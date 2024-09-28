Canada announces $10 million for humanitarian assistance in Lebanon
Canada is contributing $10 million for humanitarian assistance for civilians in Lebanon amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.
International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen announced the funds Saturday in a news release, which says the money will help provide things like food, water, and emergency healthcare, including sexual and reproductive healthcare.
It says the funding is in addition to the US$10 million already allocated to the crisis in Lebanon by the UN Central Emergency Response Fund, to which Canada is a donor.
Hezbollah, which Canada considers a terrorist organization, confirmed on Saturday that its leader and one of its founding members was killed in an Israeli airstrike in a southern suburb of Beirut.
Israel has vowed to step up pressure on Hezbollah until it halts its attacks that have displaced tens of thousands of Israelis from communities near the Lebanese border.
The news release that announced Canada's humanitarian funding also calls for an immediate 21-day ceasefire across the Lebanon-Israel border.
“With the funding announced today, Canada’s partners will be able to scale up their efforts to help people in urgent need," Hussen said in the news release. "We call for an end to the violence in Lebanon and for all parties to protect civilians and humanitarian workers from harm and to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law."
Hezbollah started firing rockets on Israel in support of Gaza on Oct. 8, a day after Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, killing some 1,200 people and abducting another 250.
The release said Canada continues to monitor the situation in Lebanon and remains in close contact with humanitarian partners to assess and respond to evolving needs.
"Canada stands in solidarity with the people of Lebanon affected by this conflict, and we’re committed to helping provide them with the humanitarian assistance they need," Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said in the news release.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2024
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says Hezbollah leader caused 'immense suffering,' calls for ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon
Lebanon's Hezbollah group confirmed on Saturday that its leader and one of its founders, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut the previous day
Biden and Harris call the Israeli strike killing Hezbollah’s Nasrallah a 'measure of justice'
The Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah was a 'measure of justice' for victims of a four-decade 'reign of terror,' U.S. President Joe Biden said Saturday.
'I think he needs to go serve a few more meals:' Ottawa Mission CEO fires back at Ford encampment comments
The CEO of the Ottawa Mission is responding to controversial comments made this week by Premier Doug Ford about those living in homeless encampments that received swift blowback from advocates.
Why Will Ferrell wanted a doc about his friendship with a trans woman to release before the U.S. election
Will Ferrell said in an interview with Variety that it was important for him to release his documentary, 'Will and Harper,' before the U.S. election so people could have conversations about trans people.
SpaceX launches rescue mission for 2 NASA astronauts who are stuck in space until next year
SpaceX launched a rescue mission for the two stuck astronauts at the International Space Station on Saturday, sending up a downsized crew to bring them home but not until next year.
At least 56 dead and millions without power after Helene's deadly march across U.S. southeast
Massive rains from powerful Hurricane Helene left people stranded, without shelter and awaiting rescue Saturday, as the cleanup began from a tempest that killed at least 56 people, caused widespread destruction across the U.S. Southeast and left millions without power.
They hit it off on vacation but then he went silent. So she decided to pick up the phone
When a few weeks passed and Nana Prempeh still hadn’t heard from the guy she met on vacation, she turned to her friends for advice.
LGBTQ2S+ minister Pascale St-Onge to make history with parental leave
Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is set to make history by becoming the first openly lesbian cabinet minister to take parental leave when her wife gives birth in the coming weeks.
What is open and closed this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
This Monday, Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (NDTR), a federal statutory holiday and day of remembrance for the Indigenous children who never came home from Canadian residential schools, as well as those who survived them.
Canada
-
OPP warns about new 'violent extortion message' sent via email
Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) are sounding the alarm on a rising number of online and phone scams targeting residents.
-
Campus chaos; thousands pack streets around Western University for homecoming
On Broughdale Ave, barricades kept students to the sidewalks, and on Huron, officers kept directing the young people away from the middle of the road for emergency vehicles.
-
Sault Pride display vandalized again
The Pride crosswalk in downtown Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., has been hit by vandalism for the second time in less than three months.
