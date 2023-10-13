Politics

    • Buses removed from major downtown routes during 'Freedom Convoy,' court hears

    Tamara Lich arrives for her trial at the courthouse in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Tamara Lich arrives for her trial at the courthouse in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
    OTTAWA -

    An Ottawa courtroom heard that public transit service was mostly suspended through the downtown core during the "Freedom Convoy" protest last year.

    Natalie Huneault with OC Transpo is testifying in the criminal trial of two of the protest organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.

    Huneault is responsible for planning detours to accommodate events and demonstrations that disrupt bus service in Ottawa.

    She says about 150 stops in the downtown core were not in use during the demonstration because streets were blocked and closed.

    Before the convoy arrived, she says the longest route disruptions lasted three days during Italian Fest.

    The convoy disruptions lasted more than three weeks.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2023.

    MORE POLITICS NEWS

    IN DEPTH

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it

    Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?

    Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?

    Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News