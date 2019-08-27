

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- A Canadian official says Brazil and other Amazon-basin countries are considering Canada's offer of $15 million and equipment to help fight the fires destroying the South American rainforest.

Adam Austen, spokesman for Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, says the minister spoke to her counterparts in both Brazil and Bolivia over the weekend.

He says both countries are assessing their needs and have not officially accepted or rejected any of the aid Canada put on the table.

Canada's $15-million offer is separate from its contribution to the US$20 million in help offered up on Monday by the G7 nations at the conclusion of their leaders' summit in France.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is rejecting the G7 cash amid an ongoing diplomatic spat with President Emmanuel Macron of France.

Brazilian authorities began quietly making inquiries about help from Canada to fight the fires last week, resulting in the offer Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made Monday.