-
Goat found wandering streets of East Vancouver, apprehended by police
Vancouver police officers took a goat into custody Friday night.
-
Sask. police watchdog says RCMP discharged guns in fatal Fishing Lake First Nation incident
Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) says it has determined that RCMP officers fired their guns, as it continues its investigation into a fatal incident on Fishing Lake First Nation that left a 34-year-old man dead.
-
'I think he needs to go serve a few more meals:' Ottawa Mission CEO fires back at Ford encampment comments
The CEO of the Ottawa Mission is responding to controversial comments made this week by Premier Doug Ford about those living in homeless encampments that received swift blowback from advocates.
World
-
Footage of JFK's motorcade racing to the hospital after he was shot sells for US$137,500 at auction
Newly emerged film footage of U.S. President John F. Kennedy's motorcade speeding down a Dallas freeway toward a hospital after he was fatally wounded sold at auction Saturday for US$137,500.
-
Russia invokes its nuclear capacity in a UN speech that's full of bile toward the West
Russia's top diplomat warned Saturday against 'trying to fight to victory with a nuclear power,' delivering a UN General Assembly speech packed with condemnations of what Russia sees as Western machinations in Ukraine and elsewhere — including inside the United Nations itself.
-
Indicted New York City mayor adopts familiar defense: He was targeted for his politics
For months, New York City Mayor Eric Adams — a former cop — refused to criticize the federal authorities investigating his administration. Not anymore.
-
17 people have been killed in 2 mass shootings in the same town in South Africa
Seventeen people, including 15 women, were killed in two mass shootings that took place in close proximity to each other in a rural town in South Africa, police said Saturday.
-
An explosion and fire at a service station kills 13 in Russia's Dagestan
An explosion at a gas station in Russia’s southern region of Dagestan killed at least 13 people and injured 23 others, officials said Saturday.
-
Jury awards US$300 million to women who alleged sex abuse by doctor at a Virginia children's hospital
A jury has ruled in favor of three women who alleged they were sexually abused while patients at a Virginia children's hospital, awarding them a total of US$300 million in damages.
Politics
-
LGBTQ2S+ minister Pascale St-Onge to make history with parental leave
Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is set to make history by becoming the first openly lesbian cabinet minister to take parental leave when her wife gives birth in the coming weeks.
-
Ship, extra CAF members deployed near Lebanon in case of evacuation needs: defence minister
Defence Minister Bill Blair says there is a ship in place near Lebanon, as well as 150 deployed additional Canadian Armed Forces members prepared for a military-assisted departure of stranded Canadians, if more violence in the region requires it.
-
First Nations, Inuit and Metis leaders say work lies ahead on road to reconciliation
The Liberal party of today is not quite the same as the one elected in 2015 promising to foster new paths and nation-to-nation relationships with Indigenous Peoples, the leaders of the three national Indigenous organizations said as they look ahead to the fourth National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Monday.
Health
-
It was supposed to be a brief work trip to Uganda. Now he owes a hospital $30K
A man from Alberta has been at the Medipal International Hospital in Kampala, Uganda for over two months with a hefty medical bill. He says he can’t leave until it’s been paid for.
-
P.E.I. shellfish festival gastrointestinal illness outbreak largest in province's history: health officer
More than 550 symptomatic people responded to an online questionnaire about a gastrointestinal illness at a Prince Edward Island shellfish festival last weekend.
-
Masking reintroduced in N.S. hospitals as respiratory illnesses increase
A partial masking mandate has returned to Nova Scotia hospitals and provincially run healthcare facilities for visitors and healthcare workers.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadian innovators, tech leaders gather in Ottawa: GCXpo 2024
Canadian innovators and technical leaders gathered in Ottawa Thursday to demonstrate the latest cutting-edge technology.
-
SpaceX launches rescue mission for 2 NASA astronauts who are stuck in space until next year
SpaceX launched a rescue mission for the two stuck astronauts at the International Space Station on Saturday, sending up a downsized crew to bring them home but not until next year.
