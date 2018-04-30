Canada among countries watching U.S. in suspense as Tuesday tariff deadline hits
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, and Scott Manson, director of operations, center right, tour EVRAZ Regina, a steel company in Regina, Saskatchewan on Wednesday March 14, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
WASHINGTON - The United States is keeping its trading partners in suspense today.
It must decide before midnight whether to apply steel and aluminum tariffs, which take effect Tuesday.
Canada is the No. 1 supplier of both to the U.S.
It's hoping to win an exemption, along with Mexico, as all three countries continue their efforts to negotiate changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement.
A White House official says the tariffs will take effect for everyone unless there's a presidential proclamation before midnight.
Canada's position is that neither tariffs -- nor the alternative of quotas -- makes economic or legal sense.