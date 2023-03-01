Canada can learn from Australia on addressing foreign interference, experts say
A former top public servant and a prominent national security researcher say Canada can look to Australia for ideas on better handling the threat of foreign interference.
Ottawa should "copy and paste" Australia's 2018 legislation that requires people lobbying on behalf of other countries to register with the government, said Michael Wernick, who was clerk of the Privy Council from 2016 to 2019.
The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation's detailed public threat assessments could be a model for Canada's spy service on explaining the elements of foreign interference, added Wesley Wark, a senior fellow with the Centre for International Governance Innovation.
The Liberal government has come under pressure in recent weeks to explain what Canada is doing about allegations of Chinese meddling -- spelled out in anonymous leaks to the media from security sources -- in the last two federal elections.
In the normal course of relations, countries will criticize other nations or take decisions that might be damaging, but that is overt behaviour that could simply be called "aggressive diplomacy," Wark said.
Actions cross the threshold into the realm of foreign interference when they are carried out covertly.
A foreign government like China, for example, might try to target diaspora communities to encourage them to adopt pro-Chinese positions, or to silence them through threats, Wark noted.
It could extend into the electoral arena if Beijing were to clandestinely encourage a community of Canadians to support candidates that might favour a more pro-China position, or undermine the legitimacy of candidates whose views China did not like.
In addition to passing the Foreign Influence Transparency Scheme Act in 2018, Australia has taken several other steps, including appointment of a national counter-foreign interference co-ordinator and establishment of a task force that brings together security and police agencies to discover, disrupt and investigate foreign interference activity.
"It would be a good thing If our political parties got together and treated this in the national interest," said Wernick.
Under a federal protocol concerning elections, there would be a public announcement if a panel of senior bureaucrats determined that an incident -- or an accumulation of incidents -- threatened Canada's ability to have a free and fair ballot.
There was no such announcement concerning the 2019 or 2021 elections. In both instances, the Liberals were returned to government with minority mandates while the Conservatives formed the official Opposition.
A report by former public servant Morris Rosenberg, made public Tuesday, found that several aspects of the protocol worked well in 2021.
However, he flagged communication as one of the areas for improvement.
"There were numerous comments on the need for an early announcement to communicate clearly to Canadians and to the media about the nature of the threat, the integrated plan put in place to address it, and the role of the Protocol and the Panel as one element of that plan," the report says.
Agencies including the Canadian Security Intelligence Service have not displayed a willingness to be truly open and transparent about the threats the country faces, Wark said.
"They still don't see that as their business, to inform the public," he said.
"So we get, we get dribs and drabs of reporting, but nothing really substantive and nothing systematic."
In contrast, the head of Australia's ASIO gives an annual address spelling out such threats.
In the most recent speech, given last month, director-general of security Mike Burgess said Australia was facing an unprecedented challenge from espionage and foreign interference "and I'm not convinced we, as a nation, fully appreciate the damage it inflicts on Australia's security, democracy, sovereignty, economy and social fabric."
"In the last year, we have identified multiple spies from multiple countries developing and trying to leverage relationships with government officials, bank workers, doctors, police employees and other professions to obtain the personal details of perceived dissidents."
He also provided details of two recent foreign interference plots, saying both were stopped "before harm could be done."
There is an "important distinction" between a foreign state's intentions and capabilities, "which I think has gone entirely missing in this current hullabaloo over Chinese election interference," Wark said.
Intelligence leaks about China's intention to interfere in Canadian elections don't necessarily reveal anything about what, if any, damage was actually done.
That can cast doubt on both the loyalty of the Chinese diaspora community and the ability of people to make up their own minds in the political sphere, Wark said.
"Both of those suggestions are deeply anti-democratic, and actually serve Chinese objectives in ways that, that I don't think anybody's commenting on."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
'I did my best': Brenda Lucki retiring as RCMP commissioner
Embattled RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has announced she is stepping down, saying that she is leaving knowing 'I did my best.' In a statement, Lucki says she's decided to retire and her last day will be March 17.
EXCLUSIVE | Gay man taking Canadian government to court, says sperm donation restrictions make him feel like a 'second-class citizen'
A gay man is taking the federal government to court, challenging the constitutionality of a policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
Canada may be turning corner on inflation, but Bank of Canada governor not ruling out 'mild recession'
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says he thinks Canada is 'turning the corner' on inflation, but he isn't ruling out that the country could enter a 'mild recession.' In an English-language broadcast exclusive interview with CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier, Macklem encouraged Canadians to prepare a 'buffer' to withstand 'tougher times.'
