OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal cabinet are set to meet in Nanaimo, B.C. next week for a three-day strategy session ahead of the coming parliamentary session.

The recently shuffled ministerial roster will hold meetings from Aug. 21 to 23 to plot their approach to major files and key issues before the House of Commons resumes sitting on Sept. 17.

According to the PMO, the retreat will focus on "diversifying international trade, eliminating trade barriers between provinces and territories, and maintaining the integrity and security of Canada's borders," which were three areas given renewed focus with the mid-July cabinet expansion that rearranged six ministers' responsibilities and promoted five MPs to the front bench.

Among the changes: Dominic LeBlanc was named minister of intergovernmental affairs and was also tasked with handling internal trade; Bill Blair was named to a new position as the minister of border security and organized crime reduction; Jim Carr was named minister of international trade diversification; and Mary Ng was named the minister of small business and export promotion.

Despite the changes being made nearly a month ago, the new ministers have yet to receive their mandate letters, which will fully dictate what their jobs will be.

"I look forward to meeting with our new Cabinet in beautiful Nanaimo, British Columbia. Nanaimo is a gateway to Canada's markets and a tourist destination known around the world. It is a perfect setting to discuss how we can promote Canadian exports, expand tourism, and diversify our trading partnerships, to continue making life better for people from Nanaimo to Corner Brook," Trudeau said in a statement.

The entire Liberal caucus will also be holding a retreat in Saskatoon, Sask. from Sept. 11 to 13.