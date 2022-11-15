Cabinet didn't get up-to-date police briefing during Emergencies Act deliberations
A few hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the history-making decision to invoke the Emergencies Act, his national security adviser reached out to the RCMP for a threat assessment of the protests that had blockaded downtown Ottawa and several border crossings.
Jody Thomas did not go through official channels when she asked for that assessment, and prefaced it with her own description of the protest.
She told the RCMP in a Feb. 14 email the protests were a threat to democracy and the rule of law.
"This is about a national threat to national interests and institutions. By people who do not care about or understand democracy. Who are preparing to be violent. Who are motivated by anti-government sentiment," Thomas wrote in the email released Tuesday through a public inquiry.
Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act on Feb. 14 for the first time since the legislation was implemented in 1988, when he told Canadians extraordinary powers had to be granted to police and the government to quell countrywide protests against COVID-19 public health restrictions.
The Public Order Emergency Commission is tasked with determining whether the government was justified in triggering the legislation. It is holding public hearings in Ottawa until Nov. 25.
The emails were shown to RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki and her deputy, Mike Duheme, who appeared as witnesses before the commission Tuesday.
"Were you alert to the fact that this was a threat assessment going from your people to the Privy Council Office in connection with the invocation of the Emergencies Act?" commission lawyer Gordon Cameronasked the two highest-ranking officers in the RCMP.
Neither answered him directly because they said they could not remember if they were briefed. The RCMP produced an intelligence report in response to the request, and made reference to the noted presence of ideologically motivated violent extremists in the protest.
Lucki first raised the spectre that the government would invoke the Emergencies Act on Feb. 5 in a private exchange of text messages with Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner Thomas Carrique, after telling him the federal government had lost confidence in the Ottawa police.
Lucki told the commission on Tuesday she came to that conclusion based on the questions she fielded daily about what was going on in Ottawa at the time.
"I could hear the impatience. I could hear the frustration," she testified.
When the federal ministers sat down to formally deliberate the invocation of the Emergencies Act on Feb. 13, Lucki told the commission she did not get a chance to speak. That meant she did not get to tell them that Ottawa finally had a plan to deal with protest that had gridlocked the city for weeks.
"I guess in hindsight, that might have been something significant," Lucki said of not being able to deliver the information during that crucial meeting.
Ottawa's plan did not rely on any new powers for police.
The report Lucki intended to deliver at the meeting also included her opinion that police hadn't exhausted all the "tools" that were available to them through existing legislation.
She told the commission she's not sure it would have changed anything, and in any case, the Emergencies Act powers proved useful in shrinking the protest before police moved in to remove the crowds and trucks from the streets.
A document from a Feb. 23 cabinet meeting tabled with the commission gives some insight into how the powers were used.
The document shows police used the powers to compel the co-operation of two tow truck companies and deny two "known" foreign nationals from entering Canada.
There were "no specific arrests" made under the new Emergencies Act authorities in Ottawa. The local police service was able to secure the perimeter downtown without needing to use any of the designations in the legislation.
Mainly, the document shows, police agencies and banks worked together to freeze 242 bank accounts to limit funding to the protest.
Cabinet opted to revoke the emergency powers at that meeting.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2022
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History was made on Oct. 13 with the launch of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings in Ottawa, looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Strikes put Ukraine in darkness; Russian missiles cross into Poland
Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts, and a U.S. official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, where two people were killed.
Trudeau deletes tweet falsely claiming Iran has sentenced 15,000 protesters to death
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deleted a tweet containing false information on mass death sentences in Iran, after a viral campaign on social media circulated the fake news.
BREAKING | Police responding to 'multiple shootings' in area of Merritt, B.C.
Authorities are responding to a series of shootings reported in and around Merritt, B.C., early Tuesday morning – but so far, there have been no reports of injuries.
Trump to launch new White House bid while Republicans lick their wounds
Donald Trump is set to launch a new White House bid at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday night. His announcement follows a disappointing showing in last week's midterm congressional elections that many Republicans blame on him.
Girl Guides of Canada renaming 'Brownies' as it’s caused 'personal harm' to racialized girls
Girl Guides of Canada announced Tuesday that the organization is renaming “Brownies,” as it says the name has caused “personal harm” to racialized girls and the change will reflect its goals of empowering girls.