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight
The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau can't ignore the dangers of Chinese meddling in Canada's elections
Bombshell revelations that suggest Chinese agents actively, fraudulently and successfully manipulated Canada's electoral integrity in the last two federal elections cannot be dismissed with the standard Justin Trudeau nothing-to-see-here shrug, Don Martin writes in his exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air
The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau meets the moment – and ducks for cover
Based on Justin Trudeau's first-day fail in the House of Commons, 'meeting the moment' is destined to become the most laughable slogan since the elder Pierre Trudeau’s disastrous campaign rallying cry in 1972, which insisted 'the land is strong' just as the economy tanked.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits
Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cardiologists weigh in on whether COVID-19 or vaccines pose a greater risk of heart problems
A growing body of research is showing links between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly in young people. Despite misinformation that claims otherwise, cardiologists still say the virus poses a greater risk of cardiac issues than the vaccine.
Greek stationmaster arrested in head-on train crash; 36 dead
A head-on collision between a passenger train and a freight train flattened carriages, killed at least 36 people and injured some 85, Greek officials said Wednesday, with the death toll expected to rise.
opinion | What are the new tax brackets for Canada in 2023?
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
Document reveals first known Canadian UFO study in nearly 30 years now underway
The Canadian government's top scientist has launched a study into UFOs and will release a public report by mid-2024. Outlined in a February 2023 PowerPoint presentation obtained by CTVNews.ca, the study seeks to understand how unidentified aerial phenomena reports are handled in Canada, and to offer recommendations for improvements if needed.
B.C. making prescription contraceptives free this year
The B.C. government says it will be the first province in Canada to make prescription contraceptives free for all residents.
Service reduction in Canadian cities can lead to transit 'death spiral': researcher
Canadian cities should be nimble and prioritize service if they want to sustain and strengthen public transit systems in a time of declining ridership and labour challenges, a transit researcher says.
Should I delete TikTok? Cybersecurity experts explain what the federal ban could mean for everyday users
Amid Canada's decision to ban the social media app TikTok from government-issued mobile devices, cybersecurity and privacy experts explain how the ban highlights pre-existing concerns for the safety of personal data since the beginning of the digital age.
Kobe Bryant family settles photo lawsuit for $28.5 million
The family of the late Kobe Bryant has agreed to a US$28.5 million settlement with Los Angeles County to resolve the remaining claims in a lawsuit over deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash, attorneys and court filings said Tuesday.
Canada
-
Service reduction in Canadian cities can lead to transit 'death spiral': researcher
Canadian cities should be nimble and prioritize service if they want to sustain and strengthen public transit systems in a time of declining ridership and labour challenges, a transit researcher says.
-
Document reveals first known Canadian UFO study in nearly 30 years now underway
The Canadian government's top scientist has launched a study into UFOs and will release a public report by mid-2024. Outlined in a February 2023 PowerPoint presentation obtained by CTVNews.ca, the study seeks to understand how unidentified aerial phenomena reports are handled in Canada, and to offer recommendations for improvements if needed.
-
Federal government to spend more than $11M to preserve Canadian war memorials overseas
The federal government says it is spending more than $11 million to protect several Canadian war memorials overseas.
-
B.C. making prescription contraceptives free this year
The B.C. government says it will be the first province in Canada to make prescription contraceptives free for all residents.
-
House Republicans aim to make Canada-U.S. border part of national security debate
House Republicans drafted the Canada-U.S. border into their partisan arsenal Tuesday, urging President Joe Biden to crack down on the flow of illegal drugs and migrants not just across America's southern frontier, but its northern one as well.
-
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
World
-
Nigeria's Bola Tinubu declared winner of presidential vote
Nigerians awoke to a new president Wednesday, with ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu declared the winner of the country's election. As he thanked his supporters he appealed for reconciliation with his rivals, who are already demanding a revote in Africa's most populous nation.
-
Andrew Tate seeks to recruit right-wing politicians to his cause, wiretaps show
Andrew Tate has sought to fight rape and trafficking allegations while in police custody, directing associates to recruit two right-wing lawmakers to his cause, according to wiretaps of his phone calls submitted to a court by Romanian prosecutors.
-
Israeli police crack down, clash with anti-Netanyahu protest
Weeks of anti-government protests in Israel turned violent on Wednesday for the first time as police fired stun grenades and a water cannon at demonstrators who blocked a Tel Aviv highway. The crackdown came shortly after Israel's hard-line security minister urged a tough response to what he said were 'anarchists.'
-
Greek stationmaster arrested in head-on train crash; 36 dead
A head-on collision between a passenger train and a freight train flattened carriages, killed at least 36 people and injured some 85, Greek officials said Wednesday, with the death toll expected to rise.
-
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot ousted; Vallas, Johnson in runoff
Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson will meet in a runoff to be the next mayor of Chicago after voters denied incumbent Lori Lightfoot a second term, issuing a rebuke to a leader who made history as head of the nation's third-largest city.
-
Iran expels 2 German envoys amid uproar over death sentence
Iran said Wednesday it has expelled two German diplomats over Berlin's alleged interference in its internal affairs.
