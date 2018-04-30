

The Canadian Press





WASHINGTON - The United States is keeping its trading partners in suspense today.

It must decide before midnight whether to apply steel and aluminum tariffs, which take effect Tuesday.

Canada is the No. 1 supplier of both to the U.S.

It's hoping to win an exemption, along with Mexico, as all three countries continue their efforts to negotiate changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

A White House official says the tariffs will take effect for everyone unless there's a presidential proclamation before midnight.

Canada's position is that neither tariffs -- nor the alternative of quotas -- makes economic or legal sense.