OTTAWA -- Conservative MPP Lisa MacLeod has offered further explanation of whom she informed about rumours of "inappropriate touching" involving MPP Patrick Brown, saying she alerted Dimitri Soudas, Tory insider and self-described PC campaign volunteer.

"It wasn’t the senior management and no one in caucus," MacLeod told reporters Friday afternoon.

She classified what she passed along as unspecific rumours of "inappropriate touching, or multiple girlfriends." She said the rumours did not surprise her.

MacLeod said she had informed members of the campaign team about concerns with Brown's alleged behaviour "two or three times," last year, and was told the rumours of "issues about women," were unfounded. "There were lots of things that were percolating that a lot of people heard," the Nepean-Carleton MPP told reporters on her way into the PC caucus meeting at Queen’s Park on Friday morning.

"People would tell me things so I would float it up the flagpole to the central campaign," said MacLeod. "Certainly when I heard issues about women I would bring those forward." She said, Friday morning, that she raised the matter with campaign members "before Christmas."

On Friday afternoon, MacLeod clarified that she had, in fact, gone to Soudas instead, because she did not trust members of Brown’s staff.

“It was to a friend of mine, Dimitri Soudas… he looked into the allegations and he hadn’t heard anything,” she said.

Soudas confirmed MacLeod’s account in a series of tweets, saying: "Ms. McLeod [sic.] informed me of rumours and allegations in regards to her then leader, Mr. Brown. She did not have specific details. Just rumours. I strongly urged her to raise these issues directly with Mr. Brown as I was a volunteer and she was a caucus member. I also urged her to raise this issue with caucus. She clearly didn’t."

He also said that MacLeod told him that the rumours came from former NHL player Eric Lindros.

CTV News has reached out to Lindros for comment.

A number of Brown's inner circle stepped aside late Wednesday, after learning of the allegations of sexual misconduct against Brown from two women.

Brown resigned as leader of the party following a conference call with his fellow party members late Wednesday night.

He has denied the allegations as false, and has vowed to remain the MPP for Barrie. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

MacLeod said she did not alert these senior campaign members.

"They took a principled stand and did the right thing. I'm grateful to them for taking a stand for women," she tweeted.

Campaign Manager Andrew Boddington, Chief of Staff Alykhan Velshi, and Deputy Campaign Manager Dan Robertson released a joint statement saying: "earlier today, all three of us became aware of allegations about Patrick Brown. After speaking with him, our advice was that he should resign as Ontario PC Party leader. He did not accept that advice."

As well, Ontario PC press secretary Nick Bergamini, staffer Ken Bossenkool and deputy campaign manager Joshua Workman all tweeted their resignations.

MacLeod said that she was not surprised when the women came forward, instead she said she was "quite relieved.”

"I think that the blemish that we had is gone," MacLeod said.

One of new interim PC leader Vic Fedeli’s first moves was to ask Brown to take a leave of absence from the caucus as he deals with the allegations he is facing. Fedeli said he has plans to work with his human resources department to strengthen workplace violence and harassment policies.

"No one should ever feel afraid to speak up," Fedeli said. He said he would not sign Brown's nomination papers if the allegations stand at the time of the election.