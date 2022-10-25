Canada backs nuclear power project with $970M financing

OTTAWA -

Canada will provide $970 million in financing to develop a grid-scale small modular reactor (SMR), a new nuclear technology touted as a key part of the country's plans to reduce emissions.

Canada's Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson will outline the loan, offered as low-interest debt from the Canada Infrastructure Bank, at the Darlington Energy Complex in Clarington, Ontario on Tuesday, according to his prepared remarks.

The nuclear power project, which is being developed by utility Ontario Power Generation (OPG) in Darlington, will be the first commercial grid-scale SMR in the Group of Seven wealthy nations (G7), according to the minister's spokesperson.

The energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine has renewed interest in nuclear power, and next-generation SMRs are seen as efficient, quicker to build, and could accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels.

"We are doing this because nuclear energy – as a non-emitting source of energy – is critical to the achievement of Canada's and the world's climate goals," Wilkinson will say. "Nuclear power is one source that can help in reaching our climate targets while addressing growing future demand."

Canada, like the rest of the G7, is targeting net-zero emissions by 2050. The government has an intermediate goal to cut emissions 40% to 45% below 2005 levels by 2030.

About 15% of Canada's electricity comes from nuclear power, according to the World Nuclear Association.

OPG expects the SMR project to be completed by the end of the decade, and said in July that preparation work, such as building roads at the site, would start this year.

The reactors are designed by GE-Hitachi Nuclear Energy, an alliance between General Electric Co GE.N and Japan's Hitachi Ltd 6501.T, and could power about 300,000 homes after completion, OPG says.

