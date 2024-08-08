Politics

    • Canada and Australia, eyeing China, signal more military cooperation

    Canada's Minister of National Defence Bill Blair, left, and Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles hold a meeting at HMCS Discovery, a Royal Canadian Navy Reserve division, in Vancouver, on Thursday, August 8, 2024.(Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press) Canada's Minister of National Defence Bill Blair, left, and Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles hold a meeting at HMCS Discovery, a Royal Canadian Navy Reserve division, in Vancouver, on Thursday, August 8, 2024.(Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press)
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Canada and Australia, expressing alarm at China's claims over the disputed waters of the South China Sea, on Thursday said they would increase their military and defence industry cooperation.

    Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair said security in the Indo-Pacific region was being challenged "in a number of significant and difficult ways" and accused Beijing of trying to reshape the international system to advance its own interests.

    Blair, speaking after Vancouver talks with Australian counterpart Richard Marles, said the two nations needed to work more closely together to maintain order in the Indo-Pacific.

    "We have agreed to pursue closer collaboration by enhancing the interoperability of our armed forces and by deepening our operational cooperation," he told reporters.

    The two said they were concerned about what they called Beijing's excessive maritime claims in the South China Sea as well as Chinese military activity around Taiwan.

    The Philippines' armed forces and their counterparts from Canada, United States, and Australia this week held joint maritime exercises in the South China Sea.

    "Our cooperation is based on seeking to deter. We are absolutely about working with each other so that we can avoid conflict," said Marles, referring to his talks with Blair.

    Marles flew to Vancouver from Washington after Wednesday talks in which Australia agreed to begin co-manufacturing guided weapons with the United States next year.

    (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Sandra Maler)

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art

    Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News