-
Scientists discover hidden ancient forest on treeless island
Trees haven't grown on the Falkland Islands for thousands of years. But tree trunks and branches preserved in peat suggest the islands were once home to a forest.
Entertainment
-
Why Will Ferrell wanted a doc about his friendship with a trans woman to release before the U.S. election
Will Ferrell said in an interview with Variety that it was important for him to release his documentary, 'Will and Harper,' before the U.S. election so people could have conversations about trans people.
-
Dame Maggie Smith remembered for contributions to Stratford, Ont. stage
The Stratford Festival is remembering Dame Maggie Smith's impact on a local stage.
-
'It's a dream come true': B.C. composer living with debilitating condition earns red carpet recognition
Ari Kinarthy never imagined he'd become the focus of photographers on a red carpet, back when he was a boy fighting to have fun.
Business
-
U.S. fines Air Canada over flights over prohibited Iraqi airspace
The U.S. Department of Transportation said Friday it had fined Air Canada US$250,000 for operating flights in 2022 and 2023 in prohibited Iraqi airspace.
-
Sima Sistani, who embraced Ozempic, is out as CEO of WeightWatchers
WeightWatchers CEO Sima Sistani, who pushed the company into embracing weight-loss drugs, is leaving the position after a two-and-a-half year stint.
-
Canada economy tops July growth forecast, but seen stalling in August
Canada's gross domestic product expanded at a faster-than-expected 0.2 per cent rate in July, driven by growth in retail trade and public sectors, but the economy likely stalled in August, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.
Lifestyle
-
'I love you but I hate you.' What to do when you can't stand your long-term partner
It's often said there is a thin line between love and hate, but is it OK to sometimes hate your long-term partner? If you ask actress Jamie Lee Curtis, it's practically necessary.
-
They hit it off on vacation but then he went silent. So she decided to pick up the phone
When a few weeks passed and Nana Prempeh still hadn’t heard from the guy she met on vacation, she turned to her friends for advice.
-
'It's a big pizza': Edmonton pizzeria selling pie that can feed up to 60 people
A pizza chain in Edmonton claims to have the world's largest deliverable pizza.
Sports
-
United States takes 11-7 lead over International team at Presidents Cup over long day
On an eventful Saturday at the Presidents Cup, the U.S. took an 11-7 lead over an International team that saw big performances from the world's No. 1 ranked golfer, Scottie Scheffler.
-
Toronto Raptors confirm plans to retire Vince Carter's No. 15
The Toronto Raptors have confirmed that Vince Carter's No. 15 will be the first number to be retired by the NBA franchise.
-
Internationals storm back at Presidents Cup to tie elite golf tournament 5-5
The Internationals stormed back with a 5-0 second-round shutout to tie the United States 5-5 in the overall score at the elite biennial men's golf tournament.
Autos
-
After decades-long search, northern Ontario man finds vintage vehicle in Larder Lake
A tale about a taxicab hauling gold and sinking through the ice on Larder Lake, Ont., in December 1937 has captivated a man from that town for decades.
-
American woman gets SUV stuck in elevator bay at B.C. casino
A U.S. driver somehow squeezed her vehicle through a parkade hallway at a Metro Vancouver casino Thursday, before getting stuck at an elevator bank.
-
Toyota Motors, Mazda issue recalls for Canadian vehicles
More than 12,000 vehicles in Canada are included in two separate recalls by Toyota Motor Corp. and Mazda.
Local Spotlight
After decades-long search, northern Ontario man finds vintage vehicle in Larder Lake
A tale about a taxicab hauling gold and sinking through the ice on Larder Lake, Ont., in December 1937 has captivated a man from that town for decades.
Breathtaking encounter with humpback whales captured by B.C. filmmakers
When a group of B.C. filmmakers set out on a small fishing boat near Powell River last week, they hoped to capture some video for a documentary on humpback whales. What happened next blew their minds.
'It's a big pizza': Edmonton pizzeria selling pie that can feed up to 60 people
A pizza chain in Edmonton claims to have the world's largest deliverable pizza.
