Canada could sanction 'extremist' West Bank settlers amid spike in reported violence
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed his government is considering imposing sanctions on “extremist” Israeli settlers in the West Bank.
“Settler violence in the West Bank is absolutely unacceptable,” he said while taking questions from reporters in Waterloo, Ont. Friday morning.
“We are looking into how to make sure that those responsible for extremist violence, or extremist settler violence in the West Bank, are held to account for it,” he said, affirming “We are looking at sanctions on extremist settlers.”
His words come a day after U.S. President Joe Biden issued an executive order targeting settlers in the West Bank who have been accused of attacking Palestinians and Israeli peace activists in the occupied territory.
The executive order imposes financial sanctions and visa bans in an initial round against four individuals alleged to be involved in acts of violence, as well as threats and attempts to destroy or seize Palestinian property, according to the order.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the U.S. sanctions, which marked a rare move against the United States’ closest ally in the Mideast.
On Friday, Trudeau said violence in the West Bank “puts at risk peace, stability in the region, and the path towards the two-state solution,” which he reiterated “is absolutely essential.”
In December, Canada co-signed a statement with 13 other countries expressing “grave concern” over settlers “terrorizing Palestinian communities.”
Armed groups living in Israeli settlements, deemed illegal under international law, have reportedly attacked Palestinians in the West Bank at an unprecedented rate since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, according to the United Nations.
According to the co-signed statement, there have been 343 violent attacks since the start of October that have killed eight Palestinian civilians and forced more than 1,200 Palestinians to leave their homes.
It also called on Israel to do more to prohibit settler violence.
"Israel's failure to protect Palestinians and prosecute extremist settlers has led to an environment of near complete impunity, in which settler violence has reached unprecedented levels,” the statement reads.
Britain and the U.S. had previously imposed travel bans on “extremist” settlers. In early December, federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller told reporters “we don’t want people who have committed crimes, particularly crimes of this egregious nature, given the geopolitical context.”
Published with files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
BREAKING NHL commissioner responds to world juniors assault investigation
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing police investigation against five former world junior hockey players expected to face charges of sexual assault next week. The league carried out its own investigation into the allegations, but has yet to release its findings.
Politics trumped legal advice in decision not to revoke citizenship of Nazi in 1960s
A report on Canada's handling of Nazi war criminals suggests politics played a key role in the 1967 decision to preserve the citizenship of a man convicted of war crimes in the Soviet Union.
Carl Weathers, who starred in 'Rocky' movies and 'The Mandalorian,' dies at age 76
Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the 'Rocky' movies, facing-off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Predator' and teaching golf in 'Happy Gilmore,' has died.
BREAKING Ontario 'crypto king' associate sentenced to jail
An associate of Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' has been sentenced to five months in jail after refusing to surrender an iPhone to investigators and destroying data, a judge said.
Many immigrants leaving Canada within years of arriving: StatCan
More than 15 per cent of immigrants decide to leave Canada either to return to their homeland or immigrate to another country within 20 years of their arrival, according to a new study.
NHL to allow players to compete at Winter Olympics in 2026 and 2030
Commissioner Gary Bettman announced today during the league's all-star festivities that its players will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy, and at the 2030 Games, which is currently without a host city.
Italian mafia boss who escaped prison by tying bed sheets together arrested during romantic dinner in France
Marco Raduano, the 40-year-old boss of the Gargano Mafia in the southern Italian region of Puglia, was caught Thursday outside a luxury restaurant in Bastia, Corsica, where he was dining with a female companion.
opinion For Donald Trump, a fall from grace could mean the point of no return, analyst says
Donald Trump is well-versed at crashing and rising from the ashes; he has done this his entire professional career. Never, though, have the stakes been this high, CTV News political analyst Eric Ham writes in an opinion column.
Letting children play rugby amounts to child abuse, study says
Allowing children to play impact sports, such as rugby or boxing, amounts to a form of child abuse, researchers from three British universities said in a new study.
RCMP starting next round of body-worn camera field testing
Mounties are launching this month another round of body-worn camera field tests in Alberta, Nunavut and Nova Scotia, this time with a new product.
Has the foreign interference commission lost credibility because Uyghur Canadians refuse to testify?
As the foreign interference commission kicked off this week, the inquiry received fierce criticism from a diaspora group often targeted by China.
Feds unveil web tool to track representation, pay disparity for women, minorities
Ottawa launched a new pay transparency website Friday to better illustrate how women, visible minorities, people with disabilities and Indigenous Peoples are represented and paid at federally regulated private sector employers.
Here's how other provinces have handled classroom size, complexity
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has repeatedly made reference to classroom complexity measures being commonplace across Canada. But how exactly have other province's handled this issue?
'Dense' fog prompts Environment Canada to issue advisories to these provinces
Environment Canada issued a number of advisories on Friday morning, warning some Canadians of dense fog that could reduce visibility to zero. Here's where.
U.K. police say a woman attacked with chemicals is doing 'very poorly.' The suspect is still at large
Authorities in Britain searched nationwide Friday for a suspect still at large two days after a chemical attack in London left a woman hospitalized with life-changing injuries and also injured her two young daughters.
