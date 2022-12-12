'Business as usual'? What to expect out of Mississauga byelection as voting wraps up
At first glance, Monday's federal byelection in a coveted Greater Toronto Area riding might seem like a nail-biter.
It's the first contest under the Conservative leadership of Pierre Poilievre, in an area of the country crucial to his party's chances of success in future federal elections.
And the contest, in a district the Tories won when Stephen Harper earned a majority mandate, comes seven years into the tenure of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose government is on its second minority stint in Parliament.
Though Poilievre has been scarcely visible as parties test their ground game a year after the last general election, he tweeted his support for candidate Ron Chhinzer on Monday afternoon.
Chhinzer is a "strong Conservative," Poilievre said, who, after a 20-year career in law enforcement, "will be a strong advocate to tackle crime and restore safe streets in Mississauga."
But with the Liberals running a well-known former Ontario cabinet minister as their candidate in Mississauga-Lakeshore, they "should be able to win," said Philippe Fournier, the creator of 338Canada, a statistical model of electoral projections based on polling, demographics and elections history.
Still, he warned that byelection results are not always meaningful in the grand scheme.
"If the Conservatives pull it out, it's a big story. If the Liberals win by five or six points, it's just business as usual," he said. The Liberals had won the riding by about a six-point margin in the 2021 federal election.
Fournier said Conservatives will need to learn how to win again in the regions outside of Toronto if Poilievre wants a kick at the can as prime minister.
"When you look at the riding map, the Conservatives have maxed out in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta. They could win maybe a handful more in Atlantic provinces, maybe two, three more in Quebec, maybe two, three more in B.C.," he said.
"That doesn't give you victory. They have to win more in Ontario. Where are the potential gains for the Conservatives? It's into the Mississaugas and the Scarboroughs."
Brian Gallant, 53, a Conservative voter, said he doesn't know much about Chhinzer but will vote for him nonetheless.
"I am tired of the Liberals, and we need a change, we definitely need a change," he said.
Chhinzer, a gang prevention expert and member of the Peel Regional Police Service serving in Mississauga, did not respond to multiple requests for an interview.
Charles Sousa, Ontario's finance minister under former premier Kathleen Wynne, lost his seat in the 2018 provincial election that saw the Liberals fall from the governing party to one without official status in the legislature.
He said his experience representing the community west of Toronto and navigating government makes him the most qualified person for the federal seat.
"People want someone who is positive, open-minded, listens to them and gets things done. And so I try to avoid the partisan stuff. I don't get to the extremes of the spectrum," he said.
"Nothing's gonna change in Ottawa, regardless of the outcome of this election. So who do you want to fight for you and be there for you? I'm getting a lot of positive feedback."
Joining Sousa in the crowded 40-candidate race -- with the vast majority of hopefuls running as Independents -- is the NDP's Julia Kole, whose party placed a distant third in the riding's last three elections.
Kole, a former constituency staffer for a member of the provincial legislature, suggested that people who are frustrated with the Liberals should turn to the NDP rather than to the Conservatives.
"Look what the NDP has been able to accomplish. In a time where there is a lot of indecision, or a lot of delays of decision from the Liberal government, we are working to hold them accountable," she said. "We're small, but we're mighty."
The byelection was announced after Sven Spengemann, the former Liberal MP, announced earlier this year that he would resign to pursue a new job at the United Nations.
Polls were scheduled to remain open until 8:30 p.m. on Monday evening, with the first Elections Canada results expected to roll in thereafter.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: Fort Myers Beach rises again as the Canadian snowbird migration arrives
Hope was in short supply just ten weeks ago on this 10-kilometre spit of sand at the end of the migration route for tens of thousands of Canadian snowbirds, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca from Florida's Fort Myers Beach. But there are signs, he says, things may return to normal much faster than anyone expected.
opinion | Don Martin: Danielle Smith's antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier
Danielle Smith has gone straight from the political altar to a divorce from common sense – and her out-of-the-gate antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sick Ontario preschooler airlifted 350 km from home due to full local hospital
An Ontario mother says her son’s recent experience in Ontario’s packed pediatric health-care system has left her and her family terrified.
Canadians with fixed-rate mortgages 'terrified' in face of higher interest rates upon renewal
Canadians whose mortgages will soon be up for renewal say they're 'terrified' of not being able to afford payments. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of homeowners with fixed-rate mortgages who either plan to sell their home, shop around for rates or cut back on spending to make ends meet.
Research reveals how 'selfish genes' succeed
New research is providing important insights on how a dangerous selfish gene also referred to as a DNA parasite functions and survives – information that could one day help control pests like mosquitoes.
