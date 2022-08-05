MPs on House transport committee call for study into airport delays and flight cancellations
Members of the House of Commons Transport, Infrastructure and Communities Committee are scheduled to meet Monday to discuss a request from members of the committee to launch a study into airport delays and flight cancellations.
The House of Commons is not scheduled to resume until the end of September, but if at least four members of a committee from at least two different political parties call for a meeting, one can be convened. In this case, all six opposition members on the committee — representing the Conservatives, NDP and Bloc Quebecois — called for the meeting.
Flight cancellations and significant delays for travellers, specifically at Toronto’s Pearson Airport, have been ongoing for months. In July, it was ranked the worst airport in the world for flight delays, according to data from the flight tracking site FlightAware, compiled for CNN Travel.
“Throughout this the height of our travel season, the government has refused to listen to advocates, front-line workers and ordinary Canadians to make common-sense improvements to our country’s airports and scrap their continued measures leading to further delays,” said Conservative transport critic and committee vice-chair Melissa Lantsman, in an email to CTVNews.ca on Friday. “There has been no meaningful improvement and our reputation continues to be tarnished globally.”
Lantsman said the committee’s opposition members want Transport Minister Omar Alghabra to explain the reason for the delays in ensuring Canadians are given “the service levels they deserve” when travelling.
The head of the Greater Toronto Airport Authority (GTAA) gave an update Friday on the “incremental progress” in reducing wait times and cancellations.
GTAA President and CEO Deborah Flint said wait times to clear security, customs and collect baggage are decreasing, and the situation is “slowly improving.”
“While there is indeed still a long way to go, these efforts are yielding improvements,” Flint said. She added that while the reduced wait times may be marginal, she said they’re also measurable.
Flint said the number of flights that are on time went from just 35 per cent a few weeks ago, to 44 per cent as of Friday. She also said data from the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority shows 82 per cent of passengers are currently being screened in less than 15 minutes.
A press release issued Wednesday on behalf of the ministers of transport, health, public safety, and tourism said the federal government has been meeting regularly with airports and airlines to find solutions, as well as working to hire more staff and make improvements to the highly-criticized ArriveCan app, to address airport delays.
IN DEPTH
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki took turns Monday denying pressuring the RCMP, or interfering in the police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying that their approaches were appropriate and warranted, given the unprecedented nature of the situation.
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year. In an exclusive interview with CTV News, Macklem says the path to a 'soft' economic landing is 'narrowing' but at this point the central bank is not projecting a recession.
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
What key legislation passed, what's in limbo after Parliament breaks for summer
Now that the House and Senate have adjourned for the summer, CTVNews.ca breaks down what key pieces of legislation passed in the final days of the spring session, and what key government bills will be left to deal with in the fall.
Where the five Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
The Conservative Party leadership race is well underway as contenders hold rallies, duke it out in debates, and slowly release more details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the five candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
OPINION | Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Canada is banning the importation of handguns, effective Aug. 19
The Canadian government is moving to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Friday that the federal government has decided to push ahead with an importation ban without the approval of Parliament, moving to make the policy change through regulatory restrictions.
Where Canada stands among nations paying the highest gas prices
Canadians are spending the highest proportion of their income on gas -- at 4.4 per cent -- compared with other G7 nations, according to global gas price tracking website GlobalPetrolPrices.com.
Monkeypox in Canada: Tracking where the cases are
The Public Health Agency of Canada is tracking the publicly reported cases of monkeypox across the country, updating the number of confirmed infections in each province and territory on a weekly basis.
This Scottish island is more affordable than average homes in major Canadian cities
An entire Scottish island, with a six-bedroom house, a helipad and a lighthouse, has gone on sale for a price substantially lower than the average asking price of homes in major Canadian cities.
Drake secures first Emmy nomination as he's added to contenders for 'Euphoria'
Drake is making personal history as a first-time nominee at this year's Emmy Awards. The Toronto hitmaker joined the list of Emmy contenders in outstanding drama series for his role as an executive producer on HBO's 'Euphoria.'