3 killed as a small plane crashes into a Florida mobile home
A small plane crashed into a mobile home park in Florida on Thursday, exploding and killing three people, including the pilot and two people on the ground.
Sauna patrons dressed only in towels pull 2 from a car that plunged into a Norwegian fjord
With only towels around their waists, patrons aboard a floating sauna in a Norwegian fjord rescued two people whose car had plunged into the water.
Haley insists she's staying in the GOP race. Here's how that could cause problems for Trump
Nikki Haley's path to the GOP nomination is rapidly shrinking following recent losses in Iowa and New Hampshire. But she's vowing to stay in the race indefinitely, backed by thousands of committed donors.
Suspect accused of killing and beheading his father bought a gun the previous day, prosecutor says
The man accused of decapitating his father in their home northeast of Philadelphia and posting a video of the severed head online first shot him with a gun he bought the previous day, the county prosecutor said Friday.
Politics trumped legal advice in decision not to revoke citizenship of Nazi in 1960s
A report on Canada's handling of Nazi war criminals suggests politics played a key role in the 1967 decision to preserve the citizenship of a man convicted of war crimes in the Soviet Union.
Trudeau calls Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's transgender policies 'the most' anti-LGBTQ2S+ in Canada
There are a lot of issues preoccupying Canadians' lives that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith could be working to address instead of 'fighting' against transgender youth, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.
Severe cases of strep A in hospitals, clinics: Health-care workers, we want to hear from you
Calling all health-care workers: are you seeing an increase in severe cases of invasive strep A? Share your story.
From overheated vacuums to exploding airbags: Here are the recalls of this week
Health Canada and Transport Canada issued recalls for several products and vehicles this week, including adjustable dumbbells, additional sexual enhancement products and overheated vacuums.
Closing the toilet seat before you flush has 'no meaningful impact' on surface particle spread: study
When it comes to ensuring the toilet doesn’t leave tiny particles of fecal matter all over your bathroom every time you go number two, one piece of advice has held strong: just make sure you put down the toilet lid before you flush.
Ex-CIA computer engineer gets 40 years in prison for giving spy agency hacking secrets to WikiLeaks
A former CIA software engineer was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday after his convictions for what the government described as the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history and for possession of child sexual abuse images and videos.
Skyscraper-size asteroid will buzz Earth on Friday
An asteroid as big as a skyscraper will pass within 2.7 million kilometres of Earth on Friday.
Taylor Swift could make it to the Super Bowl from Tokyo. Finding private jet parking, that's tricky.
If Taylor Swift is jetting from her upcoming Tokyo concert to Las Vegas to see boyfriend Travis Kelce play in the Super Bowl the next day, she'd better already have a place to park her plane.
Big nominations, diverse artists: Five Canadian things to watch for at the Grammys
Many corners of Canada's diverse musical landscape will be represented at the Grammy Awards on Sunday in one of the strongest and most eclectic showings in recent memory.
Feds unveil web tool to track representation, pay disparity for women, minorities
Ottawa launched a new pay transparency website Friday to better illustrate how women, visible minorities, people with disabilities and Indigenous Peoples are represented and paid at federally regulated private sector employers.
Mark Zuckerberg's long apology tour: A brief history
When Mark Zuckerberg turned at a Senate hearing to address the parents of children exploited, bullied or driven to self harm via social media, it felt like a time-worn convention had sprung back to life.
U.S. company says hostage-taking by gunmen at its factory in Turkiye in Gaza protest has been resolved
Two gunmen took seven hostages at a factory owned by U.S. company Procter & Gamble in northwest Turkiye on Thursday, according to media reports, apparently in protest of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
Groundhog Day: Spring predictions from furry forecasters across the country
Furry forecasters across three provinces are in agreement, predicting an early spring on Groundhog Day.
Unique doggy dating service gives shelter dogs a chance to shine
Wanted: A companion who enjoys long walks, cuddles and kibble? Winnipeg's shelter dogs are looking for love, or at the very least a date, and the City of Winnipeg Animal Services is delivering a unique "Doggie Date" program to help.
It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise
Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.
NHL to allow players to compete at Winter Olympics in 2026 and 2030
Commissioner Gary Bettman announced today during the league's all-star festivities that its players will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy, and at the 2030 Games, which is currently without a host city.
Preliminary injunction hearing set for Feb. 13 in case targeting NCAA ban on recruiting inducements
A judge on Feb. 13 will hear a request by the attorneys general of Tennessee and Virginia for a preliminary injunction that would put on hold NCAA rules banning recruiting inducements and pay-for-play, the court posted Friday.
Dozens of drivers facing hefty repair bills after filling up at Guelph, Ont. gas station
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
More than 1,000 Tesla vehicles recalled in Canada over rear-view camera glitch
Tesla issued a recall for more than 1,000 of its vehicles in Canada due to a glitch that can cause the rear-view camera system to malfunction and not display properly.
Major automakers may be using Chinese aluminum produced with Uyghur forced labour, rights group says
Automakers including Tesla, General Motors, Volkswagen and Toyota are failing to ensure they are not using forced labor as part of their China supply chains, a report released Thursday by Human Rights Watch says.