canada didn't live up to its values on immigration over the last few years as it allowed more people into the country than it could absorb.

    Carney, who is currently a special adviser to the Liberal party, made those comments during an event in Ottawa held by Cardus, a Christian think tank.

    Carney says Canada let newcomers down by admitting more workers and students than it could provide for, including with housing, health care and social services.

    Earlier this fall, the Liberal government announced a plan to significantly reduced its immigration target for permanent residents and to dramatically scale back the number of temporary residents in Canada.

    Those changes came about after a period of strong population growth that led to mounting criticism of the Liberal government's immigration policies.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged that the federal government did not get the balance right on immigration after the COVID-19 pandemic.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2024.

