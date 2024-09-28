Canada announces $10 million for humanitarian assistance in Lebanon

Canada is contributing $10 million for humanitarian assistance for civilians in Lebanon amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen announced the funds Saturday in a news release, which says the money will help provide things like food, water, and emergency healthcare, including sexual and reproductive healthcare.

It says the funding is in addition to the US$10 million already allocated to the crisis in Lebanon by the UN Central Emergency Response Fund, to which Canada is a donor.

Hezbollah, which Canada considers a terrorist organization, confirmed on Saturday that its leader and one of its founding members was killed in an Israeli airstrike in a southern suburb of Beirut.

Israel has vowed to step up pressure on Hezbollah until it halts its attacks that have displaced tens of thousands of Israelis from communities near the Lebanese border.

The news release that announced Canada's humanitarian funding also calls for an immediate 21-day ceasefire across the Lebanon-Israel border.

“With the funding announced today, Canada’s partners will be able to scale up their efforts to help people in urgent need," Hussen said in the news release. "We call for an end to the violence in Lebanon and for all parties to protect civilians and humanitarian workers from harm and to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law."

Hezbollah started firing rockets on Israel in support of Gaza on Oct. 8, a day after Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, killing some 1,200 people and abducting another 250.

The release said Canada continues to monitor the situation in Lebanon and remains in close contact with humanitarian partners to assess and respond to evolving needs.

"Canada stands in solidarity with the people of Lebanon affected by this conflict, and we’re committed to helping provide them with the humanitarian assistance they need," Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said in the news release.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2024