BREAKING | Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX's founder, arrested in the Bahamas
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of failed crypto exchange FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday after U.S. prosecutors filed criminal charges against him, according to a statement from the government of the Bahamas.
Four provinces to be impacted as 3,000-kilometre-long storm heads into Canada
Parts of southern Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec are expected to get remnants of a wide-reaching U.S. storm that is expected to cause blizzards in some states.
To swaddle or not to swaddle? What the current guidance is for newborns
Swaddling is an age-old practice that has long been bound in controversy, falling in and out of style several times in the past century. CTVNews.ca looks at the current best practices around swaddling, according to health-care professionals and public health agencies.
Renters can now apply for one-time $500 housing benefit top-up
Applications are now open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit that will see those eligible receive an additional $500. Here's what you need to know.
Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Jim Carr dies
Liberal MP for Winnipeg South Centre Jim Carr is being remembered as a dedicated representative and a bridge builder. The former cabinet minister died Monday at the age of 71, after a years-long battle with cancer.
Increased heart failure deaths linked to extreme hot and cold: study
New research has found extremely hot and cold temperatures increase the risk of death among people with cardiovascular diseases, particularly heart failure.
Canada
-
Sick Ontario preschooler airlifted 350 km from home due to full local hospital
An Ontario mother says her son’s recent experience in Ontario’s packed pediatric health-care system has left her and her family terrified.
-
Canadians with fixed-rate mortgages 'terrified' in face of higher interest rates upon renewal
Canadians whose mortgages will soon be up for renewal say they're 'terrified' of not being able to afford payments. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of homeowners with fixed-rate mortgages who either plan to sell their home, shop around for rates or cut back on spending to make ends meet.
-
Bank of Canada governor warns geopolitical trends could make inflation fight harder
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says the bank was surprised this year how the combination of large supply chain shocks and an overheated economy would play out on inflation.
-
Violent crime involving firearms down five per cent: Statistics Canada
Newly released statistics show violent crime involving firearms dropped five per cent in Canada between 2020 and 2021.
-
Four provinces to be impacted as 3,000-kilometre-long storm heads into Canada
Parts of southern Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec are expected to get remnants of a wide-reaching U.S. storm that is expected to cause blizzards in some states.
-
Renters can now apply for one-time $500 housing benefit top-up
Applications are now open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit that will see those eligible receive an additional $500. Here's what you need to know.
World
-
Fake psychic, partner sentenced in US$3M fraud scheme
A South Florida woman claiming to be a psychic has been sentenced to federal prison along with her partner for conning a woman out of more than US$3 million.
-
Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing appears in U.S. court
More than three decades after a bomb brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing everyone aboard, a former Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb appeared Monday in federal court, charged with an act of international terrorism.
-
EU reaches deal on Ukraine aid, tax on big corporations
The European Union reached a deal in principle to send an 18 billion euro (US$18.93 billion) financial aid package to Ukraine and approve a minimum tax on major corporations in a big move that narrowed a rift between the bloc and recalcitrant member Hungary.
-
Kaw─ünanakoa, 'last Hawaiian princess' dies at 96
Abigail Kaw─ünanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii's largest landowners, died on Sunday.
-
'The right decision:' David Whelan on Brittney Griner prisoner swap
David Whelan, the brother of U.S. Marine Paul Whelan imprisoned in Russia, said the deal to trade notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner was the right decision.
-
Indian, Chinese troops suffer minor injuries in border clash
Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Tawang sector of India's Arunachal Pradesh state on Dec. 9 causing minor injuries to a few soldiers on both sides, Reuters content partner ANI reported on Monday, citing sources.
Politics
-
Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Jim Carr dies
Liberal MP for Winnipeg South Centre Jim Carr is being remembered as a dedicated representative and a bridge builder. The former cabinet minister died Monday at the age of 71, after a years-long battle with cancer.
-
MPs to study RCMP contract granted to company with ties to Chinese government
Members of Parliament voted Monday to call Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino to testify as part of a probe into the federal government's now-suspended RCMP contract with a Canadian company whose parent organization has ties to the Chinese government.
-
'Business as usual'? What to expect out of Mississauga byelection as voting wraps up
Monday's federal byelection, in a district the Tories won when Stephen Harper earned a majority mandate, comes seven years into the tenure of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose government is on its second minority stint in Parliament.
Health
-
Sick Ontario preschooler airlifted 350 km from home due to full local hospital
An Ontario mother says her son’s recent experience in Ontario’s packed pediatric health-care system has left her and her family terrified.
