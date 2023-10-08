Canada 'closely monitoring' Afghanistan after quake reportedly kills more than 2,000

Politics

    Afghan men remove debris after an earthquake in Zenda Jan district in Herat province, of western Afghanistan, on Oct. 8, 2023. Powerful earthquakes killed at least 2,000 people in western Afghanistan, a Taliban government spokesman said Sunday. It's one of the deadliest earthquakes to strike the country in two decades. (AP Photo/Omid Haqjoo) Afghan men remove debris after an earthquake in Zenda Jan district in Herat province, of western Afghanistan, on Oct. 8, 2023. Powerful earthquakes killed at least 2,000 people in western Afghanistan, a Taliban government spokesman said Sunday. It's one of the deadliest earthquakes to strike the country in two decades. (AP Photo/Omid Haqjoo)
    Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs is offering support to people in Afghanistan after a devastating earthquake rocked the western part of the Asian country on Saturday.

    Melanie Joly says on the X platform, formerly Twitter, that "Canada stands ready to support the Afghan people" following the 6.3-magnitude quake that struck near Herat, Afghanistan's fourth-largest city.

    An email from Global Affairs Canada says it is not aware of any Canadians who are missing or who were killed as a result of the earthquake.

    Ahmed Hussen, Canada's minister of international development, says Ottawa is closely monitoring the situation.

    In a post to X, he calls news of the earthquake "heartbreaking" and he says Canada is thinking of victims' families and loved ones as the details unravel.

    A Taliban government spokesman says the quake has killed more than 2,000 people, but as of Sunday morning, that figure has not been independently verified.

    -- With files from The Associated Press

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2023.

