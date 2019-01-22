OTTAWA – The federal government is expecting the U.S. to proceed with its extradition request for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in the next week or so.

A Canadian official confirmed to CTV News that Canada is expecting the U.S. to submit its request before the Jan. 30 deadline.

The U.S. requested Canada arrest Meng in Vancouver on Dec. 1, as she is facing charges in the U.S. for alleged bank fraud and violating U.S. sanctions against Iran. China has deplored this move and has demanded that Meng be released.

Meng is currently under house arrest in Vancouver while she awaits extradition.

After receiving the formal request, Canada’s Department of Justice has 30 days to decide whether to hold an extradition hearing. Canada cannot legally refuse to hold the hearing if U.S. authorities provide evidence that would justify a trial in Canada.

Asked about this the Liberal caucus meeting in Ottawa, newly-appointed Justice Minister David Lametti has refused to comment on the case given his pending, but expected involvement.

"There is a department within the Attorney General's office that takes care of the extradition. I will only intervene after a court decision to extradite with respect to the execution of that decision. So in terms of the process I will stay away from the process in order to not be tainted if I do have to make a decision one way or the other," Lametti said on Jan. 20.

The case has been at the centre of ongoing diplomatic tensions between Canada and China since.

The news of the impending extradition comes one day after more than 100 diplomats and scholars wrote a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping appealing for the release of two Canadian prisoners.

The letter said the arrests of the two Canadians will lead to "less dialogue and greater distrust, and undermine efforts to manage disagreements and identify common ground. Both China and the rest of the world will be worse off as a result."

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor were both detained in China on Dec. 10, 2018, on allegations of "endangering national security," days after China threatened serious consequences for Canada following the arrest of Meng.

Canadian concern was heightened last week when Robert Schellenberg saw his 15-year prison sentence for being an accessory to drug-smuggling overturned by the Chinese courts and replaced with a death sentence.