Politics
-
Clarify when to tell Canadians of election interference, evaluation recommends
The federal government should explore lowering the threshold for when to notify Canadians about potential interference in the middle of an election campaign, says a report released Tuesday evaluating how an independent panel monitored the 2021 election.
-
Canada can learn from Australia on addressing foreign interference, experts say
A former top public servant and a prominent national security researcher say Canada can look to Australia for ideas on better handling the threat of foreign interference.
-
TikTok banned on government-issued devices: How party leaders are responding
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has shut down his account on the social media app TikTok, while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is 'taking a pause' from posting, following the news the federal government is banning the hugely popular app on government-issued phones.
Health
-
B.C. making prescription contraceptives free this year
The B.C. government says it will be the first province in Canada to make prescription contraceptives free for all residents.
-
Calgary researchers to look at aging brain as study says vitamin D prevents dementia
Researchers at the University of Calgary are starting a national project to try to get more insight into the brain as people age.
-
China dismisses FBI statement on COVID-19 lab leak theory
For the second day in a row, China on Wednesday dismissed U.S. suggestions that the COVID-19 pandemic may have been triggered by a virus that leaked from a Chinese laboratory.
Sci-Tech
-
How to see Jupiter and Venus 'kissing' in the sky on Wednesday evening
Just after sunset on Wednesday, Jupiter and Venus will appear to embrace in the evening sky.
-
Uranium particles enriched to 83.7% found in Iran: UN report
Inspectors from the United Nations nuclear watchdog found uranium particles enriched up to 83.7% in Iran's underground Fordo nuclear site, a report seen Tuesday by The Associated Press said.
-
Document reveals first known Canadian UFO study in nearly 30 years now underway
The Canadian government's top scientist has launched a study into UFOs and will release a public report by mid-2024. Outlined in a February 2023 PowerPoint presentation obtained by CTVNews.ca, the study seeks to understand how unidentified aerial phenomena reports are handled in Canada, and to offer recommendations for improvements if needed.
Entertainment
-
Chris Rock will talk about Will Smith's Oscars slap in his live Netflix special
Stand-up comedian Chris Rock is going live with a new Netflix special a week before the Oscars after he spent the past year on tour and working out material on the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap.
-
Dior channels rebellious women at Paris Fashion Week
After Milan, global fashion's spotlight shifted to the final stretch of ready-to-wear shows in Paris on Tuesday, as the industry looks to the future with all the final fall trends.
-
Rapper Kodak Black ordered into drug rehab by judge
A Florida judge ordered rapper Kodak Black to drug rehab for 30 days on Tuesday after he allegedly tested positive for fentanyl while awaiting trial on a drug trafficking charge.
Business
-
What you need to know about interest and penalties if you file your taxes late
Tax season is underway in Canada. For tax procrastinators, here's a look at what you'll be charged if you don't file on time this year.
-
National Bank reports $881M Q1 profit, down from $930M a year earlier
National Bank of Canada reported a first-quarter profit of $881 million, down from $930 million in the first quarter of 2022, as its provisions for credit losses ticked up.
-
RBC reports Q1 profit down from year ago, provisions for credit losses up
Royal Bank of Canada reported a first-quarter profit of $3.21 billion, down from $4.10 billion a year earlier as its provisions for credit losses increased.
Lifestyle
-
Olive oil in coffee? New Starbucks line a curiosity in Italy
Putting olive oil in coffee is hardly a tradition in Italy, but that didn't stop Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz from launching a series of beverages that do just that in Milan, the city that inspired his coffee house empire.
-
Elon Musk is the richest person in the world again
Elon Musk has reclaimed the title of the richest person in the world, per Bloomberg's tally. The Tesla CEO was unseated from the top spot by Bernard Arnault, CEO of French luxury brand LVMH, in December of last year.
-
Hate your signature? Try plastic surgery for autographs
Doctors, lawyers and celebrities are handing over money to hire a calligrapher for a fresh take on writing their own name in cursive.
Sports
-
'A little scary': Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race begins with smallest field ever
The second half-century for the world's most famous sled dog race is getting off to a rough start. Only 33 mushers will participate in the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Saturday, the smallest field ever to take their dog teams.
-
Kobe Bryant family settles photo lawsuit for $28.5 million
The family of the late Kobe Bryant has agreed to a US$28.5 million settlement with Los Angeles County to resolve the remaining claims in a lawsuit over deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash, attorneys and court filings said Tuesday.
-
Leafs re-acquire Luke Schenn, deal Rasmus Sandin and Pierre Engvall
The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to wheel and deal ahead of the NHL trade deadline.
Autos
-
Mexican president says Tesla to build plant in Mexico
Mexico's president announced Tuesday that electric car company Tesla has committed to building a major plant in the industrial hub of Monterrey in northern Mexico.
-
Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine
Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because a key problem can cause the ignition to shut off while they're being driven.
-
Max Verstappen again the man to beat in F1 in 2023
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was so far ahead last season that catching the Formula One champion may feel like scaling a mountain.