'I loved growing up in Nova Scotia': Sarah McLachlan excited to return to Halifax roots for tour
Sarah McLachlan is returning to her hometown of Halifax in November.
'Hats off to him': 87-year-old player still hitting the court in Sackville, N.B.
Wayne MacKay is still playing basketball twice at Mount Allison University at 87 years old.
'You're headed on a Tim's run': Alberta man puts Canadian spin on hit songs
A man from a small rural Alberta town is making music that makes people laugh.
'It's my most stolen image': Concerns raised about stolen Indigenous art for Orange Shirt Day
An Indigenous artist has a buyer-beware warning ahead of Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Ice cream criminals: Lethbridge break-in sees suspects steal plenty of pints
Police are looking to the public for help after thieves broke into a Lethbridge ice creamery, stealing from the store.
Delivering smiles: Winnipeg Canada Post employees going above and beyond while on the job
An ordinary day on the job delivering mail in East Elmwood quickly turned dramatic for Canada Post letter carrier Jared Plourde. A woman on his route was calling out in distress.
Vancouver
-
Nanaimo Indian Hospital survivor heals inner child decades after abuse
For decades, Melven Jones couldn’t talk about what happened to him as a child. He didn’t even remember it.
-
Vancouver man pays $337K to regulator in insider trading settlement
A Vancouver man has paid $337,500 to the B.C. Securities Commission as part of an insider trading settlement, the financial regulator announced Friday.
-
NDP uses BC United research to mount attacks on 'crackpot' B.C. Conservatives
Almost 200 pages of research on the B.C. Conservative Party, which sources within BC United confirm were compiled by their party before it dropped out of the British Columbia election campaign to support its former rival, have come back to haunt the new alliance.
Toronto
-
Man pronounced dead following stabbing in north Scarborough
A man has died after being stabbed at a residence in north Scarborough on Saturday evening, police say.
-
'Imagine a world without their song': Toronto photographer wins international award for picture of 4,000 dead birds
Thousands of dead birds, from kingfishers to blue jays, encircle a wild turkey to illustrate in one snapshot a mere fragment of how many die from colliding into glass windows – a death that can be easily prevented, the Torontonian photographer says.
-
Man taken to hospital after walking in to west Toronto restaurant with stab wounds: police
A man has been taken to the hospital after walking into a restaurant in Toronto’s west end late Saturday afternoon with stab wounds.
Calgary
-
'We need to take a closer look': Alberta's premier speaks on Indigenous deaths in police custody
Alberta's premier spoke to calls for an outside, independent investigation into the death of Jon Wells during an incident involving Calgary police last week.
-
Alberta municipal leaders squash advocacy for permanent resident voting rights
A Calgary city councillor's plea to have permanent residents be given the right to vote in municipal elections, an idea long dismissed by Premier Danielle Smith as unconstitutional, has been defeated.
-
'I want to leave but I'm scared': Calgarian and her kids stuck in Lebanon as conflict rages on
Safaa went to Lebanon looking to meet with a specialist for her Crohn's disease. Now, she and her four children are caught in the conflict between Israel and the militant group Hezbollah.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa driver charged after cyclist killed in collision
The victim has been identified as Chanel Charette, 33.
-
'I think he needs to go serve a few more meals:' Ottawa Mission CEO fires back at Ford encampment comments
The CEO of the Ottawa Mission is responding to controversial comments made this week by Premier Doug Ford about those living in homeless encampments that received swift blowback from advocates.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
The federal holiday on Sept. 30 will bring some schedule changes in Ottawa as Canada marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Montreal
-
Mad Dog Wrestling honours Quebec WWE legend, raises funds for sick children
World Wrestling Entertainment Hall-of-Famer Maurice "Mad Dog" Vachon is the inspiration for a local wrestling production company that will bear his name host events on Montreal's West Island to raise money and create memories for sick children.
-
Montreal rally honours Joyce Echaquan on 4th anniversary of her death
A commemorative rally marking the fourth anniversary of Joyce Echaquan’s death will take place in Ville-Marie on Saturday afternoon.
