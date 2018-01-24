

The Canadian Press





DAVOS, Switzerland - The North American Free Trade Agreement is expected to be the prime topic when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a roundtable discussion Wednesday with several U.S. business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The session - to be moderated by Canadian economic guru Dominic Barton - will involve several heavy hitters in U.S. business, including the CEOs of Dow Chemical, UPS, Cargill, Qualcomm Inc., Tyson Foods and the New York Stock Exchange.

The roundtable on the sidelines of the WEP comes a day after Canada and Mexico joined the new Trans-Pacific Partnership as the NAFTA partners gathered in Montreal for a week of negotiations.

There are concerns that the efforts in Montreal could be impacted by the new TPP, but the chief negotiators for Canada and Mexico brushed aside that notion on Tuesday.

"It's pretty much separate tracks," Canada's lead negotiator Steve Verheul told The Canadian Press in Montreal.

Trudeau will also hold bilateral business meetings Wednesday with the heads of Royal Dutch Shell, Microsoft and Ericsson. He also has one bilateral meeting with a political leader - Argentine President Mauricio Macri.

Before leave Switzerland on Thursday, Trudeau is scheduled to attend a public session on the empowerment of girls and women and be joined by Pakistani activist and honorary Canadian citizen Malala Yousafzai.

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak in Davos on Friday after Trudeau returns home.