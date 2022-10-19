Canada adds to Iran sanctions, targeting TV station, entities accused of torture

OTTAWA -

Canada is imposing more restrictions on Iranian officials with a focus on entities Ottawa is linking to propaganda and torture.

The new sanctions target six people and four entities, including the Fars News Agency, which is believed to be affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Also sanctioned is Iran's Guardian Council, which blocks electoral candidates who don't align with the regime's ideology.

Among the entities barred from doing business with Canada is the Assembly of Experts and the Expediency Discernment Council, both of which uphold the regime's rules.

Canada is also listing Iran's deputy interior minister and a commander of the Revolutionary Guard in reaction to violent crackdowns on protesters.

As of today, Canada has imposed sanctions on 89 Iranian individuals and 177 Iranian entities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2022.