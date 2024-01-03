Politics

    • Canada, allies warn Houthi rebels to stop attacks on shipping vessels in Red Sea

    This photo released by the Houthi Media Center shows a Houthi forces helicopter approaching the cargo ship Galaxy Leader on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (Houthi Media Center via AP) This photo released by the Houthi Media Center shows a Houthi forces helicopter approaching the cargo ship Galaxy Leader on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (Houthi Media Center via AP)
    OTTAWA -

    Canada and some of its allies are warning the Houthis that they will bear responsibility for the consequences of their continued attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

    The statement, released by the White House and signed by 12 countries, says the ongoing attacks are illegal, unacceptable and profoundly destabilizing.

    The Iran-backed rebel group has been firing long-range missiles at Israel from Yemen and attacking civilian cargo ships, and the statement said the group has been significantly escalating its efforts in the past week.

    Around 15 per cent of the world's seaborne trade typically passes through the Red Sea, but shipping companies have been forced to reroute.

    The statement says rerouting ships is adding weeks of delays and jeopardizing the movement of food, fuel and humanitarian aid.

    It calls for an immediate end to the attacks and for release of detained vessels and crews.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2024.