North Korea calls Nancy Pelosi 'destroyer of international peace'
North Korea on Saturday called U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi 'the worst destroyer of international peace and stability,' accusing her of inciting anti-North Korea sentiment and enraging China during her Asian tour earlier this week.
Jury awards US$45.2 million in punitive damages in Alex Jones Sandy Hook trial
U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay the parents of a six-year-old boy killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre US$45.2 million in punitive damages, on top of $4.1 million in compensatory damages already awarded, for falsely claiming the shooting was a hoax, a Texas jury decided on Friday.
Missing Saskatoon mom, son found safe in U.S.
A missing Saskatoon woman and her seven-year-old son have been found safe, according to police.
Old age security increase leaves out many seniors, non-profit says
The Canadian Association for Retired Persons is raising alarms about the increase in old age security only being made eligible for those 75 and above.
Toronto Pearson seeing 'measurable improvements' following weeks of delays
The travel headaches and turbulence that have become commonplace in recent months at Canada’s busiest airport appear to be turning a corner.
Most Canadians feel anger over use of Hockey Canada fees in sexual assault settlements: Nanos survey
Most Canadians say they feel anger over revelations Hockey Canada maintained a fund, financed by player fees, for uninsured payments including but not limited to sexual assault complaints, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.
Hate crimes surge in Canada during pandemic
Canada has experienced a sharp rise in hate crimes targeting religion, sexual orientation and race since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released this week by Statistic Canada.
Fake COVID rapid test kits were sold in Ontario, Health Canada says
Health Canada is warning the public about counterfeit rapid antigen test kits after several were sold in Ontario.
North Korea calls Nancy Pelosi 'destroyer of international peace'
North Korea on Saturday called U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi 'the worst destroyer of international peace and stability,' accusing her of inciting anti-North Korea sentiment and enraging China during her Asian tour earlier this week.
Dick Cheney calls Trump a 'coward' in ad for daughter Liz
Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney excoriated Donald Trump in a new campaign video for his daughter Rep. Liz Cheney, calling the former president a 'coward' and saying there has never been anyone who is a 'greater threat to our republic.'
Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 10, including senior militant
Israel unleashed a wave of airstrikes Friday on Gaza, killing at least 10 people, including a senior militant, according to Palestinian officials. Israel said it targeted the Islamic Jihad militant group in response to an 'imminent threat' following the recent arrest of another senior militant.
Jury awards US$45.2 million in punitive damages in Alex Jones Sandy Hook trial
U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay the parents of a six-year-old boy killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre US$45.2 million in punitive damages, on top of $4.1 million in compensatory damages already awarded, for falsely claiming the shooting was a hoax, a Texas jury decided on Friday.
How Alex Jones' bombastic behaviour impacts him in court
Legal experts say they were surprised by Alex Jones' bombastic behaviour during the first of several trials against him over false claims about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings.
Blaze in Pennsylvania kills firefighter's 10 relatives, 3 of them children
Fire tore quickly through a house in northeastern Pennsylvania early Friday, killing seven adults and three children and horrifying a volunteer firefighter who arrived to battle the blaze only to discover the victims were his own family, authorities said.
'Called the wrong bluff': Ministers criticized for Canada's Russian turbine return during tense hearing
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was challenged Thursday on her assertion the federal government making the decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline, was done to 'call Putin's bluff.'
Monkeypox in Canada: Tracking where the cases are
The Public Health Agency of Canada is tracking the publicly reported cases of monkeypox across the country, updating the number of confirmed infections in each province and territory on a weekly basis.
Canada facing critical shortage of O+ and O- blood supply: Canadian Blood Services
The Canadian Blood Services says it only has three days' worth of O+ and O- blood types, along with only five days’ worth of A+, A- and B- blood types as of Friday.
Fake COVID rapid test kits were sold in Ontario, Health Canada says
Health Canada is warning the public about counterfeit rapid antigen test kits after several were sold in Ontario.
