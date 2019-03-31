

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





Gerald Butts, Prime Minster Justin Trudeau’s former principal secretary, has handed over texts and notes to the House of Commons Justice Committeedays after new evidence submitted by former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybouldwas made public.

In a tweet he wrote, “having reviewed Ms Wilson-Raybould’s further testimony, I have tabled with the Justice Committee notes and texts between us related to the events Ms Wilson-Raybould describes.”