-
Montreal's Maghrebi community sounds alarm on deadly gangs recruiting youth
Members of Montreal’s Maghrebi community are gathering in a city park this afternoon to sound the alarm about what they call the “scourge” of street gangs recruiting youth to carry out criminal acts.
Edmonton
-
1 in hospital after stolen motorcycle hits pedestrian in Grande Prairie: RCMP
A person is in hospital after a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen motorcycle in Grande Prairie early Saturday morning.
-
Alberta policing plan gets mixed reviews from municipal leaders
Alberta’s government is getting pushback from some municipal leaders and support from others over its plan to build the sheriffs into a second provincial police service.
-
How journals started a journey to reconnect Indigenous families with remains from Camsell Indian hospital
A northern Alberta woman is hoping her family's history can help reunite Indigenous families with loved ones who died at the Charles Camsell Indian hospital in Edmonton.
Atlantic
-
Residents affected by 2023 Halifax-area wildfire receive trees
Communities that suffered total losses in Hammonds Plains, N.S., and Upper Tantallon, N.S., in the 2023 wildfire received a donation of trees from Northern Pulp on Saturday.
-
Teacher 'recruitment team' and new bridge focus of N.B. election campaign’s 10th day
Education and infrastructure were the focus of promises made on the tenth day of New Brunswick’s provincial election campaign.
-
Man, 51, charged following disturbance in Beaver Bank: N.S. RCMP
RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment say they have charged a man with multiple offences, including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, following a disturbance in Beaver Bank, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
The time for fall suppers is here. Here's everything you need to know
As the temperatures begin to drop and the leaves change colour, the time for fall suppers has returned in Manitoba.
-
'We come together': Hundreds honour fallen Winnipeg firefighters
Hundreds gathered in Winnipeg’s Memorial Park Saturday afternoon in a solemn ceremony honouring the lives of fallen firefighters.
-
Nuit Blanche Winnipeg celebrates 14th year with new displays, transportation
A beloved annual celebration of arts and culture returns to city streets Saturday night.
Regina
-
Roughriders down Redblacks 29-16 to vault over Lions in CFL's West Division
The Saskatchewan Roughriders moved into second place in the CFL's West Division with a 29-16 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday.
-
Minister of Health invites healthcare provider unions to join nursing task force
Minister of Health Everett Hindley wrote to healthcare provider unions on Friday inviting them to join a nursing task force, something the government previously said no to.
-
Fans of the undead to take part in Regina Zombie Walk
Fans of the undead can take part in Regina’s annual Zombie Walk on Sunday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Preparations underway for a busy homecoming weekend
It’s homecoming weekend for many students and alumni and preparations are underway to ensure it’s a safe celebratory weekend.
-
Ghost Ride celebrates life of beloved Guelph advocate
People in Guelph may notice a new addition at the entrance to Franchetto Park in Guelph.
-
Kitchener Rangers drop the puck on a new season
The Kitchener Rangers returned to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Friday to the roar of thousands of eager fans.
Saskatoon
-
RCMP investigating suspicious death on Sask. First Nation
Saskatchewan RCMP says the man who sustained injuries from a serious assault earlier this month has died in hospital.
-
Roughriders down Redblacks 29-16 to vault over Lions in CFL's West Division
The Saskatchewan Roughriders moved into second place in the CFL's West Division with a 29-16 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday.
-
Minister of Health invites healthcare provider unions to join nursing task force
Minister of Health Everett Hindley wrote to healthcare provider unions on Friday inviting them to join a nursing task force, something the government previously said no to.
Northern Ontario
-
After decades-long search, northern Ontario man finds vintage vehicle in Larder Lake
A tale about a taxicab hauling gold and sinking through the ice on Larder Lake, Ont., in December 1937 has captivated a man from that town for decades.
-
'I love you but I hate you.' What to do when you can't stand your long-term partner
It's often said there is a thin line between love and hate, but is it OK to sometimes hate your long-term partner? If you ask actress Jamie Lee Curtis, it's practically necessary.
-
'I think he needs to go serve a few more meals:' Ottawa Mission CEO fires back at Ford encampment comments
The CEO of the Ottawa Mission is responding to controversial comments made this week by Premier Doug Ford about those living in homeless encampments that received swift blowback from advocates.
London
-
Campus chaos; thousands pack streets around Western University for homecoming
On Broughdale Ave, barricades kept students to the sidewalks, and on Huron, officers kept directing the young people away from the middle of the road for emergency vehicles.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Annual Fall Colour Ride raises thousands for Children’s Health Foundation
For 28 years, motorcycle riders have gathered at Hully Gully in London, Ont. to raise money for the Children’s Health Foundation (CHF) and enjoy a fall ride.
-
Aylmer seeks to add hundreds of new residences in draft expansion plan
The town of Aylmer might be getting a little bit larger - it's considering expanding boundaries to include more land, and they’re holding a meeting on Thursday
Barrie
-
Motorcyclist dies in Muskoka crash
Huntsville OPP is investigating a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon that resulted in the death of a motorcycle driver.
-
One injured in Midland fire
Midland Fire Service, Southern Georgian Bay OPP and County of Simcoe paramedics responded to an early Saturday morning fire at a residence in Midland, which sent one person to hospital.
-
Car crashes into Barrie home
Two drivers were charged after a vehicle struck a house in northern Barrie Friday evening.
Windsor
-
Residential fire in south Windsor summons more than two dozen firefighters
Windsor Fire Service is on the scene of a house fire in South Windsor this morning. A single-family dwelling was reported to have been the location of an early morning fire.
-
Two vehicle collision injures three, results in charges for driver
A collision on Friday evening has resulted in charges for a 32-year-old Lakeshore Resident.
-
St. Clair students flock to job fair, with hundreds of applications
Students looking for work while they study had an opportunity to scope out the local employment scene on Wednesday when St. Clair College held its second annual part time job fair.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo Indian Hospital survivor heals inner child decades after abuse
For decades, Melven Jones couldn’t talk about what happened to him as a child. He didn’t even remember it.
-
NDP uses BC United research to mount attacks on 'crackpot' B.C. Conservatives
Almost 200 pages of research on the B.C. Conservative Party, which sources within BC United confirm were compiled by their party before it dropped out of the British Columbia election campaign to support its former rival, have come back to haunt the new alliance.
-
Tentative agreement reached to end Vancouver grain terminal workers' strike
A strike by grain terminal workers at the Port of Metro Vancouver has ended, their employer announced Friday night.
Kelowna
-
Vernon home receives 'significant damage' in early morning fire
Fire crews in Vernon, B.C., responded to a large house fire early Saturday morning.
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
Lethbridge
-
Delay in sentencing for three ringleaders convicted of mischief at Coutts blockade
The sentencing for three men convicted of helping lead and coordinate the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., in 2022 has been delayed.
-
Lethbridge boy reunited with first responders, bystanders who saved him from near-drowning
A 10-year-old boy from Lethbridge is being praised as a hero after a routine summer outing at the pool nearly turned tragic for his friend.
-
Sticky-fingered bandits in Lethbridge ice cream heist charged
A man and woman have been charged after a Lethbridge ice creamery was broken into earlier this week. Staff arrived at Cookie Crimes, in the 300 block of Sixth Street South, just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday to discover the front window broken.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Archaeologists to search the grounds of Algoma University
Sault residents may notice some commotion on the Algoma University campus over the next two weeks as a team conducts an archaeological search.
-
Sault Pride display vandalized again
The Pride crosswalk in downtown Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., has been hit by vandalism for the second time in less than three months.
-
Sudbury Wolves drop season opener to Barrie 3-1, after losing the lead
Despite a lead at mid-game in front of a near-capacity home crowd, the Sudbury Wolves dropped their first game of their OHL regular season to Barrie, 3-1.
N.L.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
-
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.