Cabinet didn't get up-to-date police briefing during Emergencies Act deliberations

OTTAWA -

A few hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the history-making decision to invoke the Emergencies Act, his national security adviser reached out to the RCMP for a threat assessment of the protests that had blockaded downtown Ottawa and several border crossings.

Jody Thomas did not go through official channels when she asked for that assessment, and prefaced it with her own description of the protest.

She told the RCMP in a Feb. 14 email the protests were a threat to democracy and the rule of law.

"This is about a national threat to national interests and institutions. By people who do not care about or understand democracy. Who are preparing to be violent. Who are motivated by anti-government sentiment," Thomas wrote in the email released Tuesday through a public inquiry.

Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act on Feb. 14 for the first time since the legislation was implemented in 1988, when he told Canadians extraordinary powers had to be granted to police and the government to quell countrywide protests against COVID-19 public health restrictions.

The Public Order Emergency Commission is tasked with determining whether the government was justified in triggering the legislation. It is holding public hearings in Ottawa until Nov. 25.

The emails were shown to RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki and her deputy, Mike Duheme, who appeared as witnesses before the commission Tuesday.

"Were you alert to the fact that this was a threat assessment going from your people to the Privy Council Office in connection with the invocation of the Emergencies Act?" commission lawyer Gordon Cameronasked the two highest-ranking officers in the RCMP.

Neither answered him directly because they said they could not remember if they were briefed. The RCMP produced an intelligence report in response to the request, and made reference to the noted presence of ideologically motivated violent extremists in the protest.

Lucki first raised the spectre that the government would invoke the Emergencies Act on Feb. 5 in a private exchange of text messages with Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner Thomas Carrique, after telling him the federal government had lost confidence in the Ottawa police.

Lucki told the commission on Tuesday she came to that conclusion based on the questions she fielded daily about what was going on in Ottawa at the time.

"I could hear the impatience. I could hear the frustration," she testified.

When the federal ministers sat down to formally deliberate the invocation of the Emergencies Act on Feb. 13, Lucki told the commission she did not get a chance to speak. That meant she did not get to tell them that Ottawa finally had a plan to deal with protest that had gridlocked the city for weeks.

"I guess in hindsight, that might have been something significant," Lucki said of not being able to deliver the information during that crucial meeting.

Ottawa's plan did not rely on any new powers for police.

The report Lucki intended to deliver at the meeting also included her opinion that police hadn't exhausted all the "tools" that were available to them through existing legislation.

She told the commission she's not sure it would have changed anything, and in any case, the Emergencies Act powers proved useful in shrinking the protest before police moved in to remove the crowds and trucks from the streets.

A document from a Feb. 23 cabinet meeting tabled with the commission gives some insight into how the powers were used.

The document shows police used the powers to compel the co-operation of two tow truck companies and deny two "known" foreign nationals from entering Canada.

There were "no specific arrests" made under the new Emergencies Act authorities in Ottawa. The local police service was able to secure the perimeter downtown without needing to use any of the designations in the legislation.

Mainly, the document shows, police agencies and banks worked together to freeze 242 bank accounts to limit funding to the protest.

Cabinet opted to revoke the emergency powers at that meeting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2022