

Sonja Puzic, with files from CTV's Michel Boyer





The prime minister’s former principal secretary, Gerald Butts, has submitted text conversationshe had with Jody Wilson-Raybould that show the tensions between the PMO and the former justice minister as she was being shuffled into a different portfolio.

In the documents Butts submitted to the House Justice Committee, obtained by CTV News ahead of their public release, he reiterates his “strong disagreement” with some of the evidence Wilson-Raybould has provided to the committeeso far. Butts’ latest submission also includes a new statement and hand-written notes he made during a Jan. 7 call with Wilson-Raybould and the prime minister.

The text messages he provided show that Wilson-Raybould felt she was being moved out of the justice portfolio because of her stance on the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin – a belief that she has expressed to the justice committee herself -- and that Butts repeatedly told her that is not why the cabinet was shuffled on Jan. 14.

“Timing of ‘pushing’ me out (which will be the perception – whether true or not) is terrible – it will be confounding and perplexing to people,” Wilson-Raybould wrote in a text message to Butts on Jan. 8, according to screenshots of the conversation he submitted.

“This situation is only going to deepen and I am very worried about it,” she wrote, adding that she has been getting texts and emails from concernesd Indigenous leaders.

In that message, Wilson-Raybould appeared to reference the protests in support of a British Columbia First Nation that had been blocking an access road to a pipeline project.

“Nobody is ‘pushing you out,’” Butts wrote back. “In fact, the PM has taken the extraordinary (in my experience unique) step of offering an alternative Cabinet post to you.”

In his March 6 testimony to the justice committee, Butts said that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wanted to move Wilson-Raybould to Indigenous Services but she turned down that post, saying she had spent her entire life fighting the Indian Act. Trudeau then moved her to Veterans Affairs instead, but she resigned from cabinet on Feb. 12, after the SNC-Lavalin scandal broke.

At the heart of the scandal are Wilson-Raybould’s allegations that she faced sustained and improper pressure from senior government officials to interfere in a criminal case against the Quebec engineering and construction firm, which faces bribery charges related to contracts in Libya.

Trudeau, Butts and other senior officials she named in her testimony and submissions to the justice committee have repeatedly denied that there was any improper pressure in the case.

In a text message from Jan. 12, according to the screenshots Butts submitted, Wilson-Raybould tells him that she felt “compelled to say -- one last time” that moving her out of the justice portfolio is a “mistake.”

“My eyes are wide open on this shift,” she wrote, noting that she is proud of the work she had done as justice minister and attorney general.

“I stand behind this hard work and all of my decisions and legal advice.”

Butts replies by saying, “I know this is tough, but we have very good ideas to make it all work from a comms perspective.”

He also tells her that the cabinet shuffle is an “opportunity” for Wilson-Raybould to “show people a side of yourself and your talent that you did not get as MOJAG [minister of justice and attorney general].”

Documents

Gerald Butts Document Submi... by on Scribd

Gerald Butts Statement Marc... by on Scribd