-
Research reveals how 'selfish genes' succeed
New research is providing important insights on how a dangerous selfish gene also referred to as a DNA parasite functions and survives – information that could one day help control pests like mosquitoes.
-
Inside SickKids: How the pediatric hospital's ICU was saved from near collapse
With the SickKids ICU at 120 per cent capacity and under immense pressure, the Toronto hospital has worked to ensure it can keep caring for young patients who need its specialized care.
Sci-Tech
-
Artemis I landed, what this means for Canada and space exploration
Canada is playing a bigger role in NASA's Artemis missions, hoping to establish a permanent base for humans on the moon, 50 years after the final Apollo mission in 1972 was completed.
-
NASA's Orion capsule blazes home from test flight to moon
NASA's Orion capsule made a blisteringly fast return from the moon Sunday, parachuting into the Pacific off Mexico to conclude a test flight that should clear the way for astronauts on the next lunar flyby. The incoming capsule hit the atmosphere at Mach 32, or 32 times the speed of sound, and endured reentry temperatures of 2,760 degrees Celsius.
-
'It's not just fun': Lensa AI portrait app raises ethical, privacy concerns
'Magic avatars' are the latest internet craze, but one expert says individuals uploading photos of themselves onto the Lensa AI portrait app may not be aware of the ethical and privacy concerns involved.
Entertainment
-
Golden Globe noms led by 'Banshees,' 'Everything Everywhere'
After scandal and boycott plunged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association into disarray and knocked its annual award show off television for a year, the Golden Globes geared up Monday for its return by showering nominations on the black comedy 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and the multiverse mash-up 'Everything Everywhere all at Once.'
-
Toronto filmmaker Sarah Polley's 'Women Talking' earns two Golden Globe nominations
Toronto filmmaker Sarah Polley has earned her first Golden Globe nomination in the best motion picture screenplay category for “Women Talking.”
-
Taylor Swift, songwriters agree to end 'Shake It Off' copyright case
Two songwriters have dropped their lawsuit claiming Grammy-winning musician Taylor Swift copied their lyrics in her 2014 No. 1 hit 'Shake It Off,' according to court documents filed on Monday.
Business
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX's founder, arrested in the Bahamas
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of failed crypto exchange FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday after U.S. prosecutors filed criminal charges against him, according to a statement from the government of the Bahamas.
-
Bank of Canada governor warns geopolitical trends could make inflation fight harder
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says the bank was surprised this year how the combination of large supply chain shocks and an overheated economy would play out on inflation.
-
What Canadian households owe relative to their income is on the rise: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadian households owe relative to their income rose in the third quarter.
Lifestyle
-
Old-fashioned gifts, early planning and buying store brands: Here's how to save over the holidays
Following several months of high inflation rates, this holiday season may be especially stressful for Canadians looking to cut back on spending. Whether hosting friends and family members, or purchasing gifts for loved ones, here are some tips on how to make the most of the holiday season without breaking the bank.
-
U.S. shoppers, workers clash over post-pandemic expectations
Before the pandemic, American consumers had gotten accustomed to instant gratification: packages and groceries delivered to their doorstep in less than an hour, stores that stayed open around the clock to serve their every need.
-
30-year-old Toronto man in shock after huge Lotto Max win
A 30-year-old Toronto man is still in disbelief after huge Lotto Max win.
Sports
-
Former CFL head coach John Gregory dies at the age of 84
John Gregory, who guided the Saskatchewan Roughriders to their second Grey Cup title in 1989, has died at age 84.
-
Celtics' Williams fined $20K for punching ball into stands
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been fined $20,000 for punching the ball into the stands during a game against the Golden State Warriors, the NBA announced Monday.
-
Team Canada roster chosen for World Junior Hockey Championship
Team Canada announced the final lineup for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Monday. Forward Zach Dean of Mount Pearl, N.L. is the only Atlantic Canadian player to make the team.
Autos
-
B.C. lowest for auto insurance rates, Alta. among the highest: report
A new report by Ernest and Young ranked the cheapest and most expensive auto insurance rates among nine provinces, with B.C. at the top spot for most affordable.
-
Markets in 'panic mode' as gas prices fall: expert
Canadians are experiencing relief at gas pumps this weekend, but one expert says low prices will not last long as gas prices are known to fluctuate for a variety of reasons, including geopolitics.
-
Gas prices down across Canada, likely to last a few weeks leading up to holidays
Drivers hoping for cheaper gas can fill up after the price at the pump across Canada dropped today to 143 cents.