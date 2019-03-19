The Parliamentary Justice Committee has ended its study on the SNC-Lavalin issue with what NDP MP Murray Rankin called a "transparent effort to change the channel."

Now, MPs are hinting that there will be action taken Tuesday afternoon to, according to Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, "show Canadians the gravity of the situation."

The committee convened behind closed doors Tuesday to plan the next steps in its study of alleged political interference in the corruption case of Quebec engineering giant SNC-Lavalin. While opposition MPs planned to fight for former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to testify before committee for a second time, the Liberals made it clear in advance of the meeting that they had no intention of granting the request. The night before the meeting, Liberals published a three-page letter laying out their plan to quash the study and leave investigation of the issue to the ethics commissioner.

"As committee members, we have achieved our objectives with respect to these meetings," the letter read.

Once gathered behind closed doors on Tuesday, the Liberal MPs on the committee used their majority to end the study. The committee then adopted a motion to move on to a study of how they could amend the Canadian Human Rights Act to stem the "propagation of hateful acts and incitement of hate."

The motion comes just days after a shooter attacked two mosques in New Zealand, killing 49 people.

Opposition vows action

Once the meeting wrapped up, opposition MPs burst through the committee doors and blasted the Liberals for ending the study.

"What happened today is absolutely outrageous," Conservative MP Michael Cooper said. "The Liberals have shut down the process."

As a result of the decision to end the study, the committee will not hear from several witnesses the opposition has requested speak before the committee. That list extends beyond Wilson-Raybould and includes multiple senior official from the prime minister’s office whose names have come up during testimony on the SNC-Lavalin issue. Among those senior PMO official are Elder Marques, Mathieu Bouchard and Katie Telford.

Opposition MPs have vowed to pursue the issue. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer hinted that the Conservatives will take action on the issue Tuesday afternoon.

"You will see this afternoon the measures we will take," he said.

While Scheer didn’t describe the path the opposition might choose to take, there are a couple different tactics available to them.

Following the delay of a minor vote on Monday, bells will now start ringing at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday to alert MPs to come to the House of Commons for that same vote. If this is a regular vote, MPs will have half an hour to arrive and the vote itself would take about 10 minutes. That means the earliest the budget could be tabled is 4:35 p.m., just over half an hour later than its original 4 p.m. scheduled presentation.

MPs have the option to decide not to vote. The House doesn't usually record abstentions, but – should the Conservatives and NDP decide to abstain from voting – each MP has the option to stand up and explain why they abstained. That could mean massive delays as each opposition MP stands and explains their decision. There is no set time limit for these explanations.

However, a Conservative source says that isn't their plan.

Beyond the possibility of pressuring the government through delaying the Budget’s presentation, Conservatives also have the option of trying to conduct a similar study before another committee.

They could then fight once again to bring Wilson-Raybould before committee.