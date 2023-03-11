'Bringing it back into balance': Provinces welcome bail reform promise, continue push for reverse onus
Some provincial justice ministers say the federal government’s commitment this week to changing parts of the Criminal Code will bring “back into balance” some “unintended consequences” of 2019 bail reform.
On Friday, after a long-awaited meeting with his provincial counterparts, federal Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti committed to making “targeted reforms” to the Criminal Code and Canada’s bail system.
“We have a broad consensus on a path forward, one based on a set of shared principles and clear objectives,” Lametti said Friday. “That starts with a commitment from our government, the federal government, to move forward quickly on targeted reforms to the Criminal Code.”
But Lametti would not say whether he’s promised the provinces those reforms will include a reverse onus at bail hearings for certain firearms charges, something the premiers have been calling for. A reverse onus would mean those seeking bail would have to show why they should be released, as opposed to the Crown demonstrating why they should be detained.
“I can’t get out in front of my parliamentary colleagues, and I can’t get out in front of my cabinet colleagues,” Lametti said, when pressed on whether the reforms will include a reverse onus.
Meanwhile, the attorneys general for Manitoba and British Columbia told CTV’s Question Period host Vassy Kapelos, in an interview airing Sunday, making it harder for some repeat offenders to get bail is necessary to address a “rise in random attacks and violence” in Canada.
“What came from the meetings was a clear commitment for legislative changes to the Criminal Code that would add stronger provisions on repeat violent offenders and some firearm offenses,” B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma said. “So we know that with those changes, that people who commit those offenses have an onus of being held unless there's a good reason to release them.”
Critics of reverse onus say it removes the right to presumption of innocence until proven guilty, but Sharma said in this case, and in the circumstances under which the provinces are pushing for it, the goal is not to change the fundamentals of the justice system.
“Everything has a balance when it comes to bail,” said Manitoba Justice Minister and Attorney General Kelvin Goertzen, adding many factors are taken into consideration at a bail hearing, such as whether the person will show up in court and whether they pose a risk to public safety.
“We're talking about the balance that we need to have in our justice systems of protecting the most vulnerable, making sure that if it's a repeat violent offender that causes harm to communities, we have more tools in the toolbox to make sure our communities are safe,” Sharma said.
The federal government made other bail reforms in 2019 to address overcrowding in Canada’s prisons, as well as the overrepresentation of minorities in those prisons.
But Goertzen said the “targeted reforms” the provinces discussed with Lametti this week are unlikely to reverse the positive impacts of those 2019 changes.
“We’re not talking about everybody who's accused of a violent crime, we're talking about repeat offenders, which is a narrower band,” he also said. “So I do understand the concerns, but we still ultimately as ministers of justice do have a responsibility to ensure that people are safe in the community.”
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown issues rare statement; denies Arizona altercation allegations
As foreign interference allegations stack up, top intelligence official says last two elections were 'legitimate'
As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, one of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials told MPs that while Canadians' concerns about foreign meddling are understandable, they should be assured that 'the last two federal elections were fair and legitimate.'
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
EXCLUSIVE | Gay man taking Canadian government to court, says sperm donation restrictions make him feel like a 'second-class citizen'
A gay man is taking the federal government to court, challenging the constitutionality of a policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned.
Canada may be turning corner on inflation, but Bank of Canada governor not ruling out 'mild recession'
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says he thinks Canada is 'turning the corner' on inflation, but he isn't ruling out that the country could enter a 'mild recession.' In an English-language broadcast exclusive interview with CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier, Macklem encouraged Canadians to prepare a 'buffer' to withstand 'tougher times.'
Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag
After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.
Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight
The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: Trudeau can't ignore the dangers of Chinese meddling in Canada's elections
Bombshell revelations that suggest Chinese agents actively, fraudulently and successfully manipulated Canada's electoral integrity in the last two federal elections cannot be dismissed with the standard Justin Trudeau nothing-to-see-here shrug, Don Martin writes in his exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air
The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China's balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it's clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'
Don Martin: Trudeau meets the moment – and ducks for cover
Based on Justin Trudeau's first-day fail in the House of Commons, 'meeting the moment' is destined to become the most laughable slogan since the elder Pierre Trudeau's disastrous campaign rallying cry in 1972, which insisted 'the land is strong' just as the economy tanked.
