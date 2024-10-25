Politics

    • Canada condemns 'horrifying' violence in Haiti as political transition challenged

    Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada 'strongly condemns' a new surge in gang violence in Haiti. (The Canadian Press / AP-Odelyn Joseph) Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada 'strongly condemns' a new surge in gang violence in Haiti. (The Canadian Press / AP-Odelyn Joseph)
    Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada strongly condemns a new surge in gang violence in Haiti.

    In recent weeks, gang violence has increased in the Caribbean nation and the UN says gangs now control 85 per cent of the capital city of Port-au-Prince.

    Kenya is leading a multinational security mission to restore order after gangs drove out the former prime minister with targeted attacks earlier this year. 

    Canada has contributed $86 million since February to support that effort.

    A transition council is leading the nation, with the goal of holding elections next year.

    Haiti's ambassador to the UN told the Security Council on Monday that more support is urgently needed for safe elections to proceed, telling the UN that Haiti is now looking for the security mission to be upgraded to a full peacekeeping force.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2024