Health Canada won't say how much new kids' pain medicine coming, where it's going
Health Canada officials say more doses of children's painkillers and fever medication will be available soon but it won't say how many or where exactly they'll be sent.
WATCH LIVE | Cabinet didn't get up-to-date police briefing during Emergencies Act deliberations
A few hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the history-making decision to invoke the Emergencies Act, his national security adviser reached out to the RCMP for a threat assessment of the protests that had blockaded downtown Ottawa and several border crossings.
These 10 vehicles were the most targeted by thieves in Canada last year
A just-released report reveals the top 10 most-stolen vehicles in Canada last year, including models from Ford, Honda, Toyota and more.
Nicholson 'sorry' for how Hockey Canada handled sexual assault claims under his watch
Former Hockey Canada president and CEO Bob Nicholson says he's 'sorry' for not putting written guidelines in place on how the national sport organization should handle sexual assault claims during his time in charge.
Canada
-
Mom sues Pornhub owner for allegedly showing video of her son, 12, being molested
A mother from Alabama has accused Pornhub's parent company of profiting from a video showing the molestation of her 12-year-old son and ignoring repeated requests from police to remove it before the footage was taken down.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police responding to 'multiple shootings' in area of Merritt, B.C.
Authorities are responding to a series of shootings reported in and around Merritt, B.C., early Tuesday morning – but so far, there have been no reports of injuries.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Cabinet didn't get up-to-date police briefing during Emergencies Act deliberations
A few hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the history-making decision to invoke the Emergencies Act, his national security adviser reached out to the RCMP for a threat assessment of the protests that had blockaded downtown Ottawa and several border crossings.
-
'Still in shock': Community rallies around the survivors of fatal house fire in northern Alberta
Two children who survived a fatal house fire in northern Alberta have been released from the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton and are on the way back to the community with their mother, according to the chief of Little Red River Cree Nation.
-
Parts of southern Ontario to be hit with first major snowfall of the season
An alert has been issued for parts of southern Ontario with the 'first significant snowfall' of the season set to bring a blast of winter weather.
-
Booking doctors' appointments 'a nightmare' as parents struggle with long wait times
An increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus and influenza among children is leaving pediatric hospitals and clinics overwhelmed, according to the Canadian Pediatric Society. This has resulted in increased wait times at facilities across Canada. Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about their difficulties with booking doctors' appointments for their children over the last few months.
World
-
Uvalde police aware kids alive in classroom with gunman, report
A police commander at the scene of the Uvalde massacre was informed that children were alive in a classroom with the gunman more than 30 minutes before officers breached the room and ended one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.
-
Judge overturns Georgia's ban on abortion around 6 weeks
A judge overturned Georgia's ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy, ruling Tuesday that it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted and was therefore void.
-
Amid tensions with China, Taiwan shows off military drones
Taiwan displayed its self-developed drone technology Tuesday, amid rising concerns over China's threats to use force to assert its claim to the self-governing island republic.
-
Trump to launch new White House bid while Republicans lick their wounds
Donald Trump is set to launch a new White House bid at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday night. His announcement follows a disappointing showing in last week's midterm congressional elections that many Republicans blame on him.
-
Bodies of 2 girls found in Syria camp housing ISIS families
The beheaded bodies of two Egyptian girls were found Tuesday in a sprawling camp in northeastern Syria housing tens of thousands of women and children linked to the Islamic State group, an opposition war monitor and local officials said.
-
Taliban to impose their interpretation of Sharia law in Afghanistan
The Taliban has ordered judges in Afghanistan to fully impose their interpretation of Sharia Law, including potential public executions, amputations and flogging, a move experts fear will lead to a further deterioration of human rights in the impoverished country.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Cabinet didn't get up-to-date police briefing during Emergencies Act deliberations
A few hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the history-making decision to invoke the Emergencies Act, his national security adviser reached out to the RCMP for a threat assessment of the protests that had blockaded downtown Ottawa and several border crossings.
-
Trudeau deletes tweet falsely claiming Iran has sentenced 15,000 protesters to death
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deleted a tweet containing false information on mass death sentences in Iran, after a viral campaign on social media circulated the fake news.
-
Health Canada won't say how much new kids' pain medicine coming, where it's going
Health Canada officials say more doses of children's painkillers and fever medication will be available soon but it won't say how many or where exactly they'll be sent.
