Canada beefing up Haiti embassy in push for political consensus

OTTAWA -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is beefing up Canada's embassy staffing in Haiti to work closer with security officials.

Trudeau announced that change after a high-level meeting on Tuesday with ministers and bureaucrats, who were joined by Canada's UN ambassador Bob Rae.

Rae was in Haiti last week to meet with political leaders and grassroots groups, whom Ottawa is pushing to find consensus on how to help the country.

Haiti is facing a series of humanitarian crises and a cholera outbreak, while violent gangs have taken over the capital of Port-au-Prince.

The country hasn't had an election since before the COVID-19 pandemic, and Haiti's prime minister has called for an international military intervention to clear the gangs.

Opposition groups have opposed the idea, and Trudeau said Canada has no appetite for meddling in Haiti unless locals agree on the best way for Ottawa to help.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2022.