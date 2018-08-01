

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is shuffling his cabinet.

Wednesday's ministerial lineup change comes halfway through the Progressive Conservative government's mandate and follows a minor shuffle last year.

It also occurs as a new opinion poll suggests the Tories continue to enjoy a strong lead over other parties.

The poll by Mainstreet Research suggests the Tories have the support of 45 per cent of decided or leaning voters, compared to 29 per cent for the NDP and 14 per cent for the Liberals.

Fourteen per cent of respondents were undecided.

The poll surveyed 896 Manitobans between July 15 and 17 via interactive voice response on landlines and cellphones, and it's considered accurate within plus or minus 3.27 per cent, 19 times out of 20.