

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it’s "nice to come full circle" having his family accompany him on the Canadian government's trip to India.

Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau and their children, Xavier, 10, Ella-Grace, 9, and Hadrien, 3, are accompanying Trudeau on the week-long trip and have been photographed at the Taj Mahal, the Sabarmati Ashram, and visiting an elephant rescue sanctuary.

"It's wonderful to have the whole family with me this week. I'm glad that my kids get to experience this beautiful country while their dad is hard at work. It's actually quite fitting," said Trudeau, speaking to reporters at his first media availability of the trip.

Trudeau visited India in 1983 with his father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, on an official trip as prime minister.

"It's nice to come full circle and have them here with me now," Trudeau said.

Trudeau and a delegation of cabinet ministers and MPs are spending a week in India to "strengthen the historic ties" between Canada and India, and "pursue economic opportunities," he told reporters.