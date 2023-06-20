Byelection results round-up: Who won in four federal races last night?

OTTAWA -

Voters in four federal ridings had their say on Monday, voting in new members of Parliament in the ridings of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount, Que., Oxford, Ont., Portage–Lisgar, Man., and Winnipeg South Centre, Man.

While overall the seat count in the House of Commons isn't changing, seeing the Liberals hold on to the two ridings they won in 2021 and the Conservatives keeping the two others, the margins of victory offer some interesting indications about Canadians' shifting support.

Here's a riding-by-riding breakdown of Monday's results:

NOTRE-DAME-DE-GRACE–WESTMOUNT

Who won? Liberal Anna Gainey

What was formerly Liberal Marc Garneau's seat, now belongs to past Liberal Party president Gainey.

After having long list of high-profile Liberal ministers and party members come to help her knock on doors and rally supporters, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Gainey held the Liberal stronghold handily and is now being looked at as a potential cabinet contender.

Gainey secured 50.8 per cent of the vote, compared to Garneau's 53.8 per cent in 2021. Potentially playing a factor in the results in this riding was an issue that arose on the campaign trail: the federal government's handling of language law changes and Anglophone minority rights.

Green Party co-leader Jonathan Pedneault was one of the candidates running against Gainey, trying to secure a third seat in the House for his party, but placed fourth. Though, he did boost the party's support in the riding up from 2021, outpacing the Bloc Quebecois candidate.

How the candidates placed:

Liberal Anna Gainey – 50.8 per cent of the vote

New Democrat Jean-Francois Filion – 13.8 per cent of the vote

Conservative Mathew Kaminski – 13.5 per cent of the vote

Green Jonathan Pedneault – 13.3 per cent of the vote

Bloc Quebecois Laurence Massey – 4.5 per cent of the vote

With all 204 polls reported in this riding, preliminary voter turnout for this byelection was 29.7 per cent.

OXFORD

Who won? Conservative Arpan Khanna

Small business owner and lawyer Arpan Khanna, who helped Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre win the leadership last year, pulled of a win after a race that had its fair share of party infighting over who the local candidate would be, and a popular Liberal candidate.

With 266 of 267 polls reporting in this riding, Khanna won with 43 per cent of the vote, compared to former Conservative MP Dave MacKenzie's 47 per cent win in 2021.

MacKenzie had hoped to see his daughter run to replace him in this southwestern Ontario riding, but after that didn't pan out, he said that even after representing the riding as a Conservative for close to 20 years, he'd be voting for Liberal David Hilderley.

Hilderley came into the race with a lengthy community record, and came out of it in second place, but narrowed the Conservative margin of victory considerably from 2021, seeing the Liberals' vote share increase from 20.5 per cent in the last election, to 36.2 per cent.

How the candidates placed:

Conservative Arpan Khanna – 40.3 per cent of the vote

Liberal David Hilderley – 36.2 per cent of the vote

New Democrat Cody Groat – 10.5 per cent of the vote

Christian Heritage Party John Markus – 4.4. per cent of the vote

People's Party Wendy Martin – 3.3 per cent of the vote

Green Cheryle Baker – 2.2 per cent of the vote

With 266 of 267 polls reporting, preliminary voter turnout for this riding was 38.2 per cent.

WINNIPEG SOUTH CENTRE

Who won? Liberal Ben Carr

Following the death of former cabinet minister Jim Carr, all eyes in this riding were on his son, Ben Carr, who has now succeeded in keeping the seat in the family. With a significant runway to prepare and the heightened personal touch to this race, Carr secured a larger percentage of the votes than his dad did in 2021, while the Conservative support dipped slightly.

Carr, a former strategy firm VP, school teacher, and political staffer, was among 48 candidates listed on the ballot in his riding on Monday night, the largest number of candidates in Canadian election history. This was the result of a movement to place dozens of independent candidates on the ballot in protest over the Liberals' broken electoral reform promise.

How the candidates placed:

Liberal Ben Carr – 55.5 per cent of the vote

Conservative Damir Stipanovic – 23.7 per cent of the vote

New Democrat Julia Riddell – 14.5 per cent of the vote

Green Douglas Hemmerling – 2.7 per cent of the vote

People's Party Tylor Baer – 1.3 per cent of the vote

With all 198 polls reported in this riding, preliminary voter turnout was 36.6 per cent.

PORTAGE-LISGAR

Who won? Conservative Branden Leslie

After an intense campaign seeing both an online and in-riding war of words between the Conservatives and People's Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime "Max" Bernier, Conservative Branden Leslie came out on top, handily.

After interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen stepped down, opening up this true-blue stronghold, Bernier pounced and put his hat in the ring, proceeding to push a series of U.S.-style socially conservative and conspiratorial policies. Meanwhile, Leslie tried to use the former progressive Conservative's record against him, arguing that a vote for the PPC leader was essentially a vote for Trudeau.

In the end, self-described farm kid and former Conservative campaign manager Leslie secured 64.9 per cent of the vote with 247 of 248 polls reporting, up from Bergen's 52.5 per cent in 2021. Bernier placed second, but the PPC support dipped from 2021's 21.6 per cent of the vote, to 17.2 per cent on Monday.

How the candidates placed:

Conservative Branden Leslie – 64.9 per cent of the vote

People's Party Max Bernier – 17.2 per cent of the vote

Liberal Kerry Smith – 8.5 per cent of the vote

New Democrat Lisa Tessier-Burch – 7.1 per cent of the vote

Green Nicolas Geddert – 2.2 per cent of the vote

With 247 of 248 polls reporting, preliminary voter turnout for this riding was 45.1 per cent.