Canada condemns 'horrifying' violence in Haiti as political transition challenged
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada strongly condemns a new surge in gang violence in Haiti.
In recent weeks, gang violence has increased in the Caribbean nation and the UN says gangs now control 85 per cent of the capital city of Port-au-Prince.
Kenya is leading a multinational security mission to restore order after gangs drove out the former prime minister with targeted attacks earlier this year.
Canada has contributed $86 million since February to support that effort.
A transition council is leading the nation, with the goal of holding elections next year.
Haiti's ambassador to the UN told the Security Council on Monday that more support is urgently needed for safe elections to proceed, telling the UN that Haiti is now looking for the security mission to be upgraded to a full peacekeeping force.
Polish authorities have arrested four individuals they allege planned to send parcels containing camouflaged explosives and dangerous materials to Canada and the United States, according to Poland’s government website.
A Montreal man is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of a woman at a park in Ottawa’s south end on Thursday.
Ontario will not allow international students in medical schools beginning in the fall of 2026, and will also cover tuition for more than 1,000 students who commit to becoming a family doctor in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford said Friday.
Archeologists have uncovered a tiny house in Pompeii that is filled with elaborate – and sometimes erotic – frescoes, further revealing the ornate way in which Romans decorated their homes.
A Florida mother has sued artificial intelligence chatbot startup Character.AI, accusing it of causing her 14-year-old son's suicide in February and saying he became addicted to the company's service and deeply attached to a chatbot it created.
Investigators have determined that a skull discovered in the wall of an Illinois home in 1978 was that of an Indiana teenager who died more than 150 years ago, authorities announced Thursday.
The federal government allowed 30-year mortgage amortizations for first-time homebuyers purchasing new builds in August, and the new rules are set to expand in December to everyone looking to buy a newly-constructed home.
A Quebec mother of six, once detained in northeast Syria, has died while waiting for repatriation. The Canadian woman was known only by her initials F.J.
Researchers have connected the identity of skeletal remains found in a well at Norway’s Sverresborg castle to a passage in a centuries-old Norse text.
Hortense Anglin was the oldest graduate to make her way across the platform at York University's Fall Convocation ceremony this week. At the age of 87, she graduated with an Honours degree in Religious Studies.