Health
-
Booking doctors' appointments 'a nightmare' as parents struggle with long wait times
An increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus and influenza among children is leaving pediatric hospitals and clinics overwhelmed, according to the Canadian Pediatric Society. This has resulted in increased wait times at facilities across Canada. Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about their difficulties with booking doctors' appointments for their children over the last few months.
-
Canada officially in a flu epidemic after crossing seasonal threshold
The latest FluWatch report confirms what experts have been warning could happen as an early rise in influenza cases spreads across Canada: we're now officially in the midst of a flu epidemic.
-
'People are dying': First Nation sounds alarm over growing drug crisis in northern Manitoba community
A remote First Nation in northeastern Manitoba is raising concerns about a growing drug crisis in the community, noting the federal government have offered little help.
Sci-Tech
-
Rats 'Beat It' to the music just like humans, a study discovers
Researchers at the University of Tokyo have discovered that rats can synchronize their head movements with the beat of a song and keep rhythm just like humans do.
-
The answers to improving Canada's health-care system could be in space, according to these astronauts
A new article published in the Canadian Family Physician Journal details how space medicine could expand health care on Earth, by using technology meant for deep space exploration.
-
Elon Musk cuts Twitter's outsourced content moderators
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job.
Entertainment
-
Grammy nominations to be announced, with 5 new categories
The Recording Academy will announce nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards on Tuesday with some significant additions.
-
Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says
A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and can no longer sing.
-
'Did not end well': New Pence book details split with Trump
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence blames Donald Trump for endangering his family 'and all those serving at the Capitol' on Jan. 6 in a new memoir released Tuesday.
Business
-
StatCan: Manufacturing sales unchanged in September at $70.4B
Statistics Canada said Tuesday, gains in sales of durable goods including aerospace product and parts, primary metal and machinery were offset by a drop in non-durable goods including petroleum and coal products and food.
-
Canadian October home sales up from September, first monthly increase since February
The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in October posted their first monthly gain since February.
-
Apple launches emergency system for people who can't access cell service
As Canada's top telecommunications companies face pressure to ensure Canadians can reach emergency responders in the event of a major outage, Apple is rolling out a new service. The Emergency SOS system, available on iPhone 14 devices in Canada this week, will help people without cellular or Wi-Fi service connect to a satellite to report an emergency or call for help.
Lifestyle
-
Jeff Bezos says he will give most of his money to charity
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his US$124 billion net worth during his lifetime, telling CNN in an exclusive interview he will devote the bulk of his wealth to fighting climate change and supporting people who can unify humanity in the face of deep social and political divisions.
-
'Boggled my mind': Woman finds 60-year-old photo of herself on souvenir while secondhand shopping
Secondhand stores always have interesting finds, and a former Nova Scotia lancer recently got more than she bargained for.
-
WATCH: How to fold a fitted sheet and other frustrating laundry
Tackling two of the most frustrating items in laundry baskets everywhere, Canadian TikTok star Melissa Pateras shows how to neatly fold the dreaded fitted sheet and bulky hooded sweater.
Sports
-
Nicholson 'sorry' for how Hockey Canada handled sexual assault claims under his watch
Former Hockey Canada president and CEO Bob Nicholson says he's 'sorry' for not putting written guidelines in place on how the national sport organization should handle sexual assault claims during his time in charge.
-
FIFA President calls for World Cup ceasefire in Ukraine at G20
FIFA President Gianni Infantino urged world leaders on Tuesday to call for a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine during the World Cup that starts this week.
-
Cristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United owners 'don't care about the club'
Cristiano Ronaldo has been on a war path against his current club and is clearly uninspired by Manchester United's owners, the Glazer family. In an explosive interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV, Ronaldo says the owners 'don't care about the club.'
Autos
-
These 10 vehicles were the most targeted by thieves in Canada last year
A just-released report reveals the top 10 most-stolen vehicles in Canada last year, including models from Ford, Honda, Toyota and more.
-
$1.4M worth of vehicles recovered in Toronto carjacking network bust
A joint police task-force has arrested 16 people, laid 116 charges and recovered over a million dollars worth of stolen vehicles after busting a carjacking network in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Albertans know winter tires are important, poll shows only 56% use them
Alberta has already seen its fair share of snowy weather to start the month, but a new poll suggests that many drivers are still not using winter tires on their vehicles.