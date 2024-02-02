Canada could sanction 'extremist' West Bank settlers amid spike in reported violence

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed his government is considering imposing sanctions on “extremist” Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

“Settler violence in the West Bank is absolutely unacceptable,” he said while taking questions from reporters in Waterloo, Ont. Friday morning.

“We are looking into how to make sure that those responsible for extremist violence, or extremist settler violence in the West Bank, are held to account for it,” he said, affirming “We are looking at sanctions on extremist settlers.”

His words come a day after U.S. President Joe Biden issued an executive order targeting settlers in the West Bank who have been accused of attacking Palestinians and Israeli peace activists in the occupied territory.

The executive order imposes financial sanctions and visa bans in an initial round against four individuals alleged to be involved in acts of violence, as well as threats and attempts to destroy or seize Palestinian property, according to the order.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the U.S. sanctions, which marked a rare move against the United States’ closest ally in the Mideast.

On Friday, Trudeau said violence in the West Bank “puts at risk peace, stability in the region, and the path towards the two-state solution,” which he reiterated “is absolutely essential.”

In December, Canada co-signed a statement with 13 other countries expressing “grave concern” over settlers “terrorizing Palestinian communities.”

Armed groups living in Israeli settlements, deemed illegal under international law, have reportedly attacked Palestinians in the West Bank at an unprecedented rate since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, according to the United Nations.

According to the co-signed statement, there have been 343 violent attacks since the start of October that have killed eight Palestinian civilians and forced more than 1,200 Palestinians to leave their homes.

It also called on Israel to do more to prohibit settler violence.

"Israel's failure to protect Palestinians and prosecute extremist settlers has led to an environment of near complete impunity, in which settler violence has reached unprecedented levels,” the statement reads.

Britain and the U.S. had previously imposed travel bans on “extremist” settlers. In early December, federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller told reporters “we don’t want people who have committed crimes, particularly crimes of this egregious nature, given the geopolitical context.”

Published with files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press.