Over a third of Canadians want to 'delete themselves' from the internet, survey says
More than a third of Canadians say they would completely wipe out their presence on the internet if they could, according to a new survey.
Meta quieter on U.S. election misinformation as midterms loom
Facebook owner Meta is quietly curtailing some of the safeguards designed to thwart voting misinformation or foreign interference in U.S. elections as the November midterm vote approaches.
Twitter breach exposed anonymous account owners
A vulnerability in Twitter's software that exposed an undetermined number of owners of anonymous accounts to potential identity compromise last year was apparently exploited by a malicious actor, the social media company said Friday.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson end relationship
Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson have ended their relationship, a source close to the couple tells CNN.
Judge: Kevin Spacey must pay $30M to 'House of Cards' makers
A judge on Thursday ruled that Kevin Spacey and his production companies must pay the makers of "House of Cards" nearly $31 million because of losses brought on by his 2017 firing for the sexual harassment of crew members.
Drake secures first Emmy nomination as he's added to contenders for 'Euphoria'
Drake is making personal history as a first-time nominee at this year's Emmy Awards. The Toronto hitmaker joined the list of Emmy contenders in outstanding drama series for his role as an executive producer on HBO's 'Euphoria.'
Elon Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud
Elon Musk accused Twitter of fraud in a countersuit over his aborted US$44 billion deal for the social media company, which he said held back necessary information and misled his team about its true user base.
Mastercard, Visa suspend ties with ad arm of Pornhub owner MindGeek
Visa and Mastercard on Thursday said they had suspended ties with the advertisement arm of MindGeek, owner of website Pornhub, after a lawsuit raised questions over whether the payment firms could be facilitating child pornography.
Where Canada stands among nations paying the highest gas prices
Canadians are spending the highest proportion of their income on gas -- at 4.4 per cent -- compared with other G7 nations, according to global gas price tracking website GlobalPetrolPrices.com.
'Stray' cat video game brings some benefits to real cats
The virtual cat hero from the new video game sensation 'Stray' doesn't just wind along rusted pipes, leap over unidentified sludge and decode clues in a seemingly abandoned city. The daring orange tabby is helping real world cats as well. Thanks to online fundraising platforms, gamers are playing while streaming live for audiences to raise money for animal shelters.
Former prime minister's home up for sale in Manitoba, fully restored to its original look
There is a chance someone could own a piece of history in Portage la Prairie, Man., as the home of Canada's ninth prime minister is on the market – completely restored to its original look.
This Scottish island is more affordable than average homes in major Canadian cities
An entire Scottish island, with a six-bedroom house, a helipad and a lighthouse, has gone on sale for a price substantially lower than the average asking price of homes in major Canadian cities.
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Montreal's National Bank Open due to abdominal injury
Youth will be served at the upcoming National Bank Open after a couple of late withdrawals shook up the draw at the ATP Tour's Masters 1000 tournament. The so-called Big Three of Roger Federer (knee), Novak Djokovic (unvaccinated), Rafael Nadal (abdominal) won't be on hand this year.
More NCAA leagues to pay women's basketball referees equally
The NCAA earned praise last year when it agreed to pay referees at its men's and women's basketball tournaments equally. The gesture only cost about US$100,000, a tiny fraction of the roughly $900 million networks pay annually to broadcast March Madness.
Vancouver Whitecaps push towards playoffs amid COVID-19 outbreak
The Vancouver Whitecaps' road to the playoffs continues to be a bumpy ride.
Florida death could be 20th in U.S. caused by Takata air bags
A Florida man who was killed in a traffic crash last month could be the 20th death in the U.S. caused by exploding Takata air bag inflators.
Tire-deflating climate activists coming to Vancouver 'soon,' group says
A group of climate activists who 'disarm' SUVs by deflating their tires is preparing to target vehicles in Vancouver, according to a representative.
U.S. agency probes Tesla crashes that killed 2 motorcyclists
Two crashes involving Teslas apparently running on Autopilot are drawing scrutiny from federal regulators and point to a potential new hazard on U.S. freeways: The partially automated vehicles may not stop for motorcycles.