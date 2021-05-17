OTTAWA -- The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has named Brig.-Gen. Krista Brodie as the new vice-president of vaccine logistics and operations, replacing Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin.

The agency made the announcement on Monday evening after the Canadian Armed Forces and the Department of National Defence issued a joint statement last Friday stating Fortin was stepping aside amid a military investigation.

CTV News has exclusively reported that, according to sources, Fortin is facing a sexual misconduct claim that dates back more than 30 years.

“Brigadier-General Brodie has played a pivotal role in the vaccine rollout as part of the initial deployment to the Agency in November. Following a brief return to the Canadian Armed Forces in February as the Commander of Military Personnel Generation Group, Brigadier-General Brodie’s appointment allows for a seamless transition as she resumes her leadership role with PHAC,” reads a statement penned by PHAC president Iain Stewart

