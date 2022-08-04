Canada backing Ukraine 'full stop' minister says ahead of Russian turbine hearings

OTTAWA -

Ahead of two of her ministerial counterparts taking the hot seat as part of parliamentary hearings on Canada's decision to permit a sanctions exemption to export Russian turbines, Defence Minister Anita Anand said Thursday the federal government is backing Ukraine "full stop" despite the contentious move.

"I have been in touch with [Ukraine Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov] this morning and we continue to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and with our counterparts in the Ukrainian government," Anand said. "They recognize that we stand with Ukraine shoulder-to-shoulder, full stop."

After announcing Canadian Armed Forces personnel will be deployed next week to take part in a training mission of Ukrainian soldiers in the U.K., Canada's defence minister was questioned about Canada heeding Ukraine's requests for military assistance while still standing by the decision to return Russian-owned pipeline parts. Ukrainians have suggested the returning of these parts will indirectly allow Russia to continue funding its war.

"We will continue to impose severe costs on the Russian regime in response to Putin's illegal and unprovoked war against Ukraine. At the same time, it is important for us to support our European friends and allies as they work to end their dependency on Russian gas imports as quickly as possible," Anand said.

Starting at 1 p.m. ET, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will be testifying before the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee on their involvement in the federal government's contentious decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline.

Committee members voted in July to launch a special summer study into the federal government's decision to circumvent Canadian sanctions, expressing a desire to be briefed by those involved in the decision on how it was made, and what its implications and ramifications are.

Canada's decision to allow the return of these turbines has been met with mixed reviews. While it has been backed by NATO allies, such as the U.S. and the EU, it has been roundly condemned by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as the federal opposition parties who pushed for these hearings.

KEY DIPLOMATS TO TESTIFY

Testimony is continuing Thursday afternoon, with President of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Alexandra Chyczij set to testify next.

From the outset of this situation, Chyczij has been outspoken against Canada's decision, suggesting that granting the permit has given Russia leverage they will continue to try to exploit in regards to the energy sector.

"What Russia now knows is that Canada and Germany blinked,” Chyczij previously told CTV News. Her organization, working alongside the Ukrainian World Congress, have sought to challenge the decision in Federal Court, arguing that granting the permit "was not reasonable, transparent or properly authorized."

Later, MPs will hear testimony from the Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada Yuliia Kovaliv, the Ambassador of Germany to Canada Sabine Sparwasser, and the Ambassador of the European Union to Canada Melita Gabric.

It's likely, given the positions of Germany and the EU on the subject, Sparwasser and Gabric will offer insight into the rationale for their support of Canada's decision, which they've previously expressed as a short-term necessity as Germany and other European countries work to reduce their reliance on Russian oil and gas.

In contrast, Kovaliv is planning to restate Ukraine's position that Canada is setting a dangerous precedent and renew Kyiv's calls to reverse the decision, according to The Canadian Press.

TURBINE PERMIT AT ISSUE

The issue bubbled up last month after Wilkinson announced Canada would be granting Siemens Canada a "time-limited and revocable permit," allowing the company to return turbines — part of Gazprom's Nord Stream 1 pipeline — that had been sent to Montreal for repairs.

After the federal government imposed sanctions on Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom as part of an expanding economic sanctions program in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, Siemens Canada was restricted from sending the equipment back.

As a result, Canada faced pressure from both Russia and Germany to return one of the turbines to Germany ahead of scheduled maintenance that has since gone ahead.

Gazprom claimed it needed the turbines in order to continue supplying Germany, after already considerably decreasing the gas flow through the pipeline. This prompted Germans to express concern that Russia could use not having the turbines as a reason to further cut off its natural gas supply, leaving Germany without a sufficient reserve.

However, since the turbine has been returned, Russia has further reduced gas supplies and has not installed the key piece of pipeline infrastructure it said it needed. According to The Associated Press, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz inspected the turbine on Wednesday in Germany and said there were no problems prohibiting the part's return to Russia, other than missing information from Gazprom.

While it was not made clear by the Liberal government at the time the deal was announced, the permit allows for the movement of six turbines to be sent back and forth for regular maintenance over the next two years, with the ability for the permit to be revoked at any time.

Canada has ardently defended the move, saying while it was a difficult decision, it was necessary to push back on Russia's attempts to weaponize energy and sow division among western allies, as well as to ensure Germany and other European allies are able to "stay steadfast and generous in their support of Ukraine," which would become more difficult to do if their economies were feeling the impact of